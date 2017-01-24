National Library of Wales – Top 50 Welsh Women’s Archives

To coincide with Welsh History Month in the Wales Online on the theme of women in history here is selection of archives of women writers, authors, poets, artists, politicians, campaigners and musicians from National Library of Wales.
National Library of Wales aims to collect archives which reflect the history and cultures of Wales and are still actively collecting so that our collections are relevant to researchers.
The Gwyneth Lewis Papers are in the process of being catalogued and should be available in the Summer, so keep checking our catalogue for new collections here: https://archives.library.wales/index.php/
Top 50 Welsh Women’s Archives at the National Library of Wales. These are some of the collections that are already described online:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/gillian-clarke-papers-2
Papurau Norah Iasaac:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-norah-isaac
Papurau Angharad Tomos:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-angharad-tomos
Papurau Kate Roberts:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/nodiadau-gadwyd-gan-kr-yn-aberdar-i-ddechrau-yn-ol-y-cyfeiriad-ar-ddechraur-gyfrol-46-wind-st-rywbryd
South Wales Women’s Temperance Union Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/south-wales-womens-temperance-union-papers-2
Cassie Davies Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/cassie-davies-papers-2
Brenda Chamberlain MSS:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/brenda-chamberlain-mss
Brenda Chamberlain papers, NLW MS 24065E:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/brenda-chamberlain-papers
Brenda Chamberlain letters NLW MS 23788E:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/brenda-chamberlain-letters
Brenda Chamberlain Papers NLW ex 2436:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/brenda-chamberlain-papers-2
Myfanwy Pryce Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/myfanwy-pryce-papers-2
Olwen Caradoc Evans Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/olwen-caradoc-evans-papers
Papurau Dyddgu Owen:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-dyddgu-owen-2
Eirene White Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/eirene-white-papers
Alison Bielski Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/alison-bielski-papers-2
Papurau Annie J. Parry:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-annie-j-parry-2
Beata Brookes Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/beata-brookes-papers-2
Berta Ruck Archive:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/berta-ruck-archive
Beti Hughes Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/beti-hughes-papers-2
Brynbella ‘Piozziana’:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/brynbella-piozziana
Papurau Carys Bell:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-carys-bell-2
Lady Olwen Carey-Evans Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/lady-olwen-carey-evans-papers
Papurau Cassie Simon:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-cassie-simon-2
Councillor Cecilia Barton Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/councillor-cecilia-barton-papers
Cecily Williams-Ellis Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/cecily-williams-ellis-papers-2
Ceinwen Rowlands papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/ceinwen-rowlands-papers-2
Constance Bullock-Davies Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/constance-bullock-davies-papers-2
Dora Thatcher Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/dora-thatcher-papers-2
Dorothy Sylvester Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/dorothy-sylvester-papers-2
Elizabeth Baker Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/elizabeth-baker-papers-2
Florrie Hamer Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/florrie-hamer-papers-2
Frances Stevenson Family Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/frances-stevenson-family-papers
Gertrude Painter Manuscripts:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/gertrude-painter-manuscripts-2
Grace Williams Music Manuscripts:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/grace-williams-music-manuscripts-2
Gwen John manuscripts:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/gwen-john-manuscripts
Gwen Rees Roberts Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/gwen-rees-roberts-papers-2
Hilda Morgan Music Manuscripts:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/hilda-morgan-music-manuscripts
Jan Morris Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/jan-morris-papers-2
Jill Hutt Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/jill-hutt-papers-3
L. Eirlys Williams Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/l-eirlys-williams-papers-2
Papurau Lilian Rees:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-lilian-rees-2
Mali Evans Family Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/mali-evans-family-papers
Mary Williams Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/mary-williams-papers-2
Margiad Evans Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/margiad-evans-papers-2
Mary Garbett Edwards Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/mary-garbett-edwards-papers-2
Bernice Rubens Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/bernice-rubens-papers
Papurau Mati Rees:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-mati-rees-2
Maxwell Fraser Papers
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/maxwell-fraser-papers-2
Papurau Marion Eames:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-marion-eames
Menna Gallie:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/menna-gallie-papers-archif-menywod-cymru-womens-archive-of-wales
Monica Rawlins Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/monica-rawlins-papers-2
Marion Warren Williams Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/marion-warren-williams-papers-2
Myfanwy Pryce Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/myfanwy-pryce-papers-2
Myfanwy Bridges Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/myfanwy-bridges-papers-2
Papurau Rachel Mary Davies:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-rachel-mary-davies-2
Rose Mabel Lewis Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-rachel-mary-davies-2
Papurau Tegwen Clee:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-tegwen-clee-2
Winifred Coombe Tennant Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/winifred-coombe-tennant-papers-2
Papurau Winnie Parry:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/winifred-coombe-tennant-papers-2
Young Women’s Christian Association (Welsh Division) Records:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/young-womens-christian-association-welsh-division-records
Papurau Zonia M. Bowen (Merched y Wawr):
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papurau-zonia-m-bowen-merched-y-wawr
South Wales Women’s Support Group Papers:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/south-wales-womens-support-group-papers-2
Ian and Thalia Campbell Papers: Papers relating to Greenham Common Women:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/papers-relating-to-greenham-common-women
Aberystwyth Peace Network Records: Correspondence and papers concerning Greenham Common Peace Camp:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/correspondence-and-papers-concerning-greenham-common-peace-camp
Jane Edwards: Dros fryniau Bro Afallon, NLW MS 21610E https://archives.library.wales/index.php/fersiynau-llawysgrif-fersiwn-teipiedig-or-nofel-dros-fryniau-bro-afallon
Jane Edwards: Cadno Rhos-y-Ffin, NLW MSS 22366C, 22367-8D a NLW MS 22369D https://archives.library.wales/index.php/jane-edwardss-cadno-rhos-y-ffin
Jane Edwards: Miriam, NLW MS 21611E
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/copi-llawysgrif-or-nofel-miriam
Llangollen Women’s Suffrage Society: NLW MS 22636:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/llangollen-womens-suffrage-society
Greenham Common diary: NLW MS 23901i-iiC:
https://archives.library.wales/index.php/greenham-common-diary
