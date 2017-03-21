The National Library of Wales has announced its support once again for Earth Hour the annual, global celebration of the planet.



At 8.30pm on Saturday 25 March 2017, The National Library of Wales will be joining forces with landmarks across the globe like the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, Sydney Harbour Bridge, and New York’s Times Square by switching off the lights.

Around half a million people in Wales participate in Earth Hour every year, and by taking part, they’re showing that they want to see action being taken to tackle climate change now.

Huw Williams, Head of Estates, The National Library of Wales said:

“The National Library of Wales is very proud to support WWF’s Earth Hour once again this year. Well known organisations like ours have a big role to play in tackling climate change, so we’re looking forward to turning off the lights at the Library at 8.30pm on Saturday 25 March to show our support”

Anne Meikle, Head of WWF Cymru, added:

“We’re delighted that The National Library of Wales is supporting WWF’s Earth Hour again this year. Climate change will have a massive effect on people’s lives here in Wales and around the world. So it’s great that Welsh organisations are throwing their weight behind the call for action to tackle it.

“Everyone from individuals and community groups, to schools and businesses can sign up to Earth Hour by visiting www.wwf.org.uk/earthhourwales and then switching off their lights at 8.30pm on Saturday 25 March 2017.”

Further Information: Elin-Hâf, 01970 632471 or post@llgc.org.uk