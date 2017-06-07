King Street Gallery – Peter Rossiter and Sam Harrison

West Wales artists Peter Rossiter and Sam Harrison are joining forces to bring an extraordinary exhibition of new work to King Street Gallery Carmarthen later this June. “Paintings, Constructions and Sculptural Wood Art”, which runs from 16th to 28th June in the Chate Room, will explore a number of techniques and materials, and create a conversation between the works of two diverse and distinct – and yet complementary and resonant – artists, both working in very different ways and in very differing materials.

Speaking about the new show at King Street Gallery, Peter Rossiter said: “My approach to art began as a response to the local landscape but current pieces tend to be more abstract explorations in a variety of media.

“My paintings and constructions are as much responses to the visual stimuli of the natural world as they are expressions of an endless fascination with the media itself. Sometimes I begin with a purely abstract idea and then it begins to take on a representational meaning, other times it goes the other way.

“There seems to me to be a congruence with Sam’s wood sculptures which play along the borderlines between symmetry and asymmetry as well as functionality and non functionality.”

Peter Rossiter, a King Street Gallery artist who has exhibited at the gallery for nearly fifteen years, produces landscapes and abstracts which often reflect his awareness of the West Wales environment.

His artistic style and technique is connected to his curatorial work on his grandfather Martin Bloch (1883-1954). Peter also makes sculpture and jewellery, is a keen photographer, and is also keenly interested in new ways of working provided by the iPad.

Through turning, burning and carving, Sam Harrison aspires to evoke some of the integral essence of what wood is. Sam comments: “I am inspired by the organic form that I see in many places: the great outdoors and the small details of nature. But often the inspiration and ideas for a piece come directly from the natural features of the tree that I am working with. By developing the texture of the grain and contrasting polished wood next to burnt I try to expose both the beauty and substance of wood.”

Speaking about the exhibition, King Street Gallery artist Matt Pearce said: “This is a very special exhibition which combines a number of media and approaches, and yet creates a very organic whole – a body of work that reflects and responds our rural environment.

“It’s always interesting when two artists come together and juxtapose their work in such a compelling way – especially when they are approaching the subject matter and the use of materials with such diverse and exploratory methods.”

