Llyfrgell Genedlaethol Cymru – National Library of Wales: The National Library of Wales joins WWF’s Earth Hour
The National Library of Wales has announced its support once again for Earth Hour the annual, global celebration of the planet.
At 8.30pm on Saturday 25 March 2017, The National Library of Wales will be joining forces with landmarks across the globe like the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, Sydney Harbour Bridge, and New York’s Times Square by switching off the lights.
Around half a million people in Wales participate in Earth Hour every year, and by taking part, they’re showing that they want to see action being taken to tackle climate change now.
Huw Williams, Head of Estates, The National Library of Wales said:
“The National Library of Wales is very proud to support WWF’s Earth Hour once again this year. Well known organisations like ours have a big role to play in tackling climate change, so we’re looking forward to turning off the lights at the Library at 8.30pm on Saturday 25 March to show our support”
Anne Meikle, Head of WWF Cymru, added:
“We’re delighted that The National Library of Wales is supporting WWF’s Earth Hour again this year. Climate change will have a massive effect on people’s lives here in Wales and around the world. So it’s great that Welsh organisations are throwing their weight behind the call for action to tackle it.
“Everyone from individuals and community groups, to schools and businesses can sign up to Earth Hour by visiting www.wwf.org.uk/earthhourwales and then switching off their lights at 8.30pm on Saturday 25 March 2017.”
Further Information: Elin-Hâf, 01970 632471 or post@llgc.org.uk
On Wednesday, 29 March, Caffi Pen Dinas, at The National Library of Wales will host a tea party at 3:00 pm to raise money for ‘Welsh Hearts: The Heart Charity for Wales’.
“A warm welcome awaits all for tea or coffee and cake and a chance to socialize and contribute to this important charity” said Elaine Turnpenney, Caffi Pen Dinas Manager.
A keen supporter of the charity is the local man, Glan Davies and he said:
“I am delighted that The National Library of Wales has chosen to support this worthy cause. The contribution made as a result of the tea party at Caffi Pen Dinas will contribute to our goal of raising funds in Wales – to spend in Wales, for the benefit of the local community. Since its inception, the charity has installed over 450 defibrillators across Wales, with 80 located in Ceredigion and there is space in the county to install more. We have also educated and trained over 15,000 people all over Wales, how to use the equipment and how to save the life of a person who has had a cardiac arrest.”
The charity is keen to continue the work of educating communities and the profits made from this event will contribute to this worthy cause.
For further information, please contact post@llgc.org.uk or 01970 632 471