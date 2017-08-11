Mold Food & Drink Festival Set to be Biggest and Best Yet!

Mold Food & Drink Festival is set in the picturesque market town of Mold and is the setting for a family-friendly festival with all the essential ingredients for food-lovers everywhere.

Renowned as one of the best food festivals in Wales, Mold Food & Drink Festival celebrates its twelfth year on 16-17 September and combines the finest in food drink, cookery demos, interactive sessions, and live music with all the feel-good atmosphere you could wish for.

Annually the Festival attracts over 13,500 visitors from all parts of the UK and more than 140 producers from the local area and further afield, making it one of the biggest in Wales.

John Les Tomos, Festival Chairman says: “Our twelfth festival will be a fantastic event. It’s shaping up to be the biggest to date with a packed programme of events and a variety of new features for visitors to experience too. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to an amazing foodie weekend!”

As well as the tempting array of food and drink on offer, visitors will be treated to a host of inspirational cookery demonstrations by celebrity and local chefs in the large cookery theatre.

Headlining Sunday’s line up is French chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli. The multi-Michelin star and 5/5 AA Rosette chef is famous worldwide for his incredible cooking artistry and unique healthy cooking techniques.

As an author of several cookery books, Jean-Christophe is passionate about passing on his knowledge to others. This led him to open his own cookery school, The Novelli Academy, which been voted amongst the ‘Top 25 Cookery Schools in the World.’

He has catered for Heads of State, Royalty and well-known personalities around the world and is one of only three chefs ever to have been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts for his thirty years of dedication to his craft and outstanding achievements in cooking.

Jean-Christophe’s television work includes appearances on Hell’s Kitchen, The Jonathon Ross Show, and League of their Own. Most recently he has featured in the new ITV show, Culinary Genius, created by Gordon Ramsay.

On Saturday, the acclaimed food writer and TV baker Jo Wheatley takes to the stage for three baking masterclasses. Jo’s career took off after winning the second series of one of television’s most popular baking shows. Since then she has set up a cookery school which was listed in The Guardian’s Top Five UK Baking Schools, written two top-selling baking books, and appeared on numerous television programmes and at live food events across the UK, including the Good Food Show, The Cake and Bake Show, and Ideal Home Show. Her successful blog, Jo’s Blue AGA, covers all things baking and cooking and attracts a huge following.

Also on Saturday, the Festival’s ever popular, award-winning celebrity chef, Graham Tinsley MBE, will share his culinary expertise with the audience.

Graham is the executive chef at Carden Park Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in Cheshire and heads up the North Wales Culinary Guild, comprising some of the best chefs from across the region.

He was awarded an MBE by the Queen for his services to the Welsh food industry and he is often asked to cook for the Queen and members of the Royal family at state occasions.

Some of the region’s top chefs from local restaurants will also be appearing over the weekend. On Sunday, Kelvin Parry, Head Chef/Patron from The Dining Room, Llanrhaeadr Springs in the North Wales Clwydian Range, and Tony Griffiths who heads up the restaurant at the Crown Inn, Lixwm will cook their speciality dishes and on Saturday, Peter Rushworth, award-winning butcher, will give a butchery masterclass using premium Welsh meat.

There is plenty in store to keep children occupied too. The hugely popular Children’s Cookery School & Food Science Lab is back with fun and experimental cooking sessions for all ages. Children will prepare and cook a variety of tasty dishes, learn about healthy eating and have fun with some ‘explosive’ experiments!

New for this year will be Tesco’s Farm to Fork Healthy Eating Trails providing fun, free sessions for children to learn about healthy food choices and where to find nutritional information about what they eat. As well as learning how to avoid consuming too much sugar, they will taste and make healthy snacks and each child will receive a goody bag to take home.

There will also be new interactive demos by local producers including sausage making, apple pressing and candle rolling.

Other attractions include a beekeeping exhibition and honey show, children’s play area, face painting, and birds of prey.

Throughout the weekend live music will be performed on the outdoor stage by a variety of talented local bands and musicians providing entertainment to appeal to most musical tastes.

The Festival is held in the New Street Car Park in Mold. Doors open to the public from 10am-5pm on Saturday (Outdoor entertainment, food and drink until 8pm) and 10am-5pm on Sunday. Tickets cost £7 for adults, £3 for children (aged 4-13, under 3s free), and £15 for a family of 2 adults and 2 children. Park & Ride service available – 50p/car, Ride Free.

For full Festival details visit www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk

Mold Food & Drink Festival 2017 is supported by Flintshire County Council, Mold Town Council and MPH Construction.