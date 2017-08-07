Gwili Railway – New timetable with immediate effect

Gwili Railway will be using their new off-peak timetable with immediate effect.

Gwili Railway will be using our off-peak timetable with immediate effect on the 07/08/17: 11.00am, 13.00pm and 15.00pm

Implementing a three train timetable means that the train will be able to stay at Llwyfan Cerrig Station for at least 20 minutes each trip. This will give passengers the chance to explore the displays and ride on the miniature once again.

We have taken the comments from visitors and staff seriously. We have decided that due to the new extended line service to Abergwili that our peak service timetable did not give visitors time to enjoy our other facilities. We want you to enjoy our museum, vintage tea rooms, Royal Mail TPO, Taff Vale No. 28 and Carriage and Wagon Dept with our vintage carriages.

We also care about our volunteers and staff and want them to enjoy the time they spend with us keeping our railway running.

Railway open from 10.30am, First train departs 11.00am

View & Travel Prices: Under 3s FREE, Adult £11, Senior £10, Family £27.50, Children (3-15) £5,

Dogs £1.50 (Standard class only)

Off-peak timetable: 11.00, 13.00, 15.00

The Gwili Steam Railway operates a standard gauge preserved railway from Bronwydd (near Carmarthen) in South Wales along a short section of the former Carmarthen to Aberystwyth railway that closed for passenger traffic in 1965, the track being lifted in 1975.

For more information please visit: www.gwili-railway.co.uk