King Street Gallery – New Spotlight Exhibition is part of a new initiative

The Spotlight exhibition is part of a new initiative at King Street Gallery to “Spotlight” the work of one member a month giving them scope to push the boundaries of the work they wish to display.

Nikita Altay – Shadows of the Soul will be a part of the Spotlight Exhibition at King Street Gallery.

Friday 29th September – Wednesday 25th October

“Art is a shadow cast by our artist’s soul upon the world, not needed but essential in a mystical way in our hundrum lives”

Following the success of his previous exhibitions at Oriel King Street, we are pleased to present an exclusive collection of new paintings by Nikita Altay from St Petersburg, Russia. Nikita Altay pursued a career as a fashion model and rock singer before devoting himself to the visual arts. Both his parents were well known artists. He trained in the Repin Institute in St Petersburg and his work is exhibited in Russia, Europ and the USA.

Nikita Altay’s works are shown unstretched, on the wall. There are two prices – one for unstretched and a higher price for a properly stretched, but unframed canvas.

Spotlight – Helen Llewelyn

2nd – 28th October

Spotlighting the work of King Street Gallery textile artist Helen Llewelyn during October.

Textile artist Helen Llewelyn was born in Darley Dale, Derbyshire, moved to London in her teens, married a Welshman and settled in Carmarthen, where her four children and granddaughter were born. The beauty of the Tywi Valley and the Peak District inspired much of her work, though the city art galleries and quality fabric stores were a big influence.

The approach to my textile art, whether a commission or exhibition, is one of story-telling. Clough Williams-Ellis’ Carmarthen Bridge straddles the river and the railway with sleek lines and aerodynamic buttresses. It splits the river into three elements, but Tyson-Smith’s bronze relief is a reminder that it was once split by seven arches. The bustle has long gone from the Quay, but its walls still try to constrain the mighty Tywi. There are also muddy banks with thriving vegetation, and the backdrop of green hills has changed little in centuries. On a calm day, the surface of the water is still, yet in a fleeting moment ripples from a light breeze dazzle like sparkling beads in a reflecting sun.

The story starts outdoors but is brought to life on the table loom and sewing machine in my ‘never big enough’ studio space but whose French window lets in the glorious daylight ideal for a textile artist. The calm relaxing atmosphere of the garden also permeates through the window but always at odds with the loathed yet necessary deadlines.

As with flowers and trees, the colours and textures of fabrics are inspirational. No favourites, but the plain red woollen flannel from Felin Teifi was excellent quality. Dip-dyeing natural cotton yarns help create subtle painterly colour palettes, with acrylic yarns and Swarovski beads an additional delight. A good stash of material is not only essential but a joy, as too the many techniques from Soumac to Shibori.

Taking part in exhibitions is always a pleasure and more so if the art work pleases others. Seeing different places, scenery and cultures is much appreciated, and there is great pride in knowing that the contemporary textiles continue a culture from the dawn of history.

Helen will be in the gallery on Saturday 21st October 11am – 3pm for you to meet her and have a chat about her work.

For more information visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk