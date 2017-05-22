Gwili Railway Extension Opening to be held on July 1st by special invitation, opening officially to the public on Sunday 2nd July.

The Gwili Railway Company are delighted to announce the opening of the Abergwili Junction Extension. The first public day of service on the extension will be Sunday 2nd July. From this date the new line will be open to the public on every operating day through the summer.



The new line is 1.75 miles long and will see the line expand to a total of 4 miles, the extension adding to the present 2.5 mile run from Bronwydd Arms to Danycoed.

The extension is the biggest so far in the 40- year history of the line and the first since 2001.

The route travels south from Bronwydd Arms over the GWR level crossing to a new platform at Abergwili Junction, passing the spectacular “Gwili Falls” along the way, sure to be a much-admired feature.

The project has been 17 years in the making and has cost in money terms over £500,000 with much track material donated from the former Swansea Vale Railway in 2009.

Matt Bowen, extension director commented “the opening of the extension sees route mileage grow by 70% of the existing length. We are proud of all of the hard work by our volunteers, staff, members and shareholders in making the project happen. We are also grateful to the assistance and support of both local businesses and those in the railway industry that have contributed. We look forward to a new chapter in the history of the railway”.

For more information about the opening please visit: www.gwili-railway.co.uk