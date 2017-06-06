Haverfordwest Farmers Market Has A Brand New Look!

Haverfordwest Farmers Market has unveiled a bright new logo.

The logo for Haverfordwest Farmers Market was designed by 11-year-old Izzy Scale of St Ishmaels, who won a county-wide competition run by the Farmers Market inviting all pupils in Pembrokeshire to create a suitable design.

Izzy, a pupil at Coastlands CP School, said she was really pleased to win, especially as she has been interested in farming since she was little.

Her mum Nadine said: “She asked for some sheep for her last birthday so she’s now got twenty Romney sheep – she was lambing all over Easter and we still have three molly lambs in the garden!

“Out of all the competitions she’s entered, it’s lovely that she’s won this one!”

Judges said Izzy’s drawing of a cow was not only full of character but was also a great way of highlighting the local farming industry, which is so important to the Farmers Market.

Izzy was presented with a family pass to the Blue Lagoon, courtesy of Bluestone, and Coastlands CP School has received a voucher for school art supplies courtesy of Emrys Arts in Market Street, Haverfordwest.

The runners-up in the competition were Eva Khonji of Castle Prep School, Jorja Parry of Coastlands C.P. School, and Hannah Reynolds of Hubberston School, who each received a £10 book token.

All the competition entries will be displayed at the Riverside Shopping Centre, Haverfordwest.

The competition was judged by Roland Keevil, Riverside Shopping Centre Manager, Cllr Tony Brinsden, Chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Euros Havard-Evans, Chairman of Haverfordwest Farmers Market, Vic Moulder of Sigma Display Ltd, and Joe Welch, Pembrokeshire County Council Food Development Officer and Market Manager.

It was sponsored by Sigma Display, who produced a final logo design based on Izzy’s drawing. The new logo will be used on all market publicity materials, including the website and facebook, and the newly printed market leaflet.

Joe Welch, market manager, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the competition, and congratulations to Izzy, Eva, Jorja and Hannah who came up with some fantastic designs. We are delighted that the Farmers Market finally has its own identity.”