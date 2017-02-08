King Street Gallery cooperative includes artists from a wide range of disciplines, including contemporary fine art, ceramics, photographers, stained glass, wood turning, textiles and sculpture.

King Street Gallery is an artist led gallery set up to show and sell our own work. We generally have around 30 members and mount regular selling exhibitions of members’ work every two months. We also have a gallery known as the Chate Room for visiting artists which is also used for hiring out for workshops, talks and presentations.

Upcoming Exhibitions:

Six In Conversation

10 – 22 February 2017

Six Women Artists In Conversation

Renitence

Geoff Yeomans

24th February – 8th March 2017

Open Evening Friday 24th February 5.30 – 7.30

Geoff Yeomans was born in Birkenhead in 1934, having spent much of his career as a teacher, ending as Head of Fine Art at Nuneaton College of Art, he retired 28 years ago and moved to West Wales, to begin painting full time.

Geoff is well known for his photo-realist style, and for his subjects chosen to express his subversive and witty awareness of absurdities of politics and life. His paintings, drawings and etchings show a canny knack for capturing the character of a person, and in both his landscapes and his portraits Geoff reveals a fascination with surface texture: he is a master at the trompe-l’œil , but this is not the cool impersonal eye of a camera but a very individual sensitivity. His eye penetrates beneath the surface, and in the process, the resulting paintings reveal the heart and mind of the artist, full of his own feelings, that are unquestionably profound and deeply felt.

The exhibition entitled “Renitence”,at the Chate Room, King Street Gallery, comprises of a selection of the artist’s works from several different periods of his oeuvre.

For more information about King Street Gallery visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk