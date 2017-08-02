Great Taste – Full list of Welsh winners

|Entry Class Title
|Product Name
|Product Description
|Rating
|Company Name
|Other meat products to be cooked inc. faggots, burgers, haggis, sausagemeat *
|Welsh faggot
|Welsh faggot is made from Welsh pork and lamb fresh herbs fresh onion which are juicy to blend mix ,spices & herbs serve with a onion gravy
|3
|N S JAMES
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Swaledale Lamb Rack Cap On
|Swaledale Lamb Rack Cap On,Succulent Strong Flavour, Tender Texture Ideal for Roasting
|3
|Dawn Meats
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Rack of Welsh Lamb - 4 boned
|Rack of Welsh lamb from our own farm in the Brecon Beacons National Park
|3
|Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop
|Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve
|Coedcanlas Organic Welsh Blackcurrant Jam
|Russian inspired recipe captures the depth,intensity and richness of blackcurrant,cooking for a brief few minutes.More fruit,less sugar,soft set,tart
|3
|Coedcanlas
|Bottled beer
|Monty's Dark Secret
|5.6% Full bodied oatmeal stout. Crafted to remove gluten to less than 20PPM. Certified by Coeliac UK. Bottle conditioned.
|3
|Monty's Brewery Ltd
|Single fruit or vegetable chutney/relish
|Mummy's Carrottop Chutney
|A spicy, dry carrot chutney that's flavoured with Nigella seeds, Turmeric and Star Anise. Great with curries, poppadoms and cold meat platters.
|3
|Miss Daisy's Kitchen
|Cheese, sheeps' milk
|Brefu bach (little bleat)
|Chaource-style raw ewe’s milk lactic cheese from N.Wales. Naturally ripened in small batches using new and traditional methods. Enjoy fresh or baked
|2
|Cosyn Cymru
|All cured meat ****
|Cured cooked Welsh lamb with garlic and mint
|Unique wet cured, cooked Welsh lamb made in small batches to our own recipe. Home reared and grass fed. Modern,new methods.
|2
|Gwella ( Aberystwyth) Ltd
|Other cold desserts, inc. meringues *
|Rhubarb Brulee
|Traditional Creamy Brulee with added rhubarb - takes you back to the old favourite Rhubarb and Custard.
|2
|Siwgr a Sbeis
|Pie/tart/torte, hot *
|Christmas Bakewell Tart
|A crisp pastry case with luxury mincemeat, topped with a rich bakewell filling, ideal as an alternative christmas dessert served with thick cream
|2
|Siwgr a Sbeis
|Flours, all types
|Wholemeal Spelt Flour
|Wholemeal Spelt flour made from organic British grain. Stoneground with No additives and nothing taken away
|2
|Felin Talgarth Mill Ltd
|Shellfish & seafood inc. smoked
|Dressed crab
|This is made in small batches using the freshest brown crab from cardigan bay and is 100% brown and white crab meat with no additives.
|2
|Cardigan bay fish
|Shellfish & seafood inc. smoked
|Cardigan bay potted crab
|Made in small batches using hand picked fresh brown crab meat a delicious tasting (not too crabby).
|2
|Cardigan bay fish
|Pie/tart/torte, cold *
|Bara Brith & Brioche Bread Pudding
|A hand made bread & butter pudding made with Bara Brith and brioche bread with the addition of a small amount of whisky
|2
|Terry's Patisserie
|Pork sausages *
|Pork & chive
|Well blended smooth but meaty sausage made with pork which is reared less than a mile from shop.
|2
|N S JAMES
|Sorbet, any variety
|Mario's Apple and Calvados Sorbet
|Green apple sorbet with Calvados Brandy. ABV 5%. Best served in a melon ball scoop and garnished with an apple puree and creme Fraiche.
|2
|Mario's Luxury Ice Cream
|Sorbet, any variety
|Mario's Peach Bellini Sorbet
|Peach Sorbet with Prosecco. Best served in small melon scoops in a cocktail glass with sliced peaches and peach puree. ABV 5%
|2
|Mario's Luxury Ice Cream
|Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***
|Halen Mon Pure Sea Salt
|Flakes of pure white sea salt which taste of the cleanest seas
|2
|The Anglesey Sea Salt Company
|Cream, fromage frais, crème fraîche & mascarpone
|Daffodil Foods Welsh Sour Cream
|Mild soured cream made with Welsh cream
|2
|Daffodil Foods Ltd.
|Other sweet sauces inc. brandy butter, maple syrup
|Orange Brownie Butter
|Orange Brownie Butter evokes memories of scraping out the cake mixing bowl as a child, with a zesty orange twist. Chocolate Orange Brownie in a jar.
|2
|Gower Cottage Brownies
|All smoked meat ****
|Smoked Gressingham Duck Breast
|Tender Gressingham duck breast lightly cured and gently hot-smoked over Welsh Oak
|2
|Black Mountains Smokery
|Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Ridings Reserve Matured Marbled Tomahawk
|English Matured Well Marbled Tomahawk Steak, Bone Enhances Flavour, Buttery Texture, Simply Melts in Mouth, Ideal for Sharing, Impressive Presentation
|2
|Dawn Meats
|Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Organic Matured Rolled Beef Rib
|Organic Matured Rolled Beef Rib Fat Melts Imparts Sweet Rich Flavour Succulent Meaty Texture Ideal for the Traditional Sunday Roast Occasion
|2
|Dawn Meats
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Swaledale Lamb Chump
|Swaledale Lamp Chump, Ideal Roasted, Fat Melts and Imparts Rich Flavours, Succulence and Meaty Aromas
|2
|Dawn Meats
|Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve
|Damson Conserve
|Damson Conserve Extra Jam using the whole fruit and as little else as possible.
|2
|Welsh Speciality Foods
|Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jam
|Sweet Mint Jelly
|Sweet Mint Jelly Sweet & minty and at its best mixed into your lamb gravy.
|2
|Welsh Speciality Foods
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Rhug Estate Organic Lamb Shoulder Bone In
|Organic Lamb Shoulder Bone In
|2
|Rhug Estate Organic Farm
|Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe gin
|Hibernation Gin
|45%Vol. Precision-distilled gin with autumnal wild-foraged botanicals from a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Wales, & uniquely aged in a white Port barrel
|2
|Dyfi Distillery
|Bottled beer
|Antlered IPA
|At 5.2% ABV, this amber IPA has a twist of tangerine and citrus from US and New Zealand hops, balanced on a slightly sweet, malty body.
|2
|Purple Moose Brewery Ltd
|Any other meat product requiring cooking *, exact cut to be stated
|Venison Haunch Steak
|Venison haunch steak cooked medium-rare, lean, low in fat, healthy from our own farm in the Brecon Beacons National Park.
|2
|Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop
|Bottled cider
|Yarlington Mill medium sweet cider
|100% juice cider made from single variety Yarlington Mill bittersweet apples, lightly sparkling, cold fermentation using winemakers yeast. 6.0%
|2
|Apple County Cider Co
|Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe gin
|Da Mhile Botanical Gin
|Organic botanical gin.
|2
|Da Mhile Distillery
|Cheese, cows' milk
|Hafod Welsh Organic Cheddar
|Made using raw milk from our Ayrshire herd on Wales' oldest certified-organic dairy farm. Our cheese is handmade using an early 20th century recipe.
|2
|Holden Farm Dairy - Hafod Cheese
|Sorbet, any variety
|Spiced Mango Sorbet
|Smooth Mango Sorbet infused with ginger and a hint of coriander
|2
|Fire and Ice
|Sorbet, any variety
|Lemon & Lime Sorbet
|Smooth sorbet blended with lemon puree and flecks of lemon zest producing a powerful citrus flavour with the extra tang & acidity from the lime puree
|2
|Fire and Ice
|Bottled beer
|Monty's Old Jailhouse
|3.9% Alc. A chestnut coloured traditional style malty bitter. Bottle conditioned beer may have sediment. Pour gently
|2
|Monty's Brewery Ltd
|Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve
|Raspberry & Crushed Cardamom Preserve
|Raspberry preserve with crushed cardamom seeds
|2
|Radnor Preserves
|Honey, plain
|Mêl Gwenyn Gruffydd Honey
|The honey is produced by our own bees which are located at 4 sites in Carmarthenshire; we do not purchase in. It is bottled on our smallholding.
|2
|Gwenyn Gruffydd
|Pork, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|LOIN OF BRITISH SADDLEBACK PORK
|Traditionally reared Rare Breed Saddleback Pork. Pigs fed twice daily by hand from sows kept outdoors. Litters remain as individual litters,not mixed.
|2
|MGW TRUMPER
|Bottled beer
|Brecon Red
|5.0% abv. A complex red-hued IPA - Crystal and Rye malts provide the canvas for an array of US hops
|2
|Brecon Brewing
|Fruit jellies & sauces
|Plum & Cuban Rum Jelly
|Plum & Cuban Rum Jelly with local SwapCrop plums & apples, great with game, roast beef & cheeses too, made in small batches by hand.
|2
|The Preservation Society
|Cheese, cows' milk
|Celtic Promise
|Raw milk washed-rind cheese.
|2
|Caws Teifi Cheese
|Fruit jellies & sauces
|Cranberry & Claret Jelly
|Handmade in home kitchen, cranberries gently cooked, strained overnight. Juice cooked with fairly traded sugar & fine claret to produce a deep flavour
|2
|Miranda's Preserves Ltd
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Double Boned and Rolled Loin of Gower Salt Marsh Lamb
|Boned and Rolled Loin- A high quality cut involving tremendous butchery skills. Easy to cook, with a great Salt Marsh Lamb flavour.
|2
|Gower Salt Marsh Lamb
|Butter
|Ty Tanglwyst Dairy Salted Butter
|Traditional Welsh Salted Butter. Hand packed in the dairy on the farm in South Wales.
|2
|TY TANGLWYST DAIRY
|Prepared vegetable dish, hot *
|The Glamorgan Crumble
|A classic blend of Welsh mature Cheddar cheese, leeks & carrots
|2
|The Parsnipship Ltd
|Pie/tart/torte, hot *
|Rhubarb Pie
|A hand made, deliciously tart, family sized rhubarb pie packed with our own Anglesey Timperley Early Rhubarb. A great accompaniment to custard.
|2
|Hooton's Homegrown
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Perfect Pistachio
|Pure pistachio flavoured dairy ice cream with caramelised pistachio pieces
|2
|the sweet shop
|Any other spread inc. chocolate, nut butters etc
|African Tigernut, Coconut & Cashew Butter
|Organic spread made with crunchy tigernuts, real coconut, roasted cashew nuts and sea salt. For toast, sandwiches or cooking.
|1
|Bim's Kitchen
|Other sweet sauces inc. brandy butter, maple syrup
|Denbigh Plum & Baobab Syrup
|A sweet, savoury syrup made with Welsh Denbigh plums, baobab and a hint of cinnamon. For toast, ice cream, pancakes, fruit or baking
|1
|Bim's Kitchen
|Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***
|African Chilli Coconut Relish
|A fiery, aromatic relish\stir-fry ingredient for seafood, meat & vegetables made with coconut, chillies and spices.
|1
|Bim's Kitchen
|Marinades, rubs & spice mixes ***
|Goch Jalapeno Sweet Chilli Sauce
|Jalapeno Sweet Chilli Sauce. Vegan & all-purpose for marinade; dip; spread; dressing; condiment. Scoville units - 20000.
|1
|Goch & Company Ltd
|Hot chutney/relish or pickle
|Spicy Tomato Chutney
|A dark red chutney with pieces of crushed chillies and chopped tomatoes.Sweet apples blend with the spice for a chutney of medium heat.
|1
|Welsh Lady Preserves
|Bottled cider
|Seidr y Mynydd
|Keeved cider 3-3.5% ABV. Using the traditional keeving process to clarify the juice before fermentation and to arrest it. Bottle-conditioned.
|1
|Seidr y Mynydd
|Brown bread
|Brown Seeded Bread
|Artisan gluten free hand made bread with a moist texture having sunflower and other seeds added giving a slight nutty taste
|1
|Welsh Gluten Free Bakery Products
|Butter
|Bodnant Handmade Welsh Salted Butter
|Handmade, fresh, creamy, salty tasting butter. Made from fresh Welsh cream in small batches, hand shaped & wrapped in traditional wax paper.
|1
|Bodnant Welsh Food
|Cheese, cows' milk
|Bodnant Abermwg
|4 month, farmhouse style cheese using milk from neighbours Frisian herd. Smoked over naturally fallen Welsh beech, for distinctive smoked aroma.
|1
|Bodnant Welsh Food
|Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***
|HerbShroom Croutons
|Croutons cooked with proprietary seasoning
|1
|The Mushroom Garden
|Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***
|Umami Croutons
|Croutons cooked with Mushrom Garden Umami seasoning
|1
|The Mushroom Garden
|Quiche, any variety *
|Perl Las and Broccoli Quiche
|A wholesome quiche using some of Wales' finest ingredients - hand crafted and full of flavour.
|1
|Siwgr a Sbeis
|Chocolate bars containing added ingredients eg chilli, orange, nuts etc
|Your new favourite !! - Mint Crunch Bar
|54% dark chocolate hand swirled with a blend of 100% natural peppermint oil 28% white chocolate & a gold toasted biscuit crumb
|1
|The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
|Filled chocolates
|Passion Fruit Vicar ?
|A sweet & creamy white chocolate & passionfruit puree ganache hand piped into a shell of bold 40% Ghanaian milk hints of caramel and biscuit ABV 40%
|1
|The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
|Filled chocolates
|Moreish Milk Chocolate Cream Liqueur
|A good glug of 17% cream liqueur in a 34% milk chocolate ganache emblazoned with a 34% milk chocolate Welsh dragon- hints of caramel and vanilla
|1
|The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
|Filled chocolates
|Ginger and Pepper Parcel
|A bold peppery blend of stem ginger 14% ginger wine 56% dark chocolate & black pepper all wrapped up in a sharp & fruity 65% Peruvian plantation dark
|1
|The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
|Truffles
|Orange Marmalade
|A bitter orange marmalade & 56% dark chocolate ganache hand-rolled in a 65% Madagascan plantation dark- hints of tamarind citrus liquorice.
|1
|The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
|Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies
|Dark Chocolate Brownies
|Rich, gooey dark chocolate brownie made with premium dark chocolate
|1
|Jayne's Bakes
|Flours, all types
|Black Mountains Bread Kit
|Everything needed to make a delicious wholemeal loaf from flour milled at our water mill using locally grown wheat
|1
|Felin Talgarth Mill Ltd
|Fish pâté/terrine inc. Taramasalata
|Mandy's mackerel pate
|Smooth mackerel pate made in small batches using fresh chives and spring onion,soft cheese great served on crackers.
|1
|Cardigan bay fish
|Honey, plain
|Mel Cilgwenyn
|Pure Carmarthenshire wildflower honey foraged by our own bees from the surrounding hedgerows and meadows, slow cold filtered keeping it pure and raw.
|1
|Cilgwenyn Bee Farm
|Regional & traditional cake
|Honey & Orange Griddles
|A moist cake filled with tangy orange pieces and sweet honey to give a citrus burst to a traditional welsh cake
|1
|Tan Y Castell Foods Ltd
|Bottled beer
|Boss Black
|A 5.0% stout brewed with lactose for a silky mouthfeel and with coffee, vanilla, chocolate and black treacle aromas and flavours.
|1
|Boss Brewing Company
|Fruit cake
|Celebration fruit cake with Brandy and Port
|Rich fruit cake, slow baked in wooden boxes, aged and fed with Port and Brandy.
|1
|Orchard Pigs (WALES) limited t/a Nicolettes
|Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies
|Granola bar
|oat bar with toasted oats packed with fruit and seeds
|1
|Orchard Pigs (WALES) limited t/a Nicolettes
|Cheese, cows' milk
|Vintage Cavern Aged Cheddar
|This 24 month old cheddar is made at a dairy on the Llyn Peninsula then matured 500ft underground in a slate mine - giving it great depth of flavour.
|1
|South Caernarfon Creameries
|Espresso coffee, beans
|No3
|Smooth and full bodied coffee with great depth of flavour – As espresso, intense chocolate and caramel with a hint of orange.
|1
|Coaltown Coffee Roasters
|Coffee for filter/cafetière, beans
|Rocko Mountain
|Clean sweet coffee with a bright acidity. Notes of boozy fruit with hints of limes and strawberry with a jasmine finish.
|1
|Coaltown Coffee Roasters
|Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jam
|Chilli Jam
|A Sweet and sticky Chilli Jam containing Home grown Peppers and Chillies. It is great with Cheese, in a stir fry, on a Burger or in a bacon roll.
|1
|Farmers Food At Home
|Any other soft drink inc. cordials & non-dairy
|Heartsease Farm Strawberry & Mint
|Presse using our own spring water, Strawberry juice and Garden Mint
|1
|Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company Ltd
|Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies
|St. Davids Honeycomb Brownie
|Rich dark chocolate fudge brownie, velvety in texture topped with crunchy homemade honeycomb, from local honey.
|1
|Grocery Box
|Whole cakes for cutting eg Victoria sandwich, for chocolate cake enter in 805
|Coedcanlas Olive oil, Rosemary and Lemon cake.
|Olive oil, Rosemary and Lemon cake. Organic ingredients,fragrant Welsh rosemary, Sicilian avola almonds,olive oil and lemons. Welsh eggs + honey.
|1
|Coedcanlas
|Other cold desserts, inc. meringues *
|Passionfruit Delice
|A fresh Passionfruit Mousse laying on a Madiera sponge base finished with a Passionfruit Glaze
|1
|Terry's Patisserie
|Bottled beer
|Whoosh pale ale
|Very pale, light gold colour. 4 hops used in brew/conditioning. Fresh fruit/spice on nose. Zesty, citrus flavours with a refreshing finish. 4.2%
|1
|The Untapped Brewing Company Ltd
|Fudge or Tablet
|Christmas Fudge
|A smooth, soft luxury Fudge with mixed Nuts, Vine Fruits and Christmas Spices.
|1
|Sarah Bunton Chocolates
|Any other meat product requiring cooking *, exact cut to be stated
|Beef steak chilli stir fry
|5 week matured steak, chilli sauce, onions and peppers stir-fry, serve with rice.
|1
|N S JAMES
|Regional & traditional cake
|Traditional Bara Brith Fruit Cake
|Welsh Bara Brith Fruit Cake traditionaly made to a 100 year old family recipe in the foothills of Snowdonia. Lavish with butter.
|1
|Popty Bakery Ltd
|Regional & traditional cake
|Welsh Cake
|Welsh Cake - a circular piece of moist, buttery goodness filled with lots of currants
|1
|The Bake Shed
|Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies
|Gluten Free Belgian Chocolate Chunk Brownie
|A super moist and chocolaty brownie made with 3 different types of chocolate to give it a big chocolaty punch
|1
|The Bake Shed
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Chocolate Peanut crunch and Chocolate & Hazelnut ganache
|Chocolate Ice cream rippled with a peanut crunch paste and a chocolate & Hazelnut sauce
|1
|Forte's Ice Cream
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Goats Cheese,Ginger snaps and Amarena Cherries
|Goats' cheese Ice cream with ginger snap biscuits rippled with Amarena cherries.
|1
|Forte's Ice Cream
|Any other spread inc. chocolate, nut butters etc
|Dylan's Salted Butterscotch Sauce
|Salted Butterscotch Sauce
|1
|Dylan's Reataurant
|Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jam
|Dylan's Thai Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce
|THai Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce
|1
|Dylan's Reataurant
|Sauces for pouring/cold eg plum sauce
|Dylan's BBQ Sauce
|BBQ Sauce
|1
|Dylan's Reataurant
|Bottled cider
|Old Monty Kingston Black Cider
|Natural cider, sulphite free. Our own 100% freshly pressed Kingston Black apple juice.7% ABV. Trad. still cider from draught.
|1
|Old Monty Cider
|Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***
|Halen Mon Vanilla Sea Salt
|Flakes of pure sea salt blended with vanilla
|1
|The Anglesey Sea Salt Company
|Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***
|Halen Mon Umami Sea Salt
|A rich blend of sea salt with seaweed and shitake powder giving a vegetarian umami seasoning
|1
|The Anglesey Sea Salt Company
|Other sweet sauces inc. brandy butter, maple syrup
|The Original Brownie Butter
|Brownie Butter evokes memories of scraping out the cake mixing bowl as a child. An artisan chocolate brownie spread in a jar, served hot or cold
|1
|Gower Cottage Brownies
|Hot sauce eg chilli
|Parva Spices Sweet Chilli Sauce - Medium
|Slow cooked sweet chilli sauce producing a latent heat. Sweetness followed by ginger and garlic and then a chilli kick in the region of 8,000SHU
|1
|Parva Spices
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Traditional Dairy Ice Cream
|A traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Salted Caramel Ice Cream
|Salted Caramel flavour ice cream. A traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Elderflower Ice Cream
|Elderflower Ice Cream. Organic Elderflower cordial is added to traditional Italian style dairy ice cream base, made using local organic Welsh produce.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Caramel and Honeycomb Ice Cream
|Crunchy honeycomb pieces and a caramel sauce are added to a traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Strawberry Ice Cream
|Strawberry Ice Cream. Frozen whole strawberries added to traditional Italian style dairy ice cream base, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Sorbet, any variety
|Raspberry sorbet
|Raspberry sorbet made using real fruit and organic sugar.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Biscuits & cookies
|Mama Zo's Cookies Apple and Cinnamon Cookie
|A buttery oat cookie flavoured with soft chunks of dried apple and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Hand baked in small batches on the North Wales Coast.
|1
|Mama Zo's Cookies
|Bottled beer
|Crystal Ruby American Red Ale
|American Style Red Ale, rich malty flavours, a touch of caramelised grain and a lively quantity of American and British hops. 4.2%
|1
|Bluestone Brewing Company
|Bottled beer
|Pierre Bleu Belgian Saison
|Belgian saison style ale with coriander like flavours, a little peppery tartness followed by a spicy hop aroma. 6.5%
|1
|Bluestone Brewing Company
|Bottled beer
|Elderflower Blonde
|Straw coloured Blonde Ale with creamy soft and malt flavours, delicately hopped with Czech and German hops, finished with a hint of Elderflower. 4%
|1
|Bluestone Brewing Company
|Smoked salmon
|Traditional Oak Smoked Salmon
|Superior grade salmon, sustainably sourced from Shetland, dry cured with salt and gently cold smoked over Welsh oak; handsliced
|1
|Black Mountains Smokery
|Frozen Yoghurt
|Chuckleberry Frozen Yogurt
|Chuckleberries, a new fruit variety of redcurrants, gooseberries and blackcurrants, are full of goodness and make a colourful and tasty frozen yogurt
|1
|Roath Park Dairy Company Ltd t/a Green & Jenks
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Cafe Latte Gelato
|Handmade in our cafe, a smooth and silky delicious gelato using freshly ground Fairtrade Organic coffee beans locally roasted in the Forest of Dean
|1
|Roath Park Dairy Company Ltd t/a Green & Jenks
|Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|West Country Choice PGI Tomahawk Rib
|West Country Beef PGI well marbled juicy Tomahawk Steak ideal for sharing, bone enhances flavour.
|1
|Dawn Meats
|Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Caledonia Crown Scotch PGI Ribeye, Matured on the Bone for 28 days
|Scotch Beef PGI Ribeye matured 28 days on the bone, extremely tender, very well marbled.
|1
|Dawn Meats
|Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Caledonia Crown Matured Aberdeen Angus Flat Iron Steak
|Aberdeen Angus matured Flat Iron steak, deep flavour, very short grain, nicely marbled.
|1
|Dawn Meats
|Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Ridings Reserve 28 Day Matured Club Steak
|English Club Steak also known as Bone In Strip Matured 28Days on the Bone for Extra Tenderness Cooking on the Bone Imparts Distinct Rich Beefy Flavour
|1
|Dawn Meats
|Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Meadow Meats Extra Matured Striploin
|Extra Matured Striploin with Rich Depth of Flavour Juicy and Succulent Ideal for Pan Frying a Steak / Roasting as a Joint Suitable for any occasion
|1
|Dawn Meats
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Swaledale Lamb Rack French Trimmed
|Swaledale Lamb Rack, French Trimmed, Elegant Centrepiece, Tender Texture.
|1
|Dawn Meats
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Swaledale Lamb Shoulder Joint
|Swaledale Lamb Shoulder Joint, Suited for Long Slow Cooking, Fat Melts Imparts Sweetness, Fall Apart Tender, Packed Full of Flavour.
|1
|Dawn Meats
|Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve
|Strawberry Conserve
|Strawberry Extra Jam using the whole fruit and as little else as possible.
|1
|Welsh Speciality Foods
|Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jam
|Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam
|Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam Great for spicing up sandwiches and with cheese and crackers. It’s hot but survivable!
|1
|Welsh Speciality Foods
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Rhug Estate Organic Lamb Leg Bone In 14 Days Dry Aged
|Organic Lamb Leg Bone In 14 Days Dry Aged
|1
|Rhug Estate Organic Farm
|Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***
|Dulse (Sea Herbs Range)
|dried flaked dulse seaweed.
|1
|The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company
|Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Offmyland Beef Brisket
|We don't rush raising our Angus beef brisket, slow roasted, thickly sliced melt in the mouth wonderful beef taste, it's simple but not plain.
|1
|Offmyland
|Espresso coffee, beans
|Aur/Gold
|High quality 100% Arabica, Central/South America, pear & hazelnut dark chocolate notes sweet finish
|1
|Welsh coffee roasters
|Bottled beer
|Llandogo Trow Ale
|A triple hopped, ruby red ale that gives a crisp fruity finish. Made with water from our own bore hole. 4.2% ABV.
|1
|Kingstone Brewery
|Luxury yoghurt, any milk
|Llaeth Y Llan Bio-Live Natural Yogurt with Honey
|Bio-Live Natural Yogurt, using whole cow's milk and Bio-Live Cultures Lactobasillus Acidophilus and Bifidobacterium with added blossom Honey.
|1
|Llaeth Y Llan Cyf (t/a Village Dairy)
|Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe gin
|Dyfi Original Gin
|45%Vol. 200-bottle per batch precision-distilled classic gin incorporating native wild-foraged botanicals from a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Wales.
|1
|Dyfi Distillery
|Bottled beer
|Chocolate Moose
|A smooth, rich, chocolate and vanilla stout with a balanced subtle bitterness. Brewed to 4.5% ABV.
|1
|Purple Moose Brewery Ltd
|Other meat products to be cooked inc. faggots, burgers, haggis, sausagemeat *
|Homemade Venison Faggots
|Homemade Venison Faggots. Made from our own farmed, red deer within the Brecon Beacons national park. our own recipe. Handmade
|1
|Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop
|Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***
|Spread Sensation
|Plant Based spreadable mature cheddar cheese alternative, Made with grounds cashews and white miso. Great on crackers.
|1
|Charlannah LTD T/A Good Carma Foods
|Any other confectionery
|Honey Edible Flower Lollipop
|A hard candy lollipop containing an edible flower inside using natural honey colours and flavours
|1
|Eat My Flowers
|Any other confectionery
|Crystallised Edible Flowers
|Edible (Real) flower coated in pasturised egg white and dusted in sugar to be used as edible decoration
|1
|Eat My Flowers
|Bottled beer
|SA Gold
|A full-flavoured golden ale. Hops are added late in the brewing process giving it complex and refreshing citrus aromas and flavours. ABV 4.7%
|1
|SA Brain and Co Ltd
|Bottled beer
|The Rev James Original
|Rich and well-balanced with a mellow malty flavour that gives way to a clean, refreshing finish. 4.5%
|1
|SA Brain and Co Ltd
|Pork sausages *
|Pork & Caramelised Red Onion Sausages
|Made with British (Red Tractor) shoulder of pork, sautéed red onions and a rich onion chutney to add a sticky sweetness.
|1
|The Traditional Welsh Sausage Co(Edwards of Conwy)
|Bottled cider
|Rhubarb cider
|100% juice cider made from single variety Michelin bittersweet apples, infused with pure fresh pressed rhubarb juice, lightly sparkling. 4.0%
|1
|Apple County Cider Co
|Any other spread inc. chocolate, nut butters etc
|Dark Chocolate Sauce (70% cocoa) (dairy free)
|Rich dark chocolate with a pinch of Anglesey Sea Salt - eat from the jar, spread on bread, warm to pour, or blend with cream for a milk choc sauce
|1
|Cathryn Cariad Chocolates
|Cooked pie, to be re-heated, fish and any other based *
|Mediterranean Vegetables and goats cheese
|Roasted peppers and onions, with goats' cheese in a shortcrust pastry pie.
|1
|Farm Fresh Fillings Ltd
|Shortbread
|Lemon Aberffraw Biscuits
|All-butter shortbread with lemon zest: giving a lemon mousse flavour. An ancient Welsh biscuit pressed with a scallop shell
|1
|Aberffraw Biscuit Co
|Chocolate bars - dark, milk & white
|Madagascan Sambirano Bean to Bar Chocolate with Coffee
|Micro batch bean to bar, cocoa beans from Sambirano Valley, Madagascar. Ground with Ethiopian Mocha Limu coffee beans, unrefined sugar, milk powder.
|1
|Baravelli's
|Meat based soup *
|Pork & Chorizo Soup
|Chunks of Pork and Chorizo balanced with a vegetable, chickpea, tomato, and cider based broth.
|1
|Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
|Meat based soup *
|Pea & Ham Soup
|A thick, fresh pea soup with coarsely cut home-cooked ham.
|1
|Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
|Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies
|Chocolate Brownie
|A couverture chocolate brownie enhanced with molasses undertones, almost fudge like in texture.
|1
|Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
|Whole cakes for cutting eg Victoria sandwich, for chocolate cake enter in 805
|Banana and Cranberry Loaf Cake
|Banana Cake, filled with pieces of cranberries, dense and flavoursome.
|1
|Clam's Handmade Cakes
|Pie/tart/torte, cold *
|Cherry Bakewell Tart
|All butter pastry base , cherry jam, frangipanie,cherries, apricot glaze and water icing
|1
|Anne's Patisserie
|Filled chocolates
|Sweet Fennel Botanic Chocolate
|Flavoured with an infusion of homegrown green fennel seeds in anise liqueur. Handmade with Single Origin chocolate. Decoration: our Fennel Pollen
|1
|Firstleaf Produce
|Cheese, cows' milk
|Bouncing Berry
|Mature white Cheddar with juicy cranberries.
|1
|Snowdonia Cheese Company
|Salami, continental style sausages ready to eat ****
|Laverbread Salami
|Hand Crafted Cured Salami with laverbread, made with our very own Farm Reared Rare Breed Saddleback Pork & laverbread sourced within 15 miles.
|1
|Cwm Farm Charcuterie Products
|Other vinegar
|Amanda Jane's of Anglesey Tomato & Sweet Chilli Vinegar
|Tomato & Sweet Chilli Vinegar
|1
|Amanda Jane's of Anglesey
|Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe gin
|Lone Stag Spirit Raspberry
|Old family recipe,wholly produced by hand small batch, razored lime zest infused with sugar, late season rspberries & gin, infused 12wks abv19%
|1
|Sloane Home
|Bottled beer
|Monty's Sunshine
|4.2% Alc. Golden ale with subtle floral and citrus hop characteristic. Bottle conditioned beer may have sediment. Pour gently
|1
|Monty's Brewery Ltd
|Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve
|Blackcurrant & Vanilla Preserve
|Blackcurrant & Vanilla Preserve
|1
|Radnor Preserves
|Mixed fruit or vegetable chutney/relish
|Fig Chutney
|A fruity Fig Chutney Great addition to a cheese board, or partnered with a creamy cheese inside a pancetta parcel.
|1
|Penylan Preserves
|Hot sauce eg chilli
|ASAKE ROASTED CHILLI WITH BALSAMIC SAUCE
|African inspired table ready hot sauce that is great in cooking suitable for vegans vegetarians
|1
|Maggie's Exotic foods
|Red wine
|Pinot Noir Précoce 2015
|Welsh Pinot Noir Précoce 2015 12% Vol
|1
|White Castle vineyard
|Poultry, any farmyard or game bird, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|TRADITIONALLY REARED TURKEY
|Turkey traditionally reared in pole barns, killed and dressed on farm, hung to improve flavour & tenderness for the Christmas market
|1
|MGW TRUMPER
|Pasta sauce inc. pesto **
|Wild Garlic Leaf Pesto
|Wild Garlic Leaf Pesto Wild garlic grown naturally in the North Welsh valleys with 100% natural ingredients.
|1
|The Bridge Lodge
|Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***
|Wild Garlic Leaf Salt
|Wild garlic grown naturally in the North Welsh valleys dried with Anglesey’s purest sea salt. A pungent smoky aroma with a moreish garlicky taste.
|1
|The Bridge Lodge
|Bottled beer
|Rock Steady
|3.8% abv dry & bitter golden ale, single hopped with a classic British hop and brewed with our unique Brewer's yeast
|1
|Mantle Brewery Limited
|Smoked bacon
|Hawarden Estate dry cured smoked back bacon
|Made using free range pork loins which are then cured for 10 days in smoked dry cure salts.
|1
|Hawarden Estate Farm Shop
|Marmalade
|Orange & Grapefruit Marmalade
|Handmade in small batches in open pans in home kitchen. Seville orange, Pink grapefruit thin/med cut 50/50. Over 50% fruit content
|1
|Miranda's Preserves Ltd
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Leg of Towy Valley Torwen Badger faced Mountain Lamb
|Towy Valley Torwen badger face Mountain Lamb naturally home bred butchered. 100% Pasture fed FR “CLEAN” Meat Slow 2 grow 7 day aged sweet tender lean
|1
|Sam's Wild & Rare Breeds Butchery
|Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol
|Wild Saucy Strawberry
|Fresh wild strawberries, Jersey milk and cream ice cream.
|1
|Mon ar Lwy- Taste of Anglesey
|Sorbet, any variety
|Perfect Passionfruit Prosecco
|A light distinctive rich sorbet rippled with fresh passionfruit embedded in a Prosecco base.
|1
|Mon ar Lwy- Taste of Anglesey
|Drinks, dairy based
|Daioni Organic Chocolate Flavoured Organic Milk
|The only British organic milk drink of its kind, schools approved, nothing artificial & flavoured with only the best natural vanilla & organic cocoa.
|1
|Daioni Organic
|Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated
|Shoulder of Gower Salt Marsh Lamb
|Shoulder of Salt Marsh Lamb
|1
|Gower Salt Marsh Lamb
|Brown bread
|Multiseed Loaf
|Multiseed Loaf using a sour dough starter
|1
|PJ & RP Best Ltd
|Cream, fromage frais, crème fraîche & mascarpone
|Ty Tanglwyst Dairy Double Cream
|Fresh pasteurised Double Cream bottled by hand in an 'on farm' dairy.
|1
|TY TANGLWYST DAIRY
|Bottled cider
|Serious Scrumpy Vale Cider
|Bittersweet heritage apple varieties from our Glamorgan family farm hand-crafted into a lightly sparkling medium traditional cider, 6.3% ABV.
|1
|Vale Cider
|Bottled cider
|Dry Vale Cider
|Bittersweet heritage apple varieties from our Glamorgan family farm hand-crafted into a lightly sparkling dry traditional cider, 6.3%ABV.
|1
|Vale Cider
|Prepared vegetable dish, hot *
|Tandoori Chickpea & Lentil Mash-Up
|Spicy chickpeas & lentils with fresh coriander & carrot. Can be baked, turned into burgers, used as pate or as a soup or curry base (vegan).
|1
|The Parsnipship Ltd
|Vegetarian pâté/terrine
|Puy Lentil and Wild Mushroom Pâté
|A blend of wild and white mushrooms, Puy lentils and herbs
|1
|The Parsnipship Ltd
|Cheese, cows' milk
|Mon las Anglesey Blue
|Our creamy blue artisan cheese is made using our own cows milk on our family farm in Anglesey
|1
|caws rhydydelyn
|Any other oils, plain and flavoured
|BOUOLi Coconut Oil
|Raw, cold-pressed & certified organic coconut oil, extracted without use of extreme heat or chemicals. Use as an alternative to butter & other oils.
|1
|JCFJ LTD
|Sorbet, any variety
|Mmmmm Mojito
|All the ingredients of a classic Mojito but made as a sorbet!
|1
|the sweet shop
|Meat pâté/terrine
|Mags & Jen's Original Smooth Chicken Liver Pâté
|A smooth Chicken Liver Pate not super smooth just palatably smooth with a little texture
|1
|The Patchwork Traditional Food Company
|Meat pâté/terrine
|Mags & Jen's Chilli Smooth Chicken Liver Pâté
|A smooth Chicken Liver pâté with a kick of chilli heat. Not super smooth just palatably smooth with a little texture.
|1
|The Patchwork Traditional Food Company