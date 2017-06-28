Market Place Advertising Pages

Welsh Country magazine has always had a very popular website www.welshcountry.co.uk, and are now using the depths of social media for our advertisers.

We recognise the importance of the internet in its many forms for businesses of any type and size and in many instances this is the easiest part of a business to publicise.

In every issue of Welsh Country magazine, we have a very successful website listing Welsh Country Marketplace that consists, within the printed magazine, of a small advert of approx 15mm deep and 90mm wide with your website and up to 30 words of explanation. PLUS many digital benefits as shown below.

Welsh Country Marketplace sits within the market place section of the magazine offering value to readers and advertisers alike.

How much does it cost?

The total cost for a 12 month listing within Welsh Country Marketplace is £150.00 plus VAT for website URL up to 30 words of description and a logo.

In addition, a Welsh Country Marketplace advert offers the following benefits:

A featured page within our website.

(This can be updated and added to at any stage and gives ample space to give a comprehensive description of your goods and/ or services)

A voucher copy of Welsh Country magazine sent to your door each issue.

The opportunity for your news /press releases to be put onto the Welsh Country website and shared across Facebook Twitter Google+ & Linkedin.

The opportunity for Welsh Country to share your facebook posts and retweet your tweets.

Basically, the more you can send to us, the more we’ll be able to do for you promotionally. We also include company profiles on our website so you’d have a detailed description of your business and background there too.

Part of our mission statement provides:

Welsh Country will create a good and vibrant market for all clients who need advertising, promotion and marketing. In creating this market, the philosophy of sharing and co operating together with those that work with Welsh Country, is paramount to each other’s mutual benefit of developing enthusiastically, satisfied customers.

We are so confident about our work with our Welsh Country Marketplace advertisers that we ask you to contact any of them to get their opinion of Welsh Country magazine.

To see examples of the Market Place Pages please Click Here