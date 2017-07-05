King Street Gallery artists pick their stars of the future

An exhibition of Carmarthen School of Art 2017 graduates’ work chosen by King Street Gallery artists runs from 21st July – 3rd August at the Gallery, with an opening event on Friday 21st July

It’s not easy getting a break in the competitive art world but a group of emerging artists will be in the spotlight this month when their work is featured at a leading contemporary art gallery in West Wales. King Street Gallery ‘s exhibition of graduate work from the Carmarthen School of Art opens on Friday 21st July and this year’s selection covers a variety of disciplines – from photographs to textiles to ceramics.Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite as the “John Malcolm Chate Award” for the best in the show is chosen by public vote. The winner will be invited to showcase their work in a solo exhibition called ‘One Year On’ in the Chate Room in 2018.

The artists featured in this year’s show are:-

Jacob Chan- Ceramics

Polly Dixon – Fine Art

Johanne Moss – Textiles

Carmen Friedman – Sculpture

Julie Hutton – Ceramics

Hannah Graham – Photography

Hilary Coole, King Street Gallery Member, said: “Once again we have been seriously impressed by the talent and creativity being developed at Carmarthen School of Art.

“Exhibiting in a contemporary gallery is a great experience for graduates: it gives them an invaluable insight into how to approach a gallery, and how to curate and promote an interesting show.

“We have many collectors who come into the gallery and for them it’s the chance to spot those with future potential. We think visitors will agree that these graduates have a very bright future.

“The Graduate Show” runs from 21st July – 2nd August in the Chate Room at King Street Gallery, 33 King Street, Carmarthen SA31 1BS. For more information please visit kingstreetgallery.co.uk

King Street Gallery, Carmarthen is the foremost artist-led gallery in West Wales specialising in materials-based fine and applied art and showing changing exhibitions of both members’ and guest artists’ work. The gallery includes painters, photographers, printmakers, ceramicists, sculptors, and textile artists. The gallery is a not-for profit organisation promoting high-quality visual and applied art. Find out more at kingstreetgallery.co.uk

The Chate Room has been named in honour of one of King Street Gallery’s founding members, John Malcolm Chate, who sadly passed away just before the launch of the new premises in October 2012. The room is believed to be medieval in origin and is an ideal space for workshops and guest artists, providing an important community arts venue adjacent to the main gallery.

King Street Gallery is located right in the heart of Carmarthen’s ‘Arts Quarter’, a creative corner of Carmarthen with a growing cluster of galleries and arts-related businesses.

King Street Gallery offers a Collectorplan scheme which assists UK residents to buy original works of art and crafts by living artists, with interest-free credit loans starting at £50 and running to a maximum of £5,000 (i.e. the price of the work must be at least £56).

