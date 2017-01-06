King Street Gallery Art Sale

King Street Gallery is an artist led gallery set up to show and sell our own work. We generally have around 30 members and mount regular selling exhibitions of members’ work every two months. We also have a gallery known as the Chate Room for visiting artists which is also used for hiring out for workshops, talks and presentations.

We regularly hold opening launch parties for new gallery and visiting exhibitions, usually on a Friday evening. Come along and view our members’ new work with a complimentary glass of wine and homemade snacks! The Gallery is open from 10am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday. You’ll find us located on the ground floor of 33 King Street, in the heart of the old quarter of the historical market town of Carmarthen.

All work is available to purchase, there is also the option of purchasing any piece of interest under the Arts Council of Wales’ scheme called Collectorplan. This allows you to purchase a piece of art up to £5000, interest-free. The duration of repayment is usually 12 months and based on a deposit of 10%. Click for more information about the Collectorplan scheme.

King Street Gallery cooperative includes artists from a wide range of disciplines,including contemporary fine art, ceramics, photographers, stained glass, wood turning, textiles and sculpture.

SALE!

6 Jan – 1 Feb 2017

The annual gallery members’ sale in the Chate room. This is a great opportunity to aquire lovely artwork at reduced prices.

The Chate Room is a smaller gallery to the rear of the main room. Filled with character and beautiful, natural light, it makes a stunning exhibition space available to hire for visiting artists.

MEMBERS NEW YEAR EXHIBITION

6 January – 1 March 2017

Gallery members are exhibiting new work to ring in the New Year in the main gallery.

Our artists disiplines range from contemporary painting, print making, photography, ceramics, textiles, jewellery and sculpture. Be the first to see these wonderful new works of art that will brighten your day and warm your hearts during the end of winter.

We also welcome our newest member Hannah Walters, an exciting new sculptural ceramist.

For more information about King Street Gallery visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk