King Street Gallery Spotlight on artist Helen Llewelyn

We are delighted to announce a new feature at King Street Gallery. We are opening our newly refurbished small gallery space for solo shows by Gallery members. Each month a different artist will be featured, starting with Helen Llewelyn.

This October Helen Llewelyn, our award-winning textile artist, will be showing her work at King Street. We caught up with Helen to find out more about her work and inspirations:

KSG: How would you summarise your approach as an artist?

Helen: The approach to my textile art, whether a commission or exhibition, is one of story-telling.

KSG: When and where do you like to work?

Helen: The story starts outdoors but is brought to life on the table loom and sewing machine in my ‘never big enough’ studio space whose French window lets in the glorious daylight – ideal for a textile artist. The calm relaxing atmosphere of the garden also permeates through the window but is always at odds with the loathed yet necessary deadlines.

KSG: What are your favourite materials/tools?

Helen: As with flowers and trees, the colours and textures of fabrics are inspirational. No favourites, but the plain red woollen flannel from Felin Teifi was excellent quality. Dip-dyeing natural cotton yarns helps create subtle painterly colour palettes, with acrylic yarns and Swarovski beads an additional delight. A good stash of material is not only essential but a joy, as too the many techniques from Soumac to Shibori.

KSG: Who is your favourite artist, and why?

Helen: Visiting exhibitions by contemporary textile artists such as Pauline Burbridge, Fiona Hutchison, and Bethan Ash is a passion, but I also greatly admire the work of Annie Albers, Gunta Stölzl and others from the early 20th Century.

KSG: What’s the most memorable exhibition you have ever been to?

Helen: One of the most memorable exhibitions, as a participant, was the Nadelwelt at Karlsruhe, Germany in 2017, particularly the monumental international quilt Where Do You Come From?, and meeting the ‘Quilt around the World’ team whom assembled together 85 unique blocks by artists from 22 countries world-wide, and based on local heritage.

KSG: What things make you happiest?

Helen: Taking part is always a pleasure and more so if the art work pleases others. Seeing different places, scenery and cultures is much appreciated, and there is great pride in knowing that the contemporary textiles continue a culture from the dawn of history.

Want to find out more about Helen’s work? Helen will be available for you to meet and talk to at the gallery on Saturday 21st October between 11am and 3pm.

For more information visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk