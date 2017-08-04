Llanfyllin Show – Chairman hails contribution of young people

The important contribution that young people make to ensure the future of Llanfyllin Show has been emphasised by the chairman.

Emyr Jones, a sheep farmer and county councillor from Llwydiarth, near Llanfyllin, is chairman for the second successive year and is looking forward to what he hopes will be another successful annual event on Saturday, August 12.

He is quick to recognise the huge amount of work put in by an army of helpers who volunteer every year to prepare for and set up the show and clear up afterwards.

“The committee works very hard but we could not put on the show without the support of the helpers,” he said. “It’s all down to teamwork and fantastic community spirit.

“It’s lovely to see so many young people joining the committee and coming to help at the show. Hopefully, they will take over the running of the show in the future.”

The show, which is held at Bodfach Park by kind permission of the Bodfach Trust and Janet Jones, attracts around 5,000 people and opens at 9am. Last event in the main ring is terrier racing at 6pm.

One of the army of helpers is Sian Lewis, 21, Llanfyllin Young Farmers’ Club secretary, who has been attending the show with her father, County Councillor Peter Lewis, since childhood.

“I think the show is important because it’s a chance for local farmers to celebrate what we are all about, to showcase our livestock and for everyone from the town and countryside to get together,” she said.

“The show and the Young Farmers’ Club go alongside each other. Many former members are on the show committee and current members always put their hands up when asked to do something.”

Generations of the same families are at the core of the show and Sian is the latest in line from the Lewis family to give her support. Her father, Peter, aunt and grandparents have all held roles and her brother, John, 20, helps with the shearing competition.

Another young person following in in her father’s footsteps is Emyr’s daughter, Cathy Jones, who is a YFC leader. She previously served on the entertainment committee for a couple of years before stepping up to the show committee last year.

“I think it’s important to keep Llanfyllin Show going because it attracts so many people to the area who you wouldn’t necessarily see under normal circumstances,” she said.

“People like to help and it’s a big job to put on the show. An awful lot of work goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see before, during and after the event.

“The show is a great advert for Llanfyllin and there is literally something for everyone, from tiny children to mature adults and all are welcome.”

The popular event has developed a reputation as the “friendly show”, becoming a meeting place for old friends who gather from across the UK.

Star attraction this year is the Kangaroo Kid, world record quad bike stuntman from Gold Coast, Australia. Other attractions include Porthywaen Silver Band, a sheep shearing contest, dog show, horses, sheep, goats, horticulture, floral art, cookery and crafts, a Village Green, Punch & Judy, terrier racing and children’s sports.

Anyone interested in supporting the show should contact secretary Jill Hollinshead on Tel: 01691 828628.

For more information please visit: www.llanfyllinshow.co.uk