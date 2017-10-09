Gwili Steam Railway 2017 Design a Christmas Card Competition

New for 2017, the Gwili Steam Railway are holding their annual Christmas Card Design Competition. This will be a fantastic opportunity for schools and their pupils to showcase their artistic talent.

Scott Artus the Marketing Manager and the editor of your local newspaper will choose 5 different winning designs (10 x £20.00 vouchers). The Gwili Christmas Card Design Competition winning entries will be announced in the week commencing 18th December.

• Cards must feature the theme of trains and Santa.

• Entries will be on display at the Llwyfan Cerrig Santa Grotto Marquee throughout the December Season and on winning entires will be shown on Facebook.

• 5 prizes of a £20.00 Gwili Gift Voucher*.

• Winning card designs will be printed for our 2018 Christmas Season with the school logo, child’s name and Gwili details on the back.

• All proceeds from card sales are used for Gwili Railway Preservation Society fund raising.

• Please post entries to Gwili Railway (or your local paper where the editor will choose 5 winning entries).

• Entries must be drawn on sheets of paper no bigger than A4 with the child’s first name, form and school clearly labelled on the back.

• Deadline for entries 24th November 2017.

*Vouchers not valid on Santa’s Magical Steam Trains. Image credit; iStock Photo 2017

About The Gwili Steam Railway

The Gwili Steam Railway was formed in 1975 and, by 1978, had purchased and rescued about eight miles of trackbed of the former Carmarthen to Aberystwyth line from British Railways. The section purchased runs from Abergwili Junction in the south, the point at which the GWR Aberystwyth line joined the LNWR line from Llandeilo, to a point just short of Llanpumpsaint Station to the north, initially it was running a steam-hauled service on a one-mile section of it. The Gwili Steam Railway has the distinction of becoming the first standard-gauge preserved railway to operate in South West Wales when it re-opened the one-mile section of the Carmarthen-Llanpumsaint route from its base at Bronwydd Arms, three miles north of Carmarthen. Since then, the railway has expanded to Danycoed and the company continues to hope to expand to Llanpumsaint.

For more information please visit: www.gwili-railway.co.uk