King Street Gallery Members showing at the international ceramics show

Four ceramic artists from King Street Gallery in Carmarthen – Hilary Coole, Jonathan Cox, Neill Curran and Ann Goodfellow – have been selected for the prestigious ceramic show Art In Clay at Hatfield this year, which is one of the most important ceramic events in Europe. This is a major achievement, and testament to West Wales’ status as one of the very best centres for contemporary ceramics.

You can visit this international show at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire on 18th, 19th and 20th of August where there will be over 200 individual makers from the UK and Europe. All four Members of King Street Gallery are thrilled to be taking part and flying the flag for West Wales alongside previous gallery member Valerie Price-West. There is also a sixth West Wales ceramist, Lindy Martin, taking part – which makes this something to shout about!

Ann Goodfellow produces ceramic sculptures, normally based on the female form. She has been able to transfer the sometimes vigorous and spontaneous mark making of drawing to the surface of her pieces and is also interested in the effects of altering scale within her work and how it alters the perception of the viewer. “Regular life drawing sessions also inform my work and provide me with fresh inspiration,” says Ann, who will be showing for her seventh year at Art In Clay.

Jonathan Cox was intrigued by the technique of tube-lining at the start of his career in ceramics and, combined with his love of nature, this inspired his floral designs on thrown shapes. “In recent years I have made exciting departures with the ‘Faceforms’ and slab-built picture vases and this will be my fifth year at Art In Clay,” reflects Jonathan. His traditional shapes still have a place though with some dramatic lustre and flambé effects.

Hilary Coole’s contemporary vessels and functional ware are hand built using slip decorated slabs with paper resist and sgraffito. “A lifelong career as a graphic designer and an interest in pattern have influenced my current body of work which was inspired by my Mother’s clothing that featured vibrant 1950s patterns,” recalls Hilary. “These are captured in my work from memories of my Mother and old family photographs.” Hilary’s intention is to evoke the fun, emotion and utopian aims of the 1950s with her colourful, sculptural, contemporary interpretations of this influential era of her life.

Irish-born ceramic artist Neill Curran works exclusively in the western style of Raku firing. His thrown forms create the canvas to show the splashes of glaze that accentuate the curve of the vessel. The elegant forms show a variation of colours that are controlled by the levels of the reduction atmosphere in the firing process; this is comparable to the different layers in the Earth’s atmosphere that create the beautiful spectrum of colour in the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights.

“The similarities can be seen on the finished vessels with the colours and lustres adjusting throughout the body of the vessel,” says Neill. “The inspiration for my work comes more from the firing process and what can be controlled and achieved than anything else.”

Phil Alder, Chair of King Street Gallery, said: “This is an extraordinary achievement and a tribute not only to the four Members of King Street Gallery, but also to the Gallery itself, and to the wider West Wales art scene. To have so many ceramicists from our locality selected for such a prestigious, international event is evidence of how vibrant and world-class the art produced in Wales can be. And, of course, it shows what considerable talent we have at King Street Gallery!”

For more information visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk