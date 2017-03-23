Monmouthshire Food Festival welcomes the return of Black Mountain Gold

Jules James, Master Chocolatier from Black Mountain Gold makes a welcome return to the Monmouthshire Food Festival.

Monmouthshire Food Festival is delighted that Jules James, Black Mountain Gold’s Master Chocolatier will once again be demonstrating his awesome chocolate skills.

Jules is truly a master of all things chocolate. He is passionate about chocolate and is one of only a handful of Master Chocolatiers in the UK. He loves to work with high quality chocolate and create luscious treats including luxury truffles, award winning caramels and individual Dragon bars. His mission in life is for everyone to discover their perfect chocolate and to find out how best to enjoy it.

Everyone should be able to indulge their passion for chocolate and Jules will show how you can work with chocolate in your own kitchen. His demonstration will include tempering chocolate, making ganache, dipping truffles and lots more. Not only will you watch Jules at work but also taste some of his creations, there will be tasters! Jules will also show how chocolate works well with other food and drink. For those of you who like to try something different how about chocolate beer? Jules considers beer and chocolate a “Marriage made in Heaven”. Also how about delicious luxury truffles flavoured with locally brewed beer? Jules will also be using food and drink available from the producers at the show so be prepared for some surprises.

Jules will answer any questions you have about chocolate. His is an encyclopaedia when it comes to his passion for chocolate. For those of you who would like to try your hand at chocolate work Jules offers courses at his workshop in Abergavenny. His Chocolate Making and Tasting Workshops are perfect for those who want to learn the essential skills of making fresh, handmade fine chocolates.

For more information about Monmouthshire Food Festival please visit: monmouthshirefoodfestival.co.uk