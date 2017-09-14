Gwili Railway – Vintage carriage number 216 resident visits railway

On 23rd August the Gwili Railway was treated to a VIP visit by Mrs Marion Thomas and she was hosted by our Carriage and Wagon Manager Dewi Jones pictured.

The carriage was built in 1888 to diagram S7, Lot 415 and built in Swindon Works for the GWR. In 1933 the body portion was bought and became a proud family home at Pentrecwrt, near Llandysul. It remained a proud family home until the 1960s. It then became a donkey stable and was finally vandalised. In 1991 it was saved by the Gwili Vintage carriage Group and was moved to the Gwili Railway.

When found it had no under frame, wheels, glass, partitions, picture frames, seats and some of the floor was missing with the roof needing complete replacement.

Work started immediately to arrest further deterioration, wit only a small team of volunteers the Gwili railway constantly battles for funds to restore this beautiful carriage to it’s original design. 80% of the work has now been completed with door, upholstery and some painting still to do.

Meta Jones bought the carriage for her mother Eliza Davies in 1933 for £11. In November 1934, when Marion Thomas was born. Eliza Davies is Marion Thomas’s Grand-daughter. Caveri was the name Eliza gave the carriage. When Eliza died in 1967, Meta gave the grounds the carriage was on back to the Llysnewydd estate together with the carriage. Geology railway carriage group had the carriage in 1991.

Dewi Jones head of Vintage Carriage and Wagon Dept quoted “It was a pleasure to show Marian the vintage carriage and how we have transformed her old home into a museum exhibit for the railway. The stories of our carriages give our visitors an insight into how important it is to maintain these historic carriages”.

