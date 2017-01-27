Mid Wales Opera Small Stages will deliver micro-­chamber opera to small‐scale rural and community venues across Wales.

The Mid Wales Opera Small Stages programme, devised by the new artistic team behind Mid Wales Opera, is designed to serve communities that Mid Wales Opera’s Main-­Stage performances cannot reach, engaging and developing audiences for opera and keeping unusual repertoire alive and well across Wales.

The pilot tour features a newly created chamber version of William Walton’s comedy classic The Bear in November 2017 with three rural community hall performances close to MWO’s home venue of Hafren in Newtown before taking to the road for a further 12 performances.

Directed and designed by MWO’s Artistic Director Richard Studer, The Bear is performed by three singers and five musicians with no conductor, in a new performing edition by MWO’s Music Director Jonathan Lyness with permission from Oxford University Press and the William Walton Trust.

Written in 1967 and celebrating it’s 50th anniversary next year The Bear combines entertainment, comedy, parody and great tunes.

Based on Anton Chekov’s play of the same name the opera tells the tale of a widow, Mme Popova, unendingly mourning the death of her husband until the arrival of the rough­‐hewn yet charismatic land agent, Smirnov (the “bear” of the title) demanding payment of debts. Passions run high and their sparring culminates in a duel during which the two appear to have fallen unexpectedly in love.

The Bear lasts one hour and is sung in English. Each performance will conclude with an informal presentation of operatic excerpts performed by both musicians and singers, tailor-­‐ made for each venue, with refreshments and the opportunity for informal discussion and chat with the performers.

Mid Wales Opera Small Stages 2017 tour of The Bear is generously supported by The Foyle Foundation and The Ashley Family Foundation.

Jonathan Lyness says: “The Bear is a brilliant introduction for audiences new to opera and a fabulous opportunity for all music lovers to hear Walton’s great comedy classic; in its fiftieth anniversary year these chamber-­scale performances are designed to have the widest possible appeal.”

Richard Studer writes: “What is exciting about this project is working with community venues to present professional opera in areas under represented by the traditional touring model at an accessible price (typically under £10) but also to give an opportunity for

performers and audience to engage directly with each other in informal settings celebrating some the great and sometimes neglected 20th century comic repertoire”

Praise for previous small-­‐scale productions by Jonathan Lyness and Richard Studer:



“They make it work, they deliver with punchy, impactful theatre, and they cast with strength” Opera Now (The Turn of the Screw at Tobacco Factory Theatres)

“And above all, it was just what opera should be doing: serving the community” Independent on Sunday (La Boheme at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital)

For dates and further information please check our website at www.midwalesopera.co.uk.

For more information or to arrange interviews please contact:-­

Lydia Bassett General Manager Mid Wales Opera 07968 623022

Lydia@midwalesopera.co.uk