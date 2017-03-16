King Street Gallery – Events during March and April

King Street Gallery is an artist led gallery set up to show and sell our own work. We generally have around 30 members and mount regular selling exhibitions of members’ work every two months. We also have a gallery known as the Chate Room for visiting artists which is also used for hiring out for workshops, talks and presentations.

Exhibition showing in the Chate Room at King Street Gallery:

Robert A. Newell ‘The Anatomy of Landscape’

10 March – 5 April 2017

Robert A. Newell: Statement of Work

Drawings made entirely in situ and paintings made in the studio develop in dialogue with each other. The drawings are an immediate but extended response to the place, the paintings however give a further purpose to the drawings. In this way, the material process is bound up with developing the reciprocity of subjectivity and nature. In the paintings I aim to achieve a denser interpretation of the subject, to make paintings that can be objects of sustained contemplation. The paintings in turn send me back to continue working on the drawings. The drawings provide compositional, spatial and tonal structure; they provide for a structured, sustained, repeated, purposeful, perceptual, and broadly experiential form of perceptual engagement that not only informs the paintings, but is invaluable in its own right.

As a drawing or painting proceeds, space is made apparent; its scale, depth and character emerge in often surprising ways. This happens within a complexity of relations that cannot at first all be seen or comprehended, time is fundamental to an act of sustained perception, a synthesis of perceptual events, a process of constructive revelation. Every touch, detail and relation is a materialized thought.

Biography

Robert Newell studied Fine Art at Wimbledon School of Art and Goldsmiths College, and was subsequently awarded a University of Wales doctorate at Swansea Institute of Higher Education. He has been a member of the Royal Cambrian Academy since 2002. His work in both drawing and painting has passed through certain distinct phases in relation to places, themes and formal concerns: the North Sea coast, destroyed urban environments, and now predominately rocks and clouds in Wales and Cumbria.

Robert Newell has exhibited work in a range of venues including Royal Academy Summer Exhibitions, Royal Cambrian Academy, Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, Brecknock Museum and Art Gallery, Oriel Ynys Mon, Oriel Ceri Richards and other galleries in Wales, London and Düsseldorf, Colorado etc.

Practice has been accompanied by teaching at Hounslow Borough College, North Devon College and what is now Swansea College of Art, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, formerly Swansea Institute of Higher Education and Swansea Metropolitan University.

website: www.robertnewellartist.com

Talk by Robert Newell at King Street Gallery:

‘Landscape Dead or Alive: Robert Newell talks about his practice in this threatened genre.’

Friday 24 March 2017, 6.30pm-8.30pm

A wonderful opportunity to hear a talk by experienced artist and lecturer Robert Newell.

Cost £6.00 to include a hot drink.

Contact the gallery to book a place.

Exhibition in the Main Gallery at King Street:

MEMBERS SPRING EXHIBITION

9 March – 3 May 2017

Gallery members are bringing a fresh and exciting feel to the gallery with this new season of work to lighten the heart and bring a ‘spring’ to your step. Our artists disiplines range from contemporary painting, print making, photography, ceramics, textiles, jewellery and sculpture. Come and find a work of art to brighten your day and your home.

For more information please visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk