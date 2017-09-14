Mid Wales Opera presents William Walton’s THE BEAR

Experience opera like never before as Mid Wales Opera presents its first ever Small Stages performances with a brand new version of this hilarious one-act comedy classic.

Mid Wales opera presents The Bear:

Music Director: Jonathan Lyness – Director/Designer: Richard Studer

Composed in 1967 and based on Anton Chekhov’s play of the same name, The Bear tells the tale of the widow, Mme Popova, interrupted from her constant mourning by the arrival of the rough-hewn debt collector Smirnov (the “bear” of the title). Passions run high and their sparring culminates in a duel – and an unexpected romance.

Full of entertainment, comedy, parody and great tunes, this intimate new production of The Bear, featuring just three singers and five musicians, is a brilliant introduction for audiences new to opera and a great opportunity for all music lovers to hear Walton’s classic comedy in its fiftieth anniversary year. Sung in English.

After the interval join us for Tatyana’s Party Pieces, a light hearted take on the birthday party scene from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin and a taster of MWO’s Spring 2018 Main Stage tour. These performances are part of Wales’ R17 commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution and are performed by arrangement with Oxford University Press.

For more information visit: www.midwalesopera.co.uk