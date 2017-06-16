Gregynog Festival – Harlech school banners are ready to fly from the castle

Pupils from Ysgol Ardudwy have been busy making banners for the impending arrival of the Gregynog Festival to Harlech castle at the end of June. The year 7 students have teamed up with esteemed artist Luned Rhys Parri and created eye catching pageantry banners to be displayed at the castle during the festival.

Ysgol Ardudwy pupils have thoroughly enjoyed the experience as the school’s Head of Art, Emma Marini explains, “ Gregynog Festival has such a wonderful reputation and the fact that their theme is something personal to Harlech is wonderful. There will be such a buzz in the town and the students have been very excited to be part of the occasion.”

The banners they have created will be on full display throughout the Festival and this is a great way of getting the children enthused about art as the artist Luned Rhys Parri herself says,

“It was amazing working on such a special project, the rich history of the Gregynog Festival and the Harlech pageants are inspirational. I always enjoy working with local students, seeing what the budding young artists will create, but it can be rare for the finished work to have such an opportunity to showcase.”

Award winning artist Luned Rhys Parri made her name through devising quirky three dimensional images depicting quintessential Welsh life. Working from her studio in Groeslon near Caernarfon, she creates sculptures out of paper and mixed media.

Gregynog is Wales’ oldest classical music festival, but its most significant predecessor was the Harlech Castle Musical Festival, the inspiration for this year’s Gregynog Festival programme as curator Rhian Davies explains,

“Bringing the festival to Harlech is a great honour and seeing my 20 years’ of research come alive in and around the community will be incredible. One of the highlights will be brass ensemble Septura playing fanfares from the Castle battlements during the hour before their concert on 2 July, just as they used to do in Harlech a hundred years ago.

“Every Festival concert this year revives repertoire by composers associated with Harlech, many of which were written locally and inspired by Welsh landscapes and legends, quite timely considering we are beginning our journey through the Year of Legends in Wales.”

As well as Harlech Castle, events will be taking place all over the town including the Golf Club, Memorial Hall, Coleg Harlech. An innovative addition will be Croesi Traeth / Crossing A Beach, a special production commissioned by Gregynog Festival from the dance collective, Light, Ladd and Emberton, and performed in response to the tides on Harlech Beach. There will be tours of iconic locations including several private houses and a special outing on the Ffestiniog Railway.

Headline artists include violinist Sara Trickey, pianist Clare Hammond, Hebridean folksinger Joy Dunlop and pianola player Rex Lawson.

The strong programme of talks includes historian Paul O’Leary on the Harlech Pageants, photographer Iestyn Hughes on Alvin Langdon Coburn, Cuillin Bantock on his musical family, and a guided walk by Sian Roberts.

The Festival will begin in Aberystwyth at the National Library on Friday, 16 June and the Harlech events will run from Wednesday 28 June and continue through to Sunday 2 July. For further information and to buy tickets visit www.gregynogfestival.org or call 01686 207100.