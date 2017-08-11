Monmouthshire Food Festival – Blaenavon Cheddar

Blaenavon Cheddar will be making their second visit to Monmouthshire Food Festival ’s Producer Market on 14th – 15th October.

Monmouthshire Food Festival is pleased to welcome specialist cheddar cheese company Blaenavon Cheddar on their return to the Producer’s Market. A local company based in the World Heritage site of Blaenafon, South Wales where the family make handmade cheeses in their shop. Their cheeses are free from any artificial preservatives or colourings or dried ingredients and are suitable for vegetarians. They are hand dipped in coloured wax to give a long natural shelf life of five months when stored between 0 degrees C and 5 degrees C.

Many of their cheeses are flavoured with local alcohol which acts as a natural preservative. They include Celtic Spirit whisky, Black Mountain Liqueur, Brains SA & Reverend James ale and Taffy Apple cider. Always keen to add new flavours to their range they recently collaborated with Samosaco to produce cheeses with a distinctive Indian flavour. The range includes three cheeses which are called Sultan’s Promise. They are flavoured with Lime Pickle, Green Chilli Pickle and Aubegine Firecracker.

They are proud of the World Heritage industrial site of Blaenavon and four of their heritage cheddars have scenes of Blaenafon’s industrial past on their labels. Their Pwll Mawr cheddar and smoked cheddar, together with their Black Dram mould rind cheddar are matured 300ft below ground at the bottom of the mine shaft at Big Pit mining museum which makes it unique. At this year’s International Cheese awards in Nantwich they won bronze awards for their Pwll Mawr and oak smoked Pwll Mawr cheddars.

They also have a range of fine goat’s cheese, both hard and soft. Their mould rind hard goat’s cheese is also matured at the bottom of the mine shaft at Big Pit mining museum. The soft goat’s cheese comes in two flavours, natural which is seasoned with Halen Mon sea salt and garlic which is made to an historic recipe. The garlic goat’s cheese is made to a 1st Century recipe from Lucius Columbus of the Roman Garrison in Caerleon just a few miles south of Blaenavon.

