Monmouthshire Food Festival welcomes Clam’s Handmade Cakes for the first time

Monmouthshire Food Festival is pleased to welcome local business Clam’s Handmade Cakes to the Producer’s Market in May.

Clam’s coffee house was established in 1981, in the market town of Abergavenny where they were well known for their delicious homemade cakes. Their fame spread far and wide when they began supplying other coffee shops. In 1987 they won their first Great Taste Award for their Sticky Almond Cake.

After a couple of moves along the way, Clam’s moved to their new bakery in Ebbw Vale. It is fully equipped with a test kitchen and development room so you can be assured of many new cakes in the future. Because they believe in tradition they still use the same gas oven from Clam’s Coffee house in 1981, apparently it’s great for boiling caramel!

They are a small dedicated team making handmade cakes for discerning customers. They have stayed true to their origins by still cracking real eggs and using real ingredients. Their cakes are baked by individual people, and all are hand decorated. You can be assured that Clam’s make all their cakes by hand. They are one of only a few bakeries that still use traditional methods and techniques.

To maintain their quality they do not mass produce cakes, instead they make lots of small batches. Each cake is traditionally baked, skilfully decorated and carefully packed. Clam’s don’t keep large stocks of cakes at their bakery, all their cakes are made especially for each order whether it’s for one cake or a hundred.

Whether it is a slice of coffee and walnut cake with a cup of tea or a delicious afternoon tea with scones, muffins, caramel slice and macaroons, Clam’s have just the cake for you.

