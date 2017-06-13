Mid Wales Opera, Magical Music for a Summer’s Evening

Mid Wales Opera are planning an evening filled with musical surprises on Saturday August 12th in the magnificent gardens of Powis Castle.

Visitors will have the chance to experience the spectacular gardens in an exclusive night-time opening as well as enjoying music and singing spread through the castle grounds thanks to Mid Wales opera.

Bring a picnic and enjoy a glass a bubbly as part of the ticket price – then discover a series of musical treats including performances by Tenor Rhodri Prys Jones and Soprano Lucy Mellors, who sang Jupiter and Semele in Mid Wales Opera’s recent production of Handel’s Semele in partnership with the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and award winning harpist Gwenllian Llyr.

Gwenllian is quickly gaining international recognition for her charismatic and engaging performances. In July 2013, she was a prize-winner at the USA International Harp Competition in Bloomington. She has also won many prizes more locally, including the First Prize of the UK Camac Harp Competition in 2010, the Nansi Richards Scholarship and Blue Ribbon at the Eisteddfod Genedlaethol in Wales in 2012.

Founded in 1988, Mid Wales Opera has established itself as one of the foremost British touring opera companies. Recipient of various national awards, including two Prudential Opera Awards for “excellence, creativity, innovation and accessibility”, Mid Wales Opera’s productions have now been performed in over eighty venues in Great Britain and Ireland.

Mid Wales Opera will be back on the road in November 2017 with a brand new micro-chamber version of William Walton’s classic comedy The Bear, touring to small theatres and community halls from Aberdaron to Ammanford and Criccieth to Cwmbran – find full tour details at www.midwalesopera.co.uk. The performances feature just three singers and five musicians and promise incredible opera in some very unlikely locations – well worth checking out! Their 2018 Spring tour of Tchaikovsky’s lyrical masterpiece Eugene Onegin opens in Hafren, Newtown on Saturday February 24th 2018 and tours to theatres across Wales as well as to Hereford’s Courtyard Theatre.

Time 7pm to 9pm. Ticket Price £12.50 in Advance and £15 on the gate

Phone 0344 249 1895 https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden

Event supported by: