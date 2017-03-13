Monmouthshire Food Festival comes to you from the glorious surroundings of Caldicot Castle with a full programme of demonstrations, talks, tastings and lots of food and drink to try and buy.

The Chef’s Theatre features many of Monmouthshire’s best chefs who will give a taste of the county’s finest hotels and restaurants. Joining us once again is Tim McDougall, Head Chef of the Llansantffraed Court Hotel. His demonstrations are legendary and this one at The Monmouthshire Food Festival is not to be missed.

Local dairy farmers Lawrence and Izabela from Mead Farm in Redwick will be with us for the first time. If you like to know where your milk comes from this is one for you. Lawrence and Izabela are the sixth generation at the Mead Farm and know a thing or two about producing lovely fresh milk.

We will also be celebrating World Day of Bees which is on 20th May. Learn how critical bees are to our food supplies, one in three mouthfuls of the food we eat is dependent on pollination. At a time when a crisis is threatening the world’s honey bees learn how we can all help to support a healthy bee population.

The Look and Learn Theatre will have a packed programme of demonstrations, talks and tastings. Learn how to temper chocolate with Jules James from Black Mountain Gold Chocolate or perhaps a tutored tasting from Buster Grant at Brecon Brewing to name just two.

Courtesy of Guide Dogs Cymru, some of the cleverest canines around will be attending the Monmouthshire Food Festival. The charity is offering visitors a chance to get up close to a guide dog or puppy and find out more about their vital work. Our younger visitors can put on a blindfold and try their hand at buttering bread, making jam sandwiches and preparing juice drinks.

Once again The Children’s Quarter will be hosted by a team from Monmouthshire Youth Service. They will have lots of activities for our young foodies to enjoy with one or two surprises! Come and watch a demonstration on quick and healthy after school snacks.

The Producers Market is full of delicious food and drink to try and buy. Whether a glass of beer brewed just a mile and a half from Caldicot Castle’s drawbridge or some preserves made from locally foraged fruit.

Why not stay for lunch, perhaps a gourmet burger or pizza cooked in a wood fired oven or how about a picnic treat in the grounds of the Castle with food and drink from our Producers?

For more information please visit: monmouthshirefoodfestival.co.uk