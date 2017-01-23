Mid Wales Opera’s Magical Flute production, one of Mozart’s much loved classics, is on the road this March and April with shows in Aberystwyth, Bangor, Pontardawe and Newport.

Mid Wales Opera’s Magical Flute production introduces some astonishing new talent as well as some MWO favourites including Bala born bass Sion Goronwy as the High Priest of the Temple – Sarastro. Sion recently made his Royal Opera House debut performing in Shostakovich’s The Nose.

The widely anticipated first production by MWO’s new artistic team – director/designer Richard Studer and conductor Jonathan Lyness – launches a new era in the company’s history and promises to astonish audiences, both young and old, with a production definitely aimed at family fun.

Artistic Director Richard Studer said: “ The new production of Mozart’s mythical and magical opera owes more than a nodding debt to the art of pantomime, a surreal world of heroes and villains, myth and magic : high drama, high art, high notes and high camp mix in a blaze of colour, comedy and puppetry as we enter the ever inventive battleground of Mozart’s imagination where the forces of good pursue victory over the evil Queen of the night.”

A true testament if ever there was one to Mozart’s genius, The Magic Flute is packed with some of the composer’s most recognisable music, from heartfelt duets and comic exchanges to one of operas most formidable and memorable arias, that of The Queen of the Night.

Aberystwyth Arts Centre Tuesday March 7th 2017

Pontardawe Theatre and Arts Centre, NPT Thursday March 9th 2017

Pontio, Bangor, Gwynedd Wednesday April 26th 2017

Riverfront, Newport Thursday May 4th 2017

