Lantern parade lights up Cardigan’s Festive Fortnight and attracts huge crowd

A parade of lanterns last Friday night to celebrate Cardigan’s Festive Fortnight has been declared a huge success.

Sam Vicary, marketing manager at Cardigan’s Small World Theatre, said: “Cardigan and the surrounding areas have not previously seen a lantern parade or taken part in a procession on this scale. The turnout was compared to Cardigan’s historic horse fair ‘Barley Saturday’ in terms of numbers that turned out.

“People are hashtagging at Small World Theatre and Creative Cardigan #doitagain2017. This event has triggered a lot of enthusiasm for the town and excitement in the community. “

In excess of 1,000 people lined the streets to watch the parade of more than 250 lanterns carried by 350 people accompanied by musicians, as the Eisteddfod theme went down well, with giant crowns and musical instruments processing along the main street.

Small World Theatre created a flying Dove, a soaring Angel and an Eisteddfod chair inscribed with the late Dic Jones’ words. There was a mass of pyramid lanterns and stars, which were made in workshops with community groups, including the Guides, St Mary’s Church, Area 43, children’s circus group, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi and Cardigan Secondary School.

Choirs entertained spectators as before a spectacular fireworks display concluded the event, which coincided with late night shopping, pop-up events and artisan workshops.

The festival continued on Friday, December 16 when visitors of Cardigan enjoyed a Street Food Christmas Market at The Guildhall Market showcasing many local food producers. The delicious food and drink will help fortify festival goers who danced the night away later at Small World Theatre’s Christmas Cabaret from 8pm. Festival food was supplied by El Salsa and music from travelling troubadours, General Skank, an eight-piece dub reggae band.

This Christmas celebrations are a Creative Cardigan project which funded by the Welsh Government through Visit Wales’ Tourism Product Innovation Fund. The project aims to encourage partnership working and innovative ideas which will have a greater impact and attract more visitors to our area.

Members of Cardigan’s Town Centre Partnership launched Creative Cardigan in October and, since then, they have worked together to promote Cardigan as the best place to visit this winter.

Visit www.creativecardigan.com for more information or sign up to the many ways of finding out what’s on through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.