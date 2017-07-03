Welsh Country

Your Countryside Magazine for Wales

Jul – Aug 17 Welsh Country Magazine

Welsh Country Magazine is the pan Wales magazine that is essential reading for those that are passionate about the countryside of Wales, Welsh Food, Arts in Wales, the history of Wales and its people, lifestyle, gardening and much more. Here’s a list of just some of the fascinating articles that feature in the July – August issue:

FISHING – Tony Rees gives his view on this year’s Anglo-Welsh Ladies Carp Competition 2017..

STORIES IN STONE – Geoff Brookes tells the sorry tale of The Cowbridge Murder of 1885.

WALKING WALES – Tom Hutton suggests that Cnicht is a mountain that should appear on every walker’s hit list. From Cwm Croesor it’s a shapely peak that has often led to it being known as the Welsh Matterhorn.

PICTORIAL WALES – A warm welcome back and thank you to Nigel Bevans for sharing more of his super photographs with us.

GARDENING – Penny Davies from the National Gardening Scheme encourages us with her article on the High Summer Garden.

