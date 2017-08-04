Miss Daisy’s Kitchen is a small, family business producing Artisan jam, preserves, chutney and pickles and we are based in the sleepy little village of Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent. We specialise in Vintage recipes from the 1940’s and 1950’s made by hand using locally sourced produce.

All of our produce is hand cut, hand stirred and completely home-made. We responsibly source our fruit and veg from a local greengrocer based in Brynmawr and farms from the local area. We use no artificial additives or preservatives in our produce.

Miss Daisy’s won the coveted 3 star Great Taste Awards from the Guild of Fine Food in 2017 for Mummy’s Carrottop Chutney.

You can find us at Brecon and Usk Farmer’s Market and most large food festivals.

