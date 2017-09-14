Welsh Country

Mid Wales Opera presents William Walton’s THE BEAR

Experience opera like never before as Mid Wales Opera presents its first ever Small Stages performances with a brand new version of this hilarious one-act comedy classic.

Mid Wales opera presents The Bear:

Music Director: Jonathan Lyness – Director/Designer: Richard Studer

Mid Wales OperaComposed in 1967 and based on Anton Chekhov’s play of the same name, The Bear tells the tale of the widow, Mme Popova, interrupted from her constant mourning by the arrival of the rough-hewn debt collector Smirnov (the “bear” of the title). Passions run high and their sparring culminates in a duel – and an unexpected romance.

Full of entertainment, comedy, parody and great tunes, this intimate new production of The Bear, featuring just three singers and five musicians, is a brilliant introduction for audiences new to opera and a great opportunity for all music lovers to hear Walton’s classic comedy in its fiftieth anniversary year. Sung in English.

After the interval join us for Tatyana’s Party Pieces, a light hearted take on the birthday party scene from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin and a taster of MWO’s Spring 2018 Main Stage tour. These performances are part of Wales’ R17 commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution and are performed by arrangement with Oxford University Press.

November 2017
Thu 2
Walton – The Bear		 Llandinam Village Hall 01686 614555
Visit website
Fri 3
Walton – The Bear		 Llanfair Caereinion Institute 01686 6145556
Visit website
Sat 4
Walton – The Bear		 Abermule Community Centre 01686 614555
Visit website
Mon 6
Walton – The Bear		 St Hywyn's Church, Aberdaron
Tue 7
Walton – The Bear		 Criccieth Memorial Hall 01766 523672
Wed 8
Walton – The Bear		 Theatr Twm o'r Nant, Denbigh
Fri 10
Walton – The Bear		 Neuadd y Dderwen, Rhosygilwen, Cilgerran
Sat 11
Walton – The Bear		 Ceredigion Museum, Aberystwyth 01970 633088
Visit website
Thu 16
Walton – The Bear		 The Welfare, Ystradgynlais 01639 843163
Visit website
Fri 17
Walton – The Bear		 Dragon Theatre, Barmouth 01341 281 697
Sat 18
Walton – The Bear		 Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdovey
Thu 23
Walton – The Bear		 St Mary’s Church, Hay-on-Wye 01497 822 629
Visit website
Wed 29
Walton – The Bear		 Ludlow Assembly Rooms 01584 878141
Visit website
Thu 30
Walton – The Bear		 The Miner’s Theatre, Ammanford 0845 2263510
Visit website
December 2017
Fri 1
Walton – The Bear		 Congress Theatre, Cwmbran 01633 868 239
Visit website
Sun 3
Walton – The Bear		 Assembly Rooms, Presteigne

For more information visit: www.midwalesopera.co.uk

Your Cart