King Street Gallery – Helen Llewelyn at the Spotlight Room

A new exhibition which opens on 2nd October in the Spotlight Room, King Street Gallery showcases the textile art of Helen Llewelyn, with an emphasis on colours, patterns and textures.

The statement by textile artist Endrica Huws that “The essence of an aesthetic experience is the control just winning” captures precisely Helen’s passion of working with fabrics, for it is not only the exquisite colours and textures but transforming these into exhilarating art work through the careful control of the weave and the needle whilst still retaining the intrinsic qualities of the material whoch shows in her upcoming exhibition at King Street Gallery.

Helen Llewelyn has exhibited widely: King Street Gallery (Carmarthen), Nanteos (Aberystwyth), Grand Theatre (Swansea), National Eisteddfod (Llanelli), Craft in the Bay (Cardiff), NEC (Birmingham), Aberglasne Mansion, and Art at Waunifor (Llanfihangel ar Arth). In 2014 she combined her quilting and weaving skills to win the National Wool Museum of Wales’ Annual Colleges Competition. She obtained a 1st class honours degree at Carmarthen School of Art for her Tywi Triptych. In 2016 she created a textile piece interpreting Mererid Hopwood’s poem Summer Solstice. The Tywi was also the subject of Helen’s textile block forming part of the international quilt Where Do You Come From? which had its world premiere at the Festival of Quilts Birmingham, 2016. The work, by artists from 22 countries, consisted of 85 unique blocks depicting the traditions, motifs, and ornamentation of those countries. It was displayed at the Nadelwelt Festival at Karlsrhue, Germany in May 2017.

Helen will be at King Street Gallery on Saturday 21st October from 11:00am-3:00pm. The exhibition runs until 28th October.

About King Street Gallery

Contemporary fine and applied arts gallery with a regularly changing exhibition of new work by the artist members. The gallery also showcases special exhibitions by visiting renowned artists in this prestigious West Wales gallery. Talks and workshops given by highly regarded artists are frequent events. Member of Collector Plan – an interest-free loan scheme supported by Arts Council of Wales.

For more information visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk