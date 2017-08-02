Great Taste – Full list of Welsh winners

Other meat products to be cooked inc. faggots, burgers, haggis, sausagemeat * Welsh faggot Welsh faggot is made from Welsh pork and lamb fresh herbs fresh onion which are juicy to blend mix ,spices & herbs serve with a onion gravy 3 N S JAMES

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Swaledale Lamb Rack Cap On Swaledale Lamb Rack Cap On,Succulent Strong Flavour, Tender Texture Ideal for Roasting 3 Dawn Meats

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Rack of Welsh Lamb - 4 boned Rack of Welsh lamb from our own farm in the Brecon Beacons National Park 3 Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop

Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve Coedcanlas Organic Welsh Blackcurrant Jam Russian inspired recipe captures the depth,intensity and richness of blackcurrant,cooking for a brief few minutes.More fruit,less sugar,soft set,tart 3 Coedcanlas

Bottled beer Monty's Dark Secret 5.6% Full bodied oatmeal stout. Crafted to remove gluten to less than 20PPM. Certified by Coeliac UK. Bottle conditioned. 3 Monty's Brewery Ltd

Single fruit or vegetable chutney/relish Mummy's Carrottop Chutney A spicy, dry carrot chutney that's flavoured with Nigella seeds, Turmeric and Star Anise. Great with curries, poppadoms and cold meat platters. 3 Miss Daisy's Kitchen

Cheese, sheeps' milk Brefu bach (little bleat) Chaource-style raw ewe’s milk lactic cheese from N.Wales. Naturally ripened in small batches using new and traditional methods. Enjoy fresh or baked 2 Cosyn Cymru

All cured meat **** Cured cooked Welsh lamb with garlic and mint Unique wet cured, cooked Welsh lamb made in small batches to our own recipe. Home reared and grass fed. Modern,new methods. 2 Gwella ( Aberystwyth) Ltd

Other cold desserts, inc. meringues * Rhubarb Brulee Traditional Creamy Brulee with added rhubarb - takes you back to the old favourite Rhubarb and Custard. 2 Siwgr a Sbeis

Pie/tart/torte, hot * Christmas Bakewell Tart A crisp pastry case with luxury mincemeat, topped with a rich bakewell filling, ideal as an alternative christmas dessert served with thick cream 2 Siwgr a Sbeis

Flours, all types Wholemeal Spelt Flour Wholemeal Spelt flour made from organic British grain. Stoneground with No additives and nothing taken away 2 Felin Talgarth Mill Ltd

Shellfish & seafood inc. smoked Dressed crab This is made in small batches using the freshest brown crab from cardigan bay and is 100% brown and white crab meat with no additives. 2 Cardigan bay fish

Shellfish & seafood inc. smoked Cardigan bay potted crab Made in small batches using hand picked fresh brown crab meat a delicious tasting (not too crabby). 2 Cardigan bay fish

Pie/tart/torte, cold * Bara Brith & Brioche Bread Pudding A hand made bread & butter pudding made with Bara Brith and brioche bread with the addition of a small amount of whisky 2 Terry's Patisserie

Pork sausages * Pork & chive Well blended smooth but meaty sausage made with pork which is reared less than a mile from shop. 2 N S JAMES

Sorbet, any variety Mario's Apple and Calvados Sorbet Green apple sorbet with Calvados Brandy. ABV 5%. Best served in a melon ball scoop and garnished with an apple puree and creme Fraiche. 2 Mario's Luxury Ice Cream

Sorbet, any variety Mario's Peach Bellini Sorbet Peach Sorbet with Prosecco. Best served in small melon scoops in a cocktail glass with sliced peaches and peach puree. ABV 5% 2 Mario's Luxury Ice Cream

Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs *** Halen Mon Pure Sea Salt Flakes of pure white sea salt which taste of the cleanest seas 2 The Anglesey Sea Salt Company

Cream, fromage frais, crème fraîche & mascarpone Daffodil Foods Welsh Sour Cream Mild soured cream made with Welsh cream 2 Daffodil Foods Ltd.

Other sweet sauces inc. brandy butter, maple syrup Orange Brownie Butter Orange Brownie Butter evokes memories of scraping out the cake mixing bowl as a child, with a zesty orange twist. Chocolate Orange Brownie in a jar. 2 Gower Cottage Brownies

All smoked meat **** Smoked Gressingham Duck Breast Tender Gressingham duck breast lightly cured and gently hot-smoked over Welsh Oak 2 Black Mountains Smokery

Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Ridings Reserve Matured Marbled Tomahawk English Matured Well Marbled Tomahawk Steak, Bone Enhances Flavour, Buttery Texture, Simply Melts in Mouth, Ideal for Sharing, Impressive Presentation 2 Dawn Meats

Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Organic Matured Rolled Beef Rib Organic Matured Rolled Beef Rib Fat Melts Imparts Sweet Rich Flavour Succulent Meaty Texture Ideal for the Traditional Sunday Roast Occasion 2 Dawn Meats

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Swaledale Lamb Chump Swaledale Lamp Chump, Ideal Roasted, Fat Melts and Imparts Rich Flavours, Succulence and Meaty Aromas 2 Dawn Meats

Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve Damson Conserve Damson Conserve Extra Jam using the whole fruit and as little else as possible. 2 Welsh Speciality Foods

Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jam Sweet Mint Jelly Sweet Mint Jelly Sweet & minty and at its best mixed into your lamb gravy. 2 Welsh Speciality Foods

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Rhug Estate Organic Lamb Shoulder Bone In Organic Lamb Shoulder Bone In 2 Rhug Estate Organic Farm

Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe gin Hibernation Gin 45%Vol. Precision-distilled gin with autumnal wild-foraged botanicals from a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Wales, & uniquely aged in a white Port barrel 2 Dyfi Distillery

Bottled beer Antlered IPA At 5.2% ABV, this amber IPA has a twist of tangerine and citrus from US and New Zealand hops, balanced on a slightly sweet, malty body. 2 Purple Moose Brewery Ltd

Any other meat product requiring cooking *, exact cut to be stated Venison Haunch Steak Venison haunch steak cooked medium-rare, lean, low in fat, healthy from our own farm in the Brecon Beacons National Park. 2 Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop

Bottled cider Yarlington Mill medium sweet cider 100% juice cider made from single variety Yarlington Mill bittersweet apples, lightly sparkling, cold fermentation using winemakers yeast. 6.0% 2 Apple County Cider Co

Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe gin Da Mhile Botanical Gin Organic botanical gin. 2 Da Mhile Distillery

Cheese, cows' milk Hafod Welsh Organic Cheddar Made using raw milk from our Ayrshire herd on Wales' oldest certified-organic dairy farm. Our cheese is handmade using an early 20th century recipe. 2 Holden Farm Dairy - Hafod Cheese

Sorbet, any variety Spiced Mango Sorbet Smooth Mango Sorbet infused with ginger and a hint of coriander 2 Fire and Ice

Sorbet, any variety Lemon & Lime Sorbet Smooth sorbet blended with lemon puree and flecks of lemon zest producing a powerful citrus flavour with the extra tang & acidity from the lime puree 2 Fire and Ice

Bottled beer Monty's Old Jailhouse 3.9% Alc. A chestnut coloured traditional style malty bitter. Bottle conditioned beer may have sediment. Pour gently 2 Monty's Brewery Ltd

Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve Raspberry & Crushed Cardamom Preserve Raspberry preserve with crushed cardamom seeds 2 Radnor Preserves

Honey, plain Mêl Gwenyn Gruffydd Honey The honey is produced by our own bees which are located at 4 sites in Carmarthenshire; we do not purchase in. It is bottled on our smallholding. 2 Gwenyn Gruffydd

Pork, fresh *, exact cut to be stated LOIN OF BRITISH SADDLEBACK PORK Traditionally reared Rare Breed Saddleback Pork. Pigs fed twice daily by hand from sows kept outdoors. Litters remain as individual litters,not mixed. 2 MGW TRUMPER

Bottled beer Brecon Red 5.0% abv. A complex red-hued IPA - Crystal and Rye malts provide the canvas for an array of US hops 2 Brecon Brewing

Fruit jellies & sauces Plum & Cuban Rum Jelly Plum & Cuban Rum Jelly with local SwapCrop plums & apples, great with game, roast beef & cheeses too, made in small batches by hand. 2 The Preservation Society

Cheese, cows' milk Celtic Promise Raw milk washed-rind cheese. 2 Caws Teifi Cheese

Fruit jellies & sauces Cranberry & Claret Jelly Handmade in home kitchen, cranberries gently cooked, strained overnight. Juice cooked with fairly traded sugar & fine claret to produce a deep flavour 2 Miranda's Preserves Ltd

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Double Boned and Rolled Loin of Gower Salt Marsh Lamb Boned and Rolled Loin- A high quality cut involving tremendous butchery skills. Easy to cook, with a great Salt Marsh Lamb flavour. 2 Gower Salt Marsh Lamb

Butter Ty Tanglwyst Dairy Salted Butter Traditional Welsh Salted Butter. Hand packed in the dairy on the farm in South Wales. 2 TY TANGLWYST DAIRY

Prepared vegetable dish, hot * The Glamorgan Crumble A classic blend of Welsh mature Cheddar cheese, leeks & carrots 2 The Parsnipship Ltd

Pie/tart/torte, hot * Rhubarb Pie A hand made, deliciously tart, family sized rhubarb pie packed with our own Anglesey Timperley Early Rhubarb. A great accompaniment to custard. 2 Hooton's Homegrown

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Perfect Pistachio Pure pistachio flavoured dairy ice cream with caramelised pistachio pieces 2 the sweet shop

Any other spread inc. chocolate, nut butters etc African Tigernut, Coconut & Cashew Butter Organic spread made with crunchy tigernuts, real coconut, roasted cashew nuts and sea salt. For toast, sandwiches or cooking. 1 Bim's Kitchen

Other sweet sauces inc. brandy butter, maple syrup Denbigh Plum & Baobab Syrup A sweet, savoury syrup made with Welsh Denbigh plums, baobab and a hint of cinnamon. For toast, ice cream, pancakes, fruit or baking 1 Bim's Kitchen

Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs *** African Chilli Coconut Relish A fiery, aromatic relish\stir-fry ingredient for seafood, meat & vegetables made with coconut, chillies and spices. 1 Bim's Kitchen

Marinades, rubs & spice mixes *** Goch Jalapeno Sweet Chilli Sauce Jalapeno Sweet Chilli Sauce. Vegan & all-purpose for marinade; dip; spread; dressing; condiment. Scoville units - 20000. 1 Goch & Company Ltd

Hot chutney/relish or pickle Spicy Tomato Chutney A dark red chutney with pieces of crushed chillies and chopped tomatoes.Sweet apples blend with the spice for a chutney of medium heat. 1 Welsh Lady Preserves

Bottled cider Seidr y Mynydd Keeved cider 3-3.5% ABV. Using the traditional keeving process to clarify the juice before fermentation and to arrest it. Bottle-conditioned. 1 Seidr y Mynydd

Brown bread Brown Seeded Bread Artisan gluten free hand made bread with a moist texture having sunflower and other seeds added giving a slight nutty taste 1 Welsh Gluten Free Bakery Products

Butter Bodnant Handmade Welsh Salted Butter Handmade, fresh, creamy, salty tasting butter. Made from fresh Welsh cream in small batches, hand shaped & wrapped in traditional wax paper. 1 Bodnant Welsh Food

Cheese, cows' milk Bodnant Abermwg 4 month, farmhouse style cheese using milk from neighbours Frisian herd. Smoked over naturally fallen Welsh beech, for distinctive smoked aroma. 1 Bodnant Welsh Food

Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs *** HerbShroom Croutons Croutons cooked with proprietary seasoning 1 The Mushroom Garden

Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs *** Umami Croutons Croutons cooked with Mushrom Garden Umami seasoning 1 The Mushroom Garden

Quiche, any variety * Perl Las and Broccoli Quiche A wholesome quiche using some of Wales' finest ingredients - hand crafted and full of flavour. 1 Siwgr a Sbeis

Chocolate bars containing added ingredients eg chilli, orange, nuts etc Your new favourite !! - Mint Crunch Bar 54% dark chocolate hand swirled with a blend of 100% natural peppermint oil 28% white chocolate & a gold toasted biscuit crumb 1 The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company

Filled chocolates Passion Fruit Vicar ? A sweet & creamy white chocolate & passionfruit puree ganache hand piped into a shell of bold 40% Ghanaian milk hints of caramel and biscuit ABV 40% 1 The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company

Filled chocolates Moreish Milk Chocolate Cream Liqueur A good glug of 17% cream liqueur in a 34% milk chocolate ganache emblazoned with a 34% milk chocolate Welsh dragon- hints of caramel and vanilla 1 The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company

Filled chocolates Ginger and Pepper Parcel A bold peppery blend of stem ginger 14% ginger wine 56% dark chocolate & black pepper all wrapped up in a sharp & fruity 65% Peruvian plantation dark 1 The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company

Truffles Orange Marmalade A bitter orange marmalade & 56% dark chocolate ganache hand-rolled in a 65% Madagascan plantation dark- hints of tamarind citrus liquorice. 1 The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company

Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies Dark Chocolate Brownies Rich, gooey dark chocolate brownie made with premium dark chocolate 1 Jayne's Bakes

Flours, all types Black Mountains Bread Kit Everything needed to make a delicious wholemeal loaf from flour milled at our water mill using locally grown wheat 1 Felin Talgarth Mill Ltd

Fish pâté/terrine inc. Taramasalata Mandy's mackerel pate Smooth mackerel pate made in small batches using fresh chives and spring onion,soft cheese great served on crackers. 1 Cardigan bay fish

Honey, plain Mel Cilgwenyn Pure Carmarthenshire wildflower honey foraged by our own bees from the surrounding hedgerows and meadows, slow cold filtered keeping it pure and raw. 1 Cilgwenyn Bee Farm

Regional & traditional cake Honey & Orange Griddles A moist cake filled with tangy orange pieces and sweet honey to give a citrus burst to a traditional welsh cake 1 Tan Y Castell Foods Ltd

Bottled beer Boss Black A 5.0% stout brewed with lactose for a silky mouthfeel and with coffee, vanilla, chocolate and black treacle aromas and flavours. 1 Boss Brewing Company

Fruit cake Celebration fruit cake with Brandy and Port Rich fruit cake, slow baked in wooden boxes, aged and fed with Port and Brandy. 1 Orchard Pigs (WALES) limited t/a Nicolettes

Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies Granola bar oat bar with toasted oats packed with fruit and seeds 1 Orchard Pigs (WALES) limited t/a Nicolettes

Cheese, cows' milk Vintage Cavern Aged Cheddar This 24 month old cheddar is made at a dairy on the Llyn Peninsula then matured 500ft underground in a slate mine - giving it great depth of flavour. 1 South Caernarfon Creameries

Espresso coffee, beans No3 Smooth and full bodied coffee with great depth of flavour – As espresso, intense chocolate and caramel with a hint of orange. 1 Coaltown Coffee Roasters

Coffee for filter/cafetière, beans Rocko Mountain Clean sweet coffee with a bright acidity. Notes of boozy fruit with hints of limes and strawberry with a jasmine finish. 1 Coaltown Coffee Roasters

Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jam Chilli Jam A Sweet and sticky Chilli Jam containing Home grown Peppers and Chillies. It is great with Cheese, in a stir fry, on a Burger or in a bacon roll. 1 Farmers Food At Home

Any other soft drink inc. cordials & non-dairy Heartsease Farm Strawberry & Mint Presse using our own spring water, Strawberry juice and Garden Mint 1 Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company Ltd

Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies St. Davids Honeycomb Brownie Rich dark chocolate fudge brownie, velvety in texture topped with crunchy homemade honeycomb, from local honey. 1 Grocery Box

Whole cakes for cutting eg Victoria sandwich, for chocolate cake enter in 805 Coedcanlas Olive oil, Rosemary and Lemon cake. Olive oil, Rosemary and Lemon cake. Organic ingredients,fragrant Welsh rosemary, Sicilian avola almonds,olive oil and lemons. Welsh eggs + honey. 1 Coedcanlas

Other cold desserts, inc. meringues * Passionfruit Delice A fresh Passionfruit Mousse laying on a Madiera sponge base finished with a Passionfruit Glaze 1 Terry's Patisserie

Bottled beer Whoosh pale ale Very pale, light gold colour. 4 hops used in brew/conditioning. Fresh fruit/spice on nose. Zesty, citrus flavours with a refreshing finish. 4.2% 1 The Untapped Brewing Company Ltd

Fudge or Tablet Christmas Fudge A smooth, soft luxury Fudge with mixed Nuts, Vine Fruits and Christmas Spices. 1 Sarah Bunton Chocolates

Any other meat product requiring cooking *, exact cut to be stated Beef steak chilli stir fry 5 week matured steak, chilli sauce, onions and peppers stir-fry, serve with rice. 1 N S JAMES

Regional & traditional cake Traditional Bara Brith Fruit Cake Welsh Bara Brith Fruit Cake traditionaly made to a 100 year old family recipe in the foothills of Snowdonia. Lavish with butter. 1 Popty Bakery Ltd

Regional & traditional cake Welsh Cake Welsh Cake - a circular piece of moist, buttery goodness filled with lots of currants 1 The Bake Shed

Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies Gluten Free Belgian Chocolate Chunk Brownie A super moist and chocolaty brownie made with 3 different types of chocolate to give it a big chocolaty punch 1 The Bake Shed

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Chocolate Peanut crunch and Chocolate & Hazelnut ganache Chocolate Ice cream rippled with a peanut crunch paste and a chocolate & Hazelnut sauce 1 Forte's Ice Cream

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Goats Cheese,Ginger snaps and Amarena Cherries Goats' cheese Ice cream with ginger snap biscuits rippled with Amarena cherries. 1 Forte's Ice Cream

Any other spread inc. chocolate, nut butters etc Dylan's Salted Butterscotch Sauce Salted Butterscotch Sauce 1 Dylan's Reataurant

Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jam Dylan's Thai Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce THai Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 1 Dylan's Reataurant

Sauces for pouring/cold eg plum sauce Dylan's BBQ Sauce BBQ Sauce 1 Dylan's Reataurant

Bottled cider Old Monty Kingston Black Cider Natural cider, sulphite free. Our own 100% freshly pressed Kingston Black apple juice.7% ABV. Trad. still cider from draught. 1 Old Monty Cider

Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs *** Halen Mon Vanilla Sea Salt Flakes of pure sea salt blended with vanilla 1 The Anglesey Sea Salt Company

Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs *** Halen Mon Umami Sea Salt A rich blend of sea salt with seaweed and shitake powder giving a vegetarian umami seasoning 1 The Anglesey Sea Salt Company

Other sweet sauces inc. brandy butter, maple syrup The Original Brownie Butter Brownie Butter evokes memories of scraping out the cake mixing bowl as a child. An artisan chocolate brownie spread in a jar, served hot or cold 1 Gower Cottage Brownies

Hot sauce eg chilli Parva Spices Sweet Chilli Sauce - Medium Slow cooked sweet chilli sauce producing a latent heat. Sweetness followed by ginger and garlic and then a chilli kick in the region of 8,000SHU 1 Parva Spices

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Traditional Dairy Ice Cream A traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce. 1 Conti's Ice Cream

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Salted Caramel Ice Cream Salted Caramel flavour ice cream. A traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce. 1 Conti's Ice Cream

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Elderflower Ice Cream Elderflower Ice Cream. Organic Elderflower cordial is added to traditional Italian style dairy ice cream base, made using local organic Welsh produce. 1 Conti's Ice Cream

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Caramel and Honeycomb Ice Cream Crunchy honeycomb pieces and a caramel sauce are added to a traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce. 1 Conti's Ice Cream

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Strawberry Ice Cream Strawberry Ice Cream. Frozen whole strawberries added to traditional Italian style dairy ice cream base, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce 1 Conti's Ice Cream

Sorbet, any variety Raspberry sorbet Raspberry sorbet made using real fruit and organic sugar. 1 Conti's Ice Cream

Biscuits & cookies Mama Zo's Cookies Apple and Cinnamon Cookie A buttery oat cookie flavoured with soft chunks of dried apple and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Hand baked in small batches on the North Wales Coast. 1 Mama Zo's Cookies

Bottled beer Crystal Ruby American Red Ale American Style Red Ale, rich malty flavours, a touch of caramelised grain and a lively quantity of American and British hops. 4.2% 1 Bluestone Brewing Company

Bottled beer Pierre Bleu Belgian Saison Belgian saison style ale with coriander like flavours, a little peppery tartness followed by a spicy hop aroma. 6.5% 1 Bluestone Brewing Company

Bottled beer Elderflower Blonde Straw coloured Blonde Ale with creamy soft and malt flavours, delicately hopped with Czech and German hops, finished with a hint of Elderflower. 4% 1 Bluestone Brewing Company

Smoked salmon Traditional Oak Smoked Salmon Superior grade salmon, sustainably sourced from Shetland, dry cured with salt and gently cold smoked over Welsh oak; handsliced 1 Black Mountains Smokery

Frozen Yoghurt Chuckleberry Frozen Yogurt Chuckleberries, a new fruit variety of redcurrants, gooseberries and blackcurrants, are full of goodness and make a colourful and tasty frozen yogurt 1 Roath Park Dairy Company Ltd t/a Green & Jenks

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Cafe Latte Gelato Handmade in our cafe, a smooth and silky delicious gelato using freshly ground Fairtrade Organic coffee beans locally roasted in the Forest of Dean 1 Roath Park Dairy Company Ltd t/a Green & Jenks

Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated West Country Choice PGI Tomahawk Rib West Country Beef PGI well marbled juicy Tomahawk Steak ideal for sharing, bone enhances flavour. 1 Dawn Meats

Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Caledonia Crown Scotch PGI Ribeye, Matured on the Bone for 28 days Scotch Beef PGI Ribeye matured 28 days on the bone, extremely tender, very well marbled. 1 Dawn Meats

Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Caledonia Crown Matured Aberdeen Angus Flat Iron Steak Aberdeen Angus matured Flat Iron steak, deep flavour, very short grain, nicely marbled. 1 Dawn Meats

Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Ridings Reserve 28 Day Matured Club Steak English Club Steak also known as Bone In Strip Matured 28Days on the Bone for Extra Tenderness Cooking on the Bone Imparts Distinct Rich Beefy Flavour 1 Dawn Meats

Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Meadow Meats Extra Matured Striploin Extra Matured Striploin with Rich Depth of Flavour Juicy and Succulent Ideal for Pan Frying a Steak / Roasting as a Joint Suitable for any occasion 1 Dawn Meats

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Swaledale Lamb Rack French Trimmed Swaledale Lamb Rack, French Trimmed, Elegant Centrepiece, Tender Texture. 1 Dawn Meats

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Swaledale Lamb Shoulder Joint Swaledale Lamb Shoulder Joint, Suited for Long Slow Cooking, Fat Melts Imparts Sweetness, Fall Apart Tender, Packed Full of Flavour. 1 Dawn Meats

Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve Strawberry Conserve Strawberry Extra Jam using the whole fruit and as little else as possible. 1 Welsh Speciality Foods

Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jam Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam Great for spicing up sandwiches and with cheese and crackers. It’s hot but survivable! 1 Welsh Speciality Foods

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Rhug Estate Organic Lamb Leg Bone In 14 Days Dry Aged Organic Lamb Leg Bone In 14 Days Dry Aged 1 Rhug Estate Organic Farm

Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs *** Dulse (Sea Herbs Range) dried flaked dulse seaweed. 1 The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company

Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Offmyland Beef Brisket We don't rush raising our Angus beef brisket, slow roasted, thickly sliced melt in the mouth wonderful beef taste, it's simple but not plain. 1 Offmyland

Espresso coffee, beans Aur/Gold High quality 100% Arabica, Central/South America, pear & hazelnut dark chocolate notes sweet finish 1 Welsh coffee roasters

Bottled beer Llandogo Trow Ale A triple hopped, ruby red ale that gives a crisp fruity finish. Made with water from our own bore hole. 4.2% ABV. 1 Kingstone Brewery

Luxury yoghurt, any milk Llaeth Y Llan Bio-Live Natural Yogurt with Honey Bio-Live Natural Yogurt, using whole cow's milk and Bio-Live Cultures Lactobasillus Acidophilus and Bifidobacterium with added blossom Honey. 1 Llaeth Y Llan Cyf (t/a Village Dairy)

Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe gin Dyfi Original Gin 45%Vol. 200-bottle per batch precision-distilled classic gin incorporating native wild-foraged botanicals from a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Wales. 1 Dyfi Distillery

Bottled beer Chocolate Moose A smooth, rich, chocolate and vanilla stout with a balanced subtle bitterness. Brewed to 4.5% ABV. 1 Purple Moose Brewery Ltd

Other meat products to be cooked inc. faggots, burgers, haggis, sausagemeat * Homemade Venison Faggots Homemade Venison Faggots. Made from our own farmed, red deer within the Brecon Beacons national park. our own recipe. Handmade 1 Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop

Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs *** Spread Sensation Plant Based spreadable mature cheddar cheese alternative, Made with grounds cashews and white miso. Great on crackers. 1 Charlannah LTD T/A Good Carma Foods

Any other confectionery Honey Edible Flower Lollipop A hard candy lollipop containing an edible flower inside using natural honey colours and flavours 1 Eat My Flowers

Any other confectionery Crystallised Edible Flowers Edible (Real) flower coated in pasturised egg white and dusted in sugar to be used as edible decoration 1 Eat My Flowers

Bottled beer SA Gold A full-flavoured golden ale. Hops are added late in the brewing process giving it complex and refreshing citrus aromas and flavours. ABV 4.7% 1 SA Brain and Co Ltd

Bottled beer The Rev James Original Rich and well-balanced with a mellow malty flavour that gives way to a clean, refreshing finish. 4.5% 1 SA Brain and Co Ltd

Pork sausages * Pork & Caramelised Red Onion Sausages Made with British (Red Tractor) shoulder of pork, sautéed red onions and a rich onion chutney to add a sticky sweetness. 1 The Traditional Welsh Sausage Co(Edwards of Conwy)

Bottled cider Rhubarb cider 100% juice cider made from single variety Michelin bittersweet apples, infused with pure fresh pressed rhubarb juice, lightly sparkling. 4.0% 1 Apple County Cider Co

Any other spread inc. chocolate, nut butters etc Dark Chocolate Sauce (70% cocoa) (dairy free) Rich dark chocolate with a pinch of Anglesey Sea Salt - eat from the jar, spread on bread, warm to pour, or blend with cream for a milk choc sauce 1 Cathryn Cariad Chocolates

Cooked pie, to be re-heated, fish and any other based * Mediterranean Vegetables and goats cheese Roasted peppers and onions, with goats' cheese in a shortcrust pastry pie. 1 Farm Fresh Fillings Ltd

Shortbread Lemon Aberffraw Biscuits All-butter shortbread with lemon zest: giving a lemon mousse flavour. An ancient Welsh biscuit pressed with a scallop shell 1 Aberffraw Biscuit Co

Chocolate bars - dark, milk & white Madagascan Sambirano Bean to Bar Chocolate with Coffee Micro batch bean to bar, cocoa beans from Sambirano Valley, Madagascar. Ground with Ethiopian Mocha Limu coffee beans, unrefined sugar, milk powder. 1 Baravelli's

Meat based soup * Pork & Chorizo Soup Chunks of Pork and Chorizo balanced with a vegetable, chickpea, tomato, and cider based broth. 1 Blas ar Fwyd Cyf

Meat based soup * Pea & Ham Soup A thick, fresh pea soup with coarsely cut home-cooked ham. 1 Blas ar Fwyd Cyf

Traybakes, flapjacks, brownies Chocolate Brownie A couverture chocolate brownie enhanced with molasses undertones, almost fudge like in texture. 1 Blas ar Fwyd Cyf

Whole cakes for cutting eg Victoria sandwich, for chocolate cake enter in 805 Banana and Cranberry Loaf Cake Banana Cake, filled with pieces of cranberries, dense and flavoursome. 1 Clam's Handmade Cakes

Pie/tart/torte, cold * Cherry Bakewell Tart All butter pastry base , cherry jam, frangipanie,cherries, apricot glaze and water icing 1 Anne's Patisserie

Filled chocolates Sweet Fennel Botanic Chocolate Flavoured with an infusion of homegrown green fennel seeds in anise liqueur. Handmade with Single Origin chocolate. Decoration: our Fennel Pollen 1 Firstleaf Produce

Cheese, cows' milk Bouncing Berry Mature white Cheddar with juicy cranberries. 1 Snowdonia Cheese Company

Salami, continental style sausages ready to eat **** Laverbread Salami Hand Crafted Cured Salami with laverbread, made with our very own Farm Reared Rare Breed Saddleback Pork & laverbread sourced within 15 miles. 1 Cwm Farm Charcuterie Products

Other vinegar Amanda Jane's of Anglesey Tomato & Sweet Chilli Vinegar Tomato & Sweet Chilli Vinegar 1 Amanda Jane's of Anglesey

Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe gin Lone Stag Spirit Raspberry Old family recipe,wholly produced by hand small batch, razored lime zest infused with sugar, late season rspberries & gin, infused 12wks abv19% 1 Sloane Home

Bottled beer Monty's Sunshine 4.2% Alc. Golden ale with subtle floral and citrus hop characteristic. Bottle conditioned beer may have sediment. Pour gently 1 Monty's Brewery Ltd

Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserve Blackcurrant & Vanilla Preserve Blackcurrant & Vanilla Preserve 1 Radnor Preserves

Mixed fruit or vegetable chutney/relish Fig Chutney A fruity Fig Chutney Great addition to a cheese board, or partnered with a creamy cheese inside a pancetta parcel. 1 Penylan Preserves

Hot sauce eg chilli ASAKE ROASTED CHILLI WITH BALSAMIC SAUCE African inspired table ready hot sauce that is great in cooking suitable for vegans vegetarians 1 Maggie's Exotic foods

Red wine Pinot Noir Précoce 2015 Welsh Pinot Noir Précoce 2015 12% Vol 1 White Castle vineyard

Poultry, any farmyard or game bird, fresh *, exact cut to be stated TRADITIONALLY REARED TURKEY Turkey traditionally reared in pole barns, killed and dressed on farm, hung to improve flavour & tenderness for the Christmas market 1 MGW TRUMPER

Pasta sauce inc. pesto ** Wild Garlic Leaf Pesto Wild Garlic Leaf Pesto Wild garlic grown naturally in the North Welsh valleys with 100% natural ingredients. 1 The Bridge Lodge

Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs *** Wild Garlic Leaf Salt Wild garlic grown naturally in the North Welsh valleys dried with Anglesey’s purest sea salt. A pungent smoky aroma with a moreish garlicky taste. 1 The Bridge Lodge

Bottled beer Rock Steady 3.8% abv dry & bitter golden ale, single hopped with a classic British hop and brewed with our unique Brewer's yeast 1 Mantle Brewery Limited

Smoked bacon Hawarden Estate dry cured smoked back bacon Made using free range pork loins which are then cured for 10 days in smoked dry cure salts. 1 Hawarden Estate Farm Shop

Marmalade Orange & Grapefruit Marmalade Handmade in small batches in open pans in home kitchen. Seville orange, Pink grapefruit thin/med cut 50/50. Over 50% fruit content 1 Miranda's Preserves Ltd

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Leg of Towy Valley Torwen Badger faced Mountain Lamb Towy Valley Torwen badger face Mountain Lamb naturally home bred butchered. 100% Pasture fed FR “CLEAN” Meat Slow 2 grow 7 day aged sweet tender lean 1 Sam's Wild & Rare Breeds Butchery

Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcohol Wild Saucy Strawberry Fresh wild strawberries, Jersey milk and cream ice cream. 1 Mon ar Lwy- Taste of Anglesey

Sorbet, any variety Perfect Passionfruit Prosecco A light distinctive rich sorbet rippled with fresh passionfruit embedded in a Prosecco base. 1 Mon ar Lwy- Taste of Anglesey

Drinks, dairy based Daioni Organic Chocolate Flavoured Organic Milk The only British organic milk drink of its kind, schools approved, nothing artificial & flavoured with only the best natural vanilla & organic cocoa. 1 Daioni Organic

Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be stated Shoulder of Gower Salt Marsh Lamb Shoulder of Salt Marsh Lamb 1 Gower Salt Marsh Lamb

Brown bread Multiseed Loaf Multiseed Loaf using a sour dough starter 1 PJ & RP Best Ltd

Cream, fromage frais, crème fraîche & mascarpone Ty Tanglwyst Dairy Double Cream Fresh pasteurised Double Cream bottled by hand in an 'on farm' dairy. 1 TY TANGLWYST DAIRY

Bottled cider Serious Scrumpy Vale Cider Bittersweet heritage apple varieties from our Glamorgan family farm hand-crafted into a lightly sparkling medium traditional cider, 6.3% ABV. 1 Vale Cider

Bottled cider Dry Vale Cider Bittersweet heritage apple varieties from our Glamorgan family farm hand-crafted into a lightly sparkling dry traditional cider, 6.3%ABV. 1 Vale Cider

Prepared vegetable dish, hot * Tandoori Chickpea & Lentil Mash-Up Spicy chickpeas & lentils with fresh coriander & carrot. Can be baked, turned into burgers, used as pate or as a soup or curry base (vegan). 1 The Parsnipship Ltd

Vegetarian pâté/terrine Puy Lentil and Wild Mushroom Pâté A blend of wild and white mushrooms, Puy lentils and herbs 1 The Parsnipship Ltd

Cheese, cows' milk Mon las Anglesey Blue Our creamy blue artisan cheese is made using our own cows milk on our family farm in Anglesey 1 caws rhydydelyn

Any other oils, plain and flavoured BOUOLi Coconut Oil Raw, cold-pressed & certified organic coconut oil, extracted without use of extreme heat or chemicals. Use as an alternative to butter & other oils. 1 JCFJ LTD

Sorbet, any variety Mmmmm Mojito All the ingredients of a classic Mojito but made as a sorbet! 1 the sweet shop

Meat pâté/terrine Mags & Jen's Original Smooth Chicken Liver Pâté A smooth Chicken Liver Pate not super smooth just palatably smooth with a little texture 1 The Patchwork Traditional Food Company