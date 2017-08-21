Llanfyllin Show – Kangaroo Kid wows the crowd with stunts

Australian quad bike stuntman, the Kangaroo Kid, proved a popular star attraction at Llanfyllin Show on Saturday as he and his partner gave two thrilling performances which kept spectators glued to the action.

Gold Coast stuntman Matt Coulter, who ended up in hospital with a dislocated shoulder after crashing his quad bike spectacularly whilst jumping a Jones Brothers dumper truck at the Royal Welsh Show last month, had promised to attempt the same stunt again at Llanfyllin.

This time the dumper truck was supplied by Hawk and the Kangaroo Kid added a car and a pick-up truck to the jump challenge for good measure and kept the crowd entertained with lively commentary.

To the relief of the spectators, he completed the jump successfully and was then kept busy outside the show ring signing autographs for children.

“There were a lot of kids there that saw me crash at the Royal Welsh Show and they were scared because they thought I had been seriously injured,” said Coulter. “I knew I wouldn’t hit the truck this time but I was nervous and had an ambulance on stand-by in the arena because I thought my shoulder might pop out again on landing.

“There was also an orthopaedic nurse called Kate who was in the front row at the Royal Welsh and she almost came to help me after I had crashed. She was at Llanfyllin showing her horses and I had her on stand-by also.

“I thought Llanfyllin Show was awesome. It’s only a small show but there were lots of people there. In the run up to the show, I kept getting messages from fans about jumping the dumper truck, so I had to put on a good show and the kids loved it.”

Around 5,000 people from across Wales and the border counties attended the show as gate receipts were up on last year. The annual event, which has developed a reputation the “friendly show” because of the warm welcome extended to visitors, is held at Bodfach Park by kind permission of the Bodfach Trust and Janet Jones.

Entries were again up across most sections of the show with the 180-foot marquee for horticulture, cookery, craft, art and floral art bursting at the seams. Section secretary Bethan Jones said a second marquee was planned for next year to accommodate the expanding competitions.

Entries in the sheep, horses, dogs, goats and sheep shearing sections were up on last year and the children’s sports, terrier racing and the Village Green entertainment area were very popular.

Porthywaen Silver Band performed and Tanatside Hunt and Montgomeryshire Vintage Club paraded.

The show celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2019 and the committee is appealing for old photographs from the event over the years to compile an album to mark the occasion.

Already contributed is a gold pocket watch presented to the chief steward in 1926. Anyone wishing to contribute photographs is asked to contact Llanfyllin Show secretary Jill Hollinshead on Tel: 01691 828628 or email: hollingshead790@btinternet.com .

Show president was Phil Ellis, a retired builder and funeral director from Rhos-y-Brithdir, near Llanfyllin and chairman for a second year was Emyr Jones.

“I took the opportunity to look down on the showground and it was buzzing,” said Mr Jones. “It was a fantastic show in terms of the attendance, the number and quality of entries and the weather.

“It was down to teamwork which was highlighted on Sunday when we had around 50 people there at one point helping to clear up. It does make me very proud to be part of the show and I don’t think you would get better support anywhere in the country.”

Mr Ellis said and he and his wife, Jane, had enjoyed a “fantastic” show. “There is a huge group of special people that comes together to organise and support this show,” he added. “I shall never forget that day for as long as I live.”

He said it was difficult to select his favourite sections but he was particularly impressed by the standard of horticultural, cookery and sheep entries

Cup winners were:

Sheep: Best exhibit in sheep section, John Pryce, Trefnanney. Best interbreed group, Dafydd Owen, Aberhafesp. Best exhibit Border Leicester bred by exhibitor, E. A. Price, Llanidloes. Most points for Blue Faced Leicester bred by exhibitor, James Williams, Llansantffraid. Best group of Suffolks, John Pryce. Best Suffolk exhibit, John Pryce. Best Texel exhibit, Roy Atkins, Abermule. Best Hardy Welsh Mountain Sheep, Emrys Roberts, Llangynog. Best Blue Faced Leicester exhibit, Richard Howatson, Denbigh. Best Welsh Hill Speckled Face group, Myrddin Jones, Dolanog. Best in Welsh Hill Speckled Face section bred by exhibitor, H. and S. Watkins, Llanfihangel. Best in Mule section, Will Jones, Sarn. Best in Welsh Half Bred section, J. M. Rowlands, Llanidloes. Best female Jacob, Jackie Lewis. Best Lleyn exhibit, John Hamer, Oswestry. Best pen of butcher’s lambs, Richard Corbett, Sarnau. Any other Continental breed, J. and R. Powell, Churchstoke. Most points in YFC classes, Howells sisters, Llanfyllin. Champion in YFC butcher’s lamb classes, Howells sisters. Ay other British breed, Karen Gittins, Castle Caereinion. Davies Farm Cup, John Hamer. Young handlers 11-16 years, Tom Evans. Young handlers under 10, Gwion Watkins.

Goats: Overall champion, Cutmore. Best kid, Mr and Mrs M. Cintas. Best goatling, Mrs S. F. Jones. Best milker, Mr D. Cutmore. Best in show, Mr D. Cutmore. Best white goat, Mrs S. F. Jones.

Cookery: Highest points in local section: Rachel Jones and Dawn Edwards. Rich fruit cake, Lynsey Lewis. Most points in local yeast classes, Dawn Edwards. Best open exhibit, Olwen Liquorish. Most points five to eight years, Ffion Jones. Most points four years and under, William Owen. Most points nine to 12 years, Rhys Best. Most points 13 to 17 years, Catherine Howells. Most points in local YFC classes, Emma Jenkins and Sian Lewis. Most points in preserves section, Les Parkes.

Handicraft: Highest points in open handicraft, Vera Griffiths. Winner of class 458, Vera Griffiths. Highest points in local children’s handicrafts, Sienna Williams. Best exhibit in children’s handicrafts, Sienna Williams. Best exhibit under four years, William Owen. Craft design and technology: Best exhibit, Michael Antrobus. Photography: best exhibit, Dion Evans.

Horticulture: Best exhibit in garden section, Margaret Herbert. Most points in open sections, Barry Price. Most points by exhibitor living in Llanfyllin parish, M. W. Jones. Best onion exhibit, Will Denne. Best carrot exhibit, E. F. Evans. Best exhibit in children’s section, Ffion Jones. Best collection of wild flowers and grasses, Eos Jones. Agricultural produce: best bale of hay, Howells sisters.

Floral art: Best exhibit, Maggi Forman. Most points, Maggi Forman. Best exhibit in class 446: Kath Owen.

Vintage: Best vintage machinery exhibit, Mr C. Thomas. Best commercial trade stand, Coed-y-Dinas, Welshpool. Shearing: Open shearing.

