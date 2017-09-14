Mid Wales Opera presents William Walton’s THE BEAR

Experience opera like never before as Mid Wales Opera presents its first ever Small Stages performances with a brand new version of this hilarious one-act comedy classic.
Mid Wales opera presents The Bear:
Music Director: Jonathan Lyness – Director/Designer: Richard Studer
Composed in 1967 and based on Anton Chekhov’s play of the same name, The Bear tells the tale of the widow, Mme Popova, interrupted from her constant mourning by the arrival of the rough-hewn debt collector Smirnov (the “bear” of the title). Passions run high and their sparring culminates in a duel – and an unexpected romance.
Full of entertainment, comedy, parody and great tunes, this intimate new production of The Bear, featuring just three singers and five musicians, is a brilliant introduction for audiences new to opera and a great opportunity for all music lovers to hear Walton’s classic comedy in its fiftieth anniversary year. Sung in English.
After the interval join us for Tatyana’s Party Pieces, a light hearted take on the birthday party scene from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin and a taster of MWO’s Spring 2018 Main Stage tour. These performances are part of Wales’ R17 commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution and are performed by arrangement with Oxford University Press.
|November 2017
|Thu 2
Walton – The Bear
|Llandinam Village Hall
|01686 614555
Visit website
|Fri 3
Walton – The Bear
|Llanfair Caereinion Institute
|01686 6145556
Visit website
|Sat 4
Walton – The Bear
|Abermule Community Centre
|01686 614555
Visit website
|Mon 6
Walton – The Bear
|St Hywyn’s Church, Aberdaron
|Visit website
|Tue 7
Walton – The Bear
|Criccieth Memorial Hall
|01766 523672
|Wed 8
Walton – The Bear
|Theatr Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh
|Visit website
|Fri 10
Walton – The Bear
|Neuadd y Dderwen, Rhosygilwen, Cilgerran
|Visit website
|Sat 11
Walton – The Bear
|Ceredigion Museum, Aberystwyth
|01970 633088
Visit website
|Thu 16
Walton – The Bear
|The Welfare, Ystradgynlais
|01639 843163
Visit website
|Fri 17
Walton – The Bear
|Dragon Theatre, Barmouth
|01341 281 697
|Sat 18
Walton – The Bear
|Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdovey
|Visit website
|Thu 23
Walton – The Bear
|St Mary’s Church, Hay-on-Wye
|01497 822 629
Visit website
|Wed 29
Walton – The Bear
|Ludlow Assembly Rooms
|01584 878141
Visit website
|Thu 30
Walton – The Bear
|The Miner’s Theatre, Ammanford
|0845 2263510
Visit website
|December 2017
|Fri 1
Walton – The Bear
|Congress Theatre, Cwmbran
|01633 868 239
Visit website
|Sun 3
Walton – The Bear
|Assembly Rooms, Presteigne
|Visit website
For more information visit: www.midwalesopera.co.uk