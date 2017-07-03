Gwili Railway – Abergwili Junction Extension Opening

Gwili Railway opens its Abergwilli Junction Extension with an official opening

It was in 1977 that the last part of the Carmarthen to Aberystwyth line was lifted through this very site. That was the end of one era and today marks the beginning of a new one for the Gwili Railway.

All of what you see has been done by the railway, with our volunteers, paid staff, shareholders and members all contributing in addition to both local businesses and those in the railway industry. There are many stories of generosity from all of those people whether by giving time, money or encouragement, or all of those things, and we cannot thank them enough.

The new line is just under 2 miles long and for those who like statistics there are over 4,000 sleepers, and over 300 60ft rails, as well as over 4,000 tonnes of ballast. That is just the visible work. In a project like this there are many unseen hours, phone calls, discussion, emails and a paperwork mountain. It is a huge effort to bring a railway back to line and incredibly it has been done in what is for many concerned their “spare” time.

The project has been 17 years in the making and there have been many ups and downs in that time, but the determination and perseverance of everyone concerned is to be truly admired.

We are now looking forward to the future The extension has brought an established tourist attraction to the town of Carmarthen in a unique way and we hope our passengers will enjoy the fantastic run alongside the river and the extended ride.

The Carmarthenshire scenery and steam trains is a winning combination, a tribute to those who had the first vision of the Gwili Railway in the 1970’s.

We have plans to continue our work at this site, which includes building a car Park and also to extend the line further north to Conwil and Llanpumsaint. We have proved today that anything is possible and I hope you will all continue to join us on the journey ahead, not just back to Bronwydd but into the future. With your continued support we can do it.

Official reopening of the railway line from Bronwydd to Abergwili Junction (next to the hospital.) The stretch is now 4½ miles long, and passes the Gwili waterfalls. Fantastic achievement by volunteers over a period of 17 years. Plaque unveiled by Sylvia Davies, widow of Geler – who drove the last Carmarthen- Aberystwyth passenger train. Sat next to former mayor, Wyn Thomas, whose father was also an engine driver on the line.

Dignitaries

Cllr Alun Lenny Mayor of Carmarthen

Dr Revd Ian Morris

Peter Greenoff and Captain Lewis were presented with plaques after passing the headboard to the driver.

For more information visit: www.gwili-railway.co.uk