Llanfyllin Show – Retired businessman honoured to become president

A retired businessman who has spent his whole life living and working in the area has been appointed as this year’s Llanfyllin Show president.

Phil Ellis, who lives in Rhos-y-Brithdir, near Llanfyllin, is a retired builder and funeral director who is well known in the area and has attended the show since childhood. He and his wife, Jane, are looking forward to their big day at this year’s show on Saturday, August 12. To celebrate his presidency, he is holding a President’s Lunch in a marquee at Bodfach Park, Llanfyllin by kind permission of the Bodfach Trust and Janet Jones on Sunday, July 16.

Tickets for the lunch, which includes entertainment by Parti Perlais, are available from Llanfyllin Show secretary Jill Hollinshead on Tel: 01691 828628.

“To be invited to become show president is a terrific honour and privilege,” said Phil. “I think it’s a marvellous, friendly show which attracts people from a very wide area.

“Although I have never competed at the show, I have been attending since I was a child. It brings people of the countryside and the town together and is a great place to meet up with old friends.”

Becoming a show president seems to run in the Ellis family. Phil’s brother, Brian, who still runs the family farm in Llanfechain, is a former president of his village show.

Phil spent virtually all his working life in Llanfyllin, training as a carpenter and joiner with Jack Jackson, builder and undertaker, from the age of 15. When Mr Jackson retired from the building business in 1969, Phil spent a year working on a new hospital in London before returning to start his own carpentry and joinery business.

He employed Rob Hughes and they became partners in building contractors Ellis and Hughes in 1974 before taking over the funeral directors I. Jackson & Sons in 1981 when Mr Jackson retired.

In 1988, Phil and Rob acquired W. E. Price Funeral Directors, Oswestry and the both businesses are now run by their sons, Gary and Andrew. Although retired, both men still support the business when their services are required.

Phil’s legacy as a builder includes homes in New Road, Bridge Street and Green Garage, Llanfyllin.

In retirement, he enjoys gardening, spending time with his extended family – he has four children and seven grandchildren – and still does small carpentry and joinery jobs at home.

His service to the community includes being a former chairman of Llanfyllin Football Club for 17 years and he is also a member of the Royal British Legion, Llanfyllin Chamber of Trade and Penybontfawr Male Voice Choir, of which he is a former chairman.

Known as the ‘friendly show’ because of the warm welcome extended to visitors, Llanfyllin Show attracts around 5,000 visitors. Star attraction this year is the Kangaroo Kid, world record quad bike stuntman from Gold Coast, Australia.

Other attractions include Porthywaen Silver Band, a sheep shearing contest, dog show, horses, sheep, goats, horticulture, floral art, cookery and crafts, a Village Green, Punch & Judy, terrier racing and children’s sports. Show chairman for a second year is Emyr Jones.

For more information visit: www.llanfyllinshow.co.uk