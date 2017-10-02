Monmouthshire Food Festival welcomes Christos Kyriakidis

Monmouthshire Food Festival is delighted that top mixologist Christos Kyriakidis from The Pod in Newport will be joining us for the first time.

Christos Kyriakidis, owner of The Pod cocktail bar and restaurant which is soon to open in Newport, will give a cocktail master class in the Look and Learn Theatre at Monmouthshire Food Festival. He will showcase a number of his signature cocktails and talk about what makes a good cocktail, the importance of ice and use of sugar syrup infusions.

Christos is originally from Greece but moved to Cyprus where his career in mixology began. At the age of nineteen he started working at the 5 star Elysium Hotel & Resort in Paphos, Cyprus. Here he began his lifelong passion for the preparation and serving of cocktails. Since then he has extended his knowledge of drinks and particularly the history of cocktails and the production of spirits.

In 2005 Christos moved to Cardiff to take up the post of Head Bartender at the Mercure Holland House Hotel before moving onto the Brookes Cocktail Bar as Bar Manager and later went on to the Park House Club as Bars Manager for four years. Christos has also worked as a consultant for Penderyn developing cocktails recipes using their brands. He moved away to work for the Plymouth Gin Distillery in early 2013, where he developed his passion and knowledge for gin.

During his time in Wales he has won many awards including Wales Bartender of the Year in 2008. Christos has also made his name as the finest bartender in the city of Cardiff. He has entered and won many cocktail competitions, reaching the final of the Diageo World Class UK Finalist in 2010 which has been his highlight to date.

Christos has visited many distilleries both in the UK and abroad. He has visited Venezuela with Diageo, Tennessee in the USA for Jack Daniels, Bols Genever in Holland and Hennessy Cognac in France.

In August 2015 he returned to Newport to open Mojo The FoodBar where he was promoted to Director of Mixology. In November 2016 he set up his own company CK Bar Consultancy and has provided consultancy work for Etc in Penarth, The Ridgeway Bar & Kitchen in Newport, The Mad Platter in Usk and Hi Coffee in Newport.

For more information please visit: monmouthshirefoodfestival.co.uk