January – February 17 Welsh Country Magazine

Welsh Country Magazine is the pan Wales magazine that is essential reading for those that are passionate about the countryside of Wales, Welsh Food, Arts in Wales, the history of Wales and its people, lifestyle, gardening and much more. Here’s a list of just some of the fascinating articles that feature in the January – February issue.

FISHING – Tony Rees gets an insight from John Ellis, National Fisheries & Angling Manager about canals In Wales.

STORIES IN STONE – Geoff Brookes tells the tale of Dic Aberdaron who was regarded as eccentric, enigmatic and downright odd.

WALKING WALES – Pen y Fan, totally walkable in good, soft snow and clear conditions, Tom Hutton tackles the highest peaks of the Brecon Beacons from the north, but advises care in icy conditions or poor visibility.

PICTORIAL WALES – Nigel J Bevans shares some of his outstanding photography with us.

GARDENING – Penny Davies from the National Gardening Scheme.

If you would like to read a snippet of each of any of the articles mentioned above, CLICK HERE