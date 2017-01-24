Three very different artists describe their artistry & journey to King Street & their exhibition at Aberglasney creating an exhibition that will be as eclectic as it is inspirational

Artist’s Statement ~ Sarah Maria Rhys

“Why an artist is moved to identify with a particular theme, and in what manner he gives expression to it, is one of the mysteries of life. It is clearly to do with the whole network of forces that make up his unique life and being”. (quotation Herbert Whone 1996 artist & musician).

I went to Art College in the sixties, Brighton, Nottingham and Goldsmiths and qualified with a Diploma in Fine Art and an Art Teachers Certificate.

Although born in Sussex my parents were both from South Wales and I returned here in the late seventies.

In 2005 I became a member of King Street Gallery Co-operative.

I like to paint ‘Composite’ images of Welsh Industrial towns and scenes of Carmarthen and it’s people. I have painted portraits of Welsh coalminers from the last century taken from old photographs. As a complete contrast I do paintings of the surreal and mystical which perhaps keeps me in balance between the reality of coalminers and the mysteries in Surrealism.

Artist’s Statement ~ Helen Llewelyn

Helen’s first solo exhibition was at the King Street Gallery, Carmarthen, in 2009, at which she displayed quilts of various sizes as hung and framed work, on a diverse rangeof subjects.

As a member of that Gallery for nine years her work is exhibited throughout the year, creating new textile pieces for display every two months. In addition she participated in the Gallery’s travelling Dylan Thomas centenary exhibition in 2014, with her work being featured at Nanteos, the 18th Century Grade 1 Listed mansion near Aberystwyth and at the Grand Theatre, Swansea. In the same year she joined other members to display her quilts at the National Eisteddfod of Wales, Llanelli.

Although Helen’s first passion was quilting, in 2014 she combined her quilting and weaving skills to win the National Wool Museum of Wales Annual Colleges Competition based on the theme ‘Love Tokens’ in the First World War. Inspired by family heirlooms of that period, her winning piece was exhibited at the National Museum in Drefach-Felindre.

The iron gates at St. Fagan’s Museum were the inspiration for her hand-woven and quilted piece displayed at Craft in the Bay, Cardiff in 2015.

Obtaining a first-class honours degree in textiles at the Carmarthen School of Art, her final-year piece, Tywi Triptych, depicted the various stages of the river from the gushing spray at Llyn Brianne to the brown silts at Carmarthen Bay. Forming part of the final year exhibition at the College, it was also later displayed at the King Street Gallery.

The River Tywi was also the subject of Helen’s textile block forming part of the monumental international quilt Where Do You Come From? which had its world premiere at the Festival of Quilts, NEC Birmingham in August 2016. The work consisted of 85 unique blocks submitted to the Germany-based textile group ‘Quilt around the World’ by artists from 22 countries world-wide, with the group’s specialists then sewing and quilting the blocks together to create the seamless flow of ideas translating traditions, motifs, and ornamentation into symbols which bonded the artists with their geographical background or cultural heritage. The huge quilt will be on display in Germany in 2017 before starting a world tour.

Currently on display at the King Street Gallery is Helen’s interpretation of Mererid Hopwood’s poem Alban Hefin – part of the Gallery’s exhibition in response to Mererid’s book Nes Draw.

Artist’s Statement ~ Yve Kelly

I am primarily an abstract seascape artist motivated by the sublime – the vast awe-inspiring oceans and seas on our planet. I am extremely interested in the human psyche, emotions-subconscious and spontaneous and the personal journey of the viewer.

Yve Kelly was trained in Coleg Sir Gar. Her main inspiration is her love of light and colour. Greek mythology themes also run through her paintings which are full of colour, light and layers.

