Mold Food Festival – Celebrity Chefs Headline Region’s Top Food Festival

Visitors to one of Wales’ biggest food festivals, Mold Food & Drink Festival, are in for a culinary feast with a two day programme of demonstrations and masterclasses by top celebrity and local chefs.

Mold Food & Drink Festival returns to the town on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September. Renowned as one of the best food lovers’ festivals in Wales, over 13,000 people attended last year and organisers are anticipating similar numbers again.

Over the years, the large cookery theatre has hosted an impressive number of celebrity and local chefs, and this year is no exception with top names from the culinary world appearing on both days.



Headlining the programme of events on Sunday at Mold Food & Drink Festival is French chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli. The multi-Michelin star and 5/5 AA Rosette chef is famous worldwide for his incredible cooking artistry and unique healthy cooking techniques.

As an author of several cookery books, Jean-Christophe is passionate about passing on his knowledge to others. This led him to open his own cookery school, The Novelli Academy, which been voted amongst the ‘Top 25 Cookery Schools in the World.’

He has catered for Heads of State, Royalty and well-known personalities around the world and is one of only three chefs ever to have been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts for his thirty years of dedication to his craft and outstanding achievements in cooking.

Jean-Christophe’s television work includes appearances on Hell’s Kitchen, The Jonathon Ross Show, and A League of their Own. Most recently he has featured in the new ITV show, Culinary Genius, created by Gordon Ramsay.

On Saturday, the acclaimed food writer and TV baker Jo Wheatley takes to the stage for three baking masterclasses. Jo’s career took off after winning the second series of one of television’s most popular baking shows. Since then she has set up a cookery school which was listed in The Guardian’s Top Five UK Baking Schools, written two top-selling baking books, and appeared on numerous television programmes and at live food events across the UK, including the Good Food Show, The Cake and Bake Show, and Ideal Home Show. Her successful blog, Jo’s Blue AGA, covers all things baking and cooking and attracts a huge following.

Also on Saturday, the Festival’s ever popular, award-winning celebrity chef, Graham Tinsley MBE, will share his culinary expertise with the audience.

Graham is the executive chef at Carden Park Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in Cheshire and heads up the North Wales Culinary Guild, comprising some of the best chefs from across the region.

He was awarded an MBE by the Queen for his services to the Welsh food industry and he is often asked to cook for the Queen and members of the Royal family at state occasions.

John Les Tomos, Festival Chairman said: “We are delighted to welcome, yet again, some great names to the Festival. Every year the celebrity and local chefs provide entertaining and creative cookery demonstrations for our visitors and this year I think we have a particularly exciting line with lots of variety.

“We’re gearing up for an even bigger and better Festival for this year, with a record number of food and drink exhibitors, street food, live music and the children’s cookery theatre. There will

also be new interactive demos by local producers including sausage making, apple pressing and candle rolling.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our twelfth festival, it’s going to be a fantastic weekend!”

The full cookery theatre timetable, including details of local chefs appearing over the weekend, is now available to view on the website.

Doors open to the public from 10am-8pm on Saturday (exhibitors close at 5.30pm. Outdoor entertainment, food and drink open until 8pm) and 10am-5pm on Sunday. Tickets cost £7 for adults, £3 for children (aged 4-13, under 3s free), and £15 for a family of 2 adults and 2 children. Park & Ride service available. – 50p/car, Ride Free.

For full Festival details visit www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk

Mold Food & Drink Festival 2017 is supported by Flintshire County Council, Mold Town Council and MPH Construction.