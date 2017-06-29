Gregynog Music Festival – Harpist hits the tracks in Gwynedd

A Welsh music charity and festival, Gregynog Music Festival, are looking to break the sound barriers of classical music this week, as talented harpist, Gwenllian Llyr performs live to entertain travellers on train journeys from Porthmadog and Harlech!

Aiming to increase accessibility to live music, Gregynog Festival, the oldest music festival in Wales, has joined forces with the Welsh branch of national music charity Live Music Now, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. The annual partnership sees exceptional young professionals from the charity delivering outreach concerts to communities across Powys every June as part of the festival’s celebration of classical music. This year Gregynog are expanding their work into Gwynedd, and the two innovative and quite unique train performances are part of this.

Having already completed a tour of Powys for the festival earlier this month, Gwenllian is excited to be involved in the once in a lifetime performances scheduled for Gwynedd this week. “I had a fantastic time touring communities in Powys,” she commented, “it is so exciting for me to be able to bring the national instrument of Wales to many who have never even heard the harp played live before, and certainly not on board a train. Music is an important part of all our lives, and by reducing barriers to access, we are also challenging stereotypes around classical music, whilst positively impacting the lives of individuals and communities. Music has such power to lift, encourage and transform people – and that’s why it is a real privilege for me to be involved in this work.”

On Friday 30th June Gwenllian will be performing on the 10.27am Arriva Trains Wales service from Harlech to Pwllheli and the return journey. Gwenllian graduated from the renowned Juilliard School, New York in 2013, where she was awarded the William Schuman prize for outstanding achievement and leadership in music. Since then she has been teaching at King’s College and the Latymer Music Centre, London, but this will be the first time, perhaps unsusprisingly, the classically trained musician has performed on any kind of public transport.

“The harp is quite a solid instrument”, Claire Cressey, Director for Live Music Now Wales explained, “so whilst there will be some challenges involved in moving it on and off the train, and performing whilst moving, hopefully the instrument itself should remain very still during the journey. It will be fantastic to see passengers reactions,” she continued, “and if any instrument can help you relax, and change the atmosphere around you then it is the harp.Gwenllian is one of the best harpists in the UK, so commuters in Gwynedd are in for a real treat.”

Phil Caldwell from Arriva Trains Wales added,

“This is definitely a first for us but one that I am sure will be welcomed by our passengers. The train journeys throughout north Wales are wonderfully picturesque but add the sounds of a melodious Welsh harp as an accompaniment and you’re in for a wonderful treat – the only problem will be no-one wanting to get off!”

The performances are made even more special, due to the fact that Gwenllian has cut short her honeymoon to take part in them – having got married in Worcestershire just last weekend.

“We are delighted Gwenllian has been able to work with us in Gwynedd, having delivered such fantastic performances in Powys a few weeks ago,” said Rhian Davies, Artistic Director for Gregynog Festival. “We have enjoyed our partnership with Live Music Now Wales for many years now, and our outreach and community work is just as important to us as our public concert programme. Our constant aim is to bring outstanding live music to rural communities in mid and north Wales and we are very grateful for the support of the Snowdonia National Park Authority as we venture to Gwynedd this year.”

Gwenllian will also be performing on an especially commissioned steam train journey on the Ffestiniog railway on the 29th June. This will lead in to the final weekend of this year’s Gregynog Festival with activities held across Harlech town itself and more information can be found at www.gregynogfestival.org