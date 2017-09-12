King Street – M Pierides & S Pierides exhibition of paintings & poetry

A new exhibition which opens on 27th October in the Chate Room, King Street Gallery, showcases a dynamic new collaboration between painter Maria Pierides and poet Stella Pierides.

“Ekphrasis: Between image and word” presents new paintings by Maria Pierides – and a response to each of those paintings by Stella Pierides with haiku, the shortest of poetic forms. Maria Pierides’work is inspired by her surrounding landscape, cultural identity, history, myth, time – and poetry. Maria’s visual abstractions are the outcome of conversations with the artist’s being in a particular place at a given time, shortcuts of her lived experience in colour, in texture, in paint. The collaboration with Stella Pierides, who responds to the paintings with haiku, adds layers of meaning that expand in ever widening circles and offer new and unexpected inroads to the paintings. Between image and word; between substance, imagination, and reflection; and between the past and the present, a world resonates, inviting us to engage with the whole of our being. To coincide with her solo show at King Street Gallery, Maria is working on a book featuring a selection of paintings with the haikus written in response to them.King Street Gallery artist Matt

Pearce said: “Despite having been showing at KSG for less than a year, Maria’s work already has an extraordinary following at the Gallery because of its unique emotional impact.

“We are very excited about Maria’s forthcoming exhibition which adds to her paintings a response – in poetry – by Stella Pierides, which will inspire a new dialogue around the paintings.”

A private view takes place at King Street Gallery on Friday 27th October from 5:30pm-7:30pm. The exhibition runs until 16th Nov.

About King Street Gallery:

Contemporary fine and applied arts gallery with a regularly changing exhibition of new work by the artist members. The gallery also showcases special exhibitions by visiting renowned artists in this prestigious West Wales gallery. Talks and workshops given by highly regarded artists are frequent events. Member of Collector Plan – an interest-free loan scheme supported by Arts Council of Wales.

For more information about King Street gallery and its current and future exhibitions please visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk