Great Taste – Full list of Welsh winners

Entry Class TitleProduct NameProduct DescriptionRatingCompany Name
Other meat products to be cooked inc. faggots, burgers, haggis, sausagemeat *Welsh faggotWelsh faggot is made from Welsh pork and lamb fresh herbs fresh onion which are juicy to blend mix ,spices & herbs serve with a onion gravy3N S JAMES
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedSwaledale Lamb Rack Cap OnSwaledale Lamb Rack Cap On,Succulent Strong Flavour, Tender Texture Ideal for Roasting3Dawn Meats
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedRack of Welsh Lamb - 4 bonedRack of Welsh lamb from our own farm in the Brecon Beacons National Park3Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop
Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserveCoedcanlas Organic Welsh Blackcurrant JamRussian inspired recipe captures the depth,intensity and richness of blackcurrant,cooking for a brief few minutes.More fruit,less sugar,soft set,tart3Coedcanlas
Bottled beerMonty's Dark Secret5.6% Full bodied oatmeal stout. Crafted to remove gluten to less than 20PPM. Certified by Coeliac UK. Bottle conditioned.3Monty's Brewery Ltd
Single fruit or vegetable chutney/relishMummy's Carrottop ChutneyA spicy, dry carrot chutney that's flavoured with Nigella seeds, Turmeric and Star Anise. Great with curries, poppadoms and cold meat platters.3Miss Daisy's Kitchen
Cheese, sheeps' milkBrefu bach (little bleat)Chaource-style raw ewe’s milk lactic cheese from N.Wales. Naturally ripened in small batches using new and traditional methods. Enjoy fresh or baked2Cosyn Cymru
All cured meat ****Cured cooked Welsh lamb with garlic and mintUnique wet cured, cooked Welsh lamb made in small batches to our own recipe. Home reared and grass fed. Modern,new methods.2Gwella ( Aberystwyth) Ltd
Other cold desserts, inc. meringues *Rhubarb BruleeTraditional Creamy Brulee with added rhubarb - takes you back to the old favourite Rhubarb and Custard.2Siwgr a Sbeis
Pie/tart/torte, hot *Christmas Bakewell TartA crisp pastry case with luxury mincemeat, topped with a rich bakewell filling, ideal as an alternative christmas dessert served with thick cream2Siwgr a Sbeis
Flours, all typesWholemeal Spelt FlourWholemeal Spelt flour made from organic British grain. Stoneground with No additives and nothing taken away2Felin Talgarth Mill Ltd
Shellfish & seafood inc. smokedDressed crabThis is made in small batches using the freshest brown crab from cardigan bay and is 100% brown and white crab meat with no additives.2Cardigan bay fish
Shellfish & seafood inc. smokedCardigan bay potted crabMade in small batches using hand picked fresh brown crab meat a delicious tasting (not too crabby).2Cardigan bay fish
Pie/tart/torte, cold *Bara Brith & Brioche Bread PuddingA hand made bread & butter pudding made with Bara Brith and brioche bread with the addition of a small amount of whisky2Terry's Patisserie
Pork sausages *Pork & chiveWell blended smooth but meaty sausage made with pork which is reared less than a mile from shop.2N S JAMES
Sorbet, any varietyMario's Apple and Calvados SorbetGreen apple sorbet with Calvados Brandy. ABV 5%. Best served in a melon ball scoop and garnished with an apple puree and creme Fraiche.2Mario's Luxury Ice Cream
Sorbet, any varietyMario's Peach Bellini SorbetPeach Sorbet with Prosecco. Best served in small melon scoops in a cocktail glass with sliced peaches and peach puree. ABV 5%2Mario's Luxury Ice Cream
Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***Halen Mon Pure Sea SaltFlakes of pure white sea salt which taste of the cleanest seas2The Anglesey Sea Salt Company
Cream, fromage frais, crème fraîche & mascarponeDaffodil Foods Welsh Sour CreamMild soured cream made with Welsh cream2Daffodil Foods Ltd.
Other sweet sauces inc. brandy butter, maple syrupOrange Brownie ButterOrange Brownie Butter evokes memories of scraping out the cake mixing bowl as a child, with a zesty orange twist. Chocolate Orange Brownie in a jar.2Gower Cottage Brownies
All smoked meat ****Smoked Gressingham Duck BreastTender Gressingham duck breast lightly cured and gently hot-smoked over Welsh Oak2Black Mountains Smokery
Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be statedRidings Reserve Matured Marbled TomahawkEnglish Matured Well Marbled Tomahawk Steak, Bone Enhances Flavour, Buttery Texture, Simply Melts in Mouth, Ideal for Sharing, Impressive Presentation2Dawn Meats
Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be statedOrganic Matured Rolled Beef RibOrganic Matured Rolled Beef Rib Fat Melts Imparts Sweet Rich Flavour Succulent Meaty Texture Ideal for the Traditional Sunday Roast Occasion2Dawn Meats
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedSwaledale Lamb ChumpSwaledale Lamp Chump, Ideal Roasted, Fat Melts and Imparts Rich Flavours, Succulence and Meaty Aromas2Dawn Meats
Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserveDamson ConserveDamson Conserve Extra Jam using the whole fruit and as little else as possible.2Welsh Speciality Foods
Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jamSweet Mint JellySweet Mint Jelly Sweet & minty and at its best mixed into your lamb gravy.2Welsh Speciality Foods
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedRhug Estate Organic Lamb Shoulder Bone InOrganic Lamb Shoulder Bone In2Rhug Estate Organic Farm
Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe ginHibernation Gin45%Vol. Precision-distilled gin with autumnal wild-foraged botanicals from a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Wales, & uniquely aged in a white Port barrel2Dyfi Distillery
Bottled beerAntlered IPAAt 5.2% ABV, this amber IPA has a twist of tangerine and citrus from US and New Zealand hops, balanced on a slightly sweet, malty body.2Purple Moose Brewery Ltd
Any other meat product requiring cooking *, exact cut to be statedVenison Haunch SteakVenison haunch steak cooked medium-rare, lean, low in fat, healthy from our own farm in the Brecon Beacons National Park.2Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop
Bottled ciderYarlington Mill medium sweet cider100% juice cider made from single variety Yarlington Mill bittersweet apples, lightly sparkling, cold fermentation using winemakers yeast. 6.0%2Apple County Cider Co
Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe ginDa Mhile Botanical GinOrganic botanical gin.2Da Mhile Distillery
Cheese, cows' milkHafod Welsh Organic CheddarMade using raw milk from our Ayrshire herd on Wales' oldest certified-organic dairy farm. Our cheese is handmade using an early 20th century recipe.2Holden Farm Dairy - Hafod Cheese
Sorbet, any varietySpiced Mango SorbetSmooth Mango Sorbet infused with ginger and a hint of coriander2Fire and Ice
Sorbet, any varietyLemon & Lime SorbetSmooth sorbet blended with lemon puree and flecks of lemon zest producing a powerful citrus flavour with the extra tang & acidity from the lime puree2Fire and Ice
Bottled beerMonty's Old Jailhouse3.9% Alc. A chestnut coloured traditional style malty bitter. Bottle conditioned beer may have sediment. Pour gently2Monty's Brewery Ltd
Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserveRaspberry & Crushed Cardamom PreserveRaspberry preserve with crushed cardamom seeds2Radnor Preserves
Honey, plainMêl Gwenyn Gruffydd HoneyThe honey is produced by our own bees which are located at 4 sites in Carmarthenshire; we do not purchase in. It is bottled on our smallholding.2Gwenyn Gruffydd
Pork, fresh *, exact cut to be statedLOIN OF BRITISH SADDLEBACK PORKTraditionally reared Rare Breed Saddleback Pork. Pigs fed twice daily by hand from sows kept outdoors. Litters remain as individual litters,not mixed.2MGW TRUMPER
Bottled beerBrecon Red5.0% abv. A complex red-hued IPA - Crystal and Rye malts provide the canvas for an array of US hops2Brecon Brewing
Fruit jellies & saucesPlum & Cuban Rum JellyPlum & Cuban Rum Jelly with local SwapCrop plums & apples, great with game, roast beef & cheeses too, made in small batches by hand.2The Preservation Society
Cheese, cows' milkCeltic PromiseRaw milk washed-rind cheese.2Caws Teifi Cheese
Fruit jellies & saucesCranberry & Claret JellyHandmade in home kitchen, cranberries gently cooked, strained overnight. Juice cooked with fairly traded sugar & fine claret to produce a deep flavour2Miranda's Preserves Ltd
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedDouble Boned and Rolled Loin of Gower Salt Marsh LambBoned and Rolled Loin- A high quality cut involving tremendous butchery skills. Easy to cook, with a great Salt Marsh Lamb flavour.2Gower Salt Marsh Lamb
ButterTy Tanglwyst Dairy Salted ButterTraditional Welsh Salted Butter. Hand packed in the dairy on the farm in South Wales.2TY TANGLWYST DAIRY
Prepared vegetable dish, hot *The Glamorgan CrumbleA classic blend of Welsh mature Cheddar cheese, leeks & carrots2The Parsnipship Ltd
Pie/tart/torte, hot *Rhubarb PieA hand made, deliciously tart, family sized rhubarb pie packed with our own Anglesey Timperley Early Rhubarb. A great accompaniment to custard.2Hooton's Homegrown
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholPerfect PistachioPure pistachio flavoured dairy ice cream with caramelised pistachio pieces2the sweet shop
Any other spread inc. chocolate, nut butters etcAfrican Tigernut, Coconut & Cashew ButterOrganic spread made with crunchy tigernuts, real coconut, roasted cashew nuts and sea salt. For toast, sandwiches or cooking.1Bim's Kitchen
Other sweet sauces inc. brandy butter, maple syrupDenbigh Plum & Baobab SyrupA sweet, savoury syrup made with Welsh Denbigh plums, baobab and a hint of cinnamon. For toast, ice cream, pancakes, fruit or baking1Bim's Kitchen
Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***African Chilli Coconut RelishA fiery, aromatic relish\stir-fry ingredient for seafood, meat & vegetables made with coconut, chillies and spices.1Bim's Kitchen
Marinades, rubs & spice mixes ***Goch Jalapeno Sweet Chilli SauceJalapeno Sweet Chilli Sauce. Vegan & all-purpose for marinade; dip; spread; dressing; condiment. Scoville units - 20000.1Goch & Company Ltd
Hot chutney/relish or pickleSpicy Tomato ChutneyA dark red chutney with pieces of crushed chillies and chopped tomatoes.Sweet apples blend with the spice for a chutney of medium heat.1Welsh Lady Preserves
Bottled ciderSeidr y MynyddKeeved cider 3-3.5% ABV. Using the traditional keeving process to clarify the juice before fermentation and to arrest it. Bottle-conditioned.1Seidr y Mynydd
Brown breadBrown Seeded BreadArtisan gluten free hand made bread with a moist texture having sunflower and other seeds added giving a slight nutty taste1Welsh Gluten Free Bakery Products
ButterBodnant Handmade Welsh Salted ButterHandmade, fresh, creamy, salty tasting butter. Made from fresh Welsh cream in small batches, hand shaped & wrapped in traditional wax paper.1Bodnant Welsh Food
Cheese, cows' milkBodnant Abermwg4 month, farmhouse style cheese using milk from neighbours Frisian herd. Smoked over naturally fallen Welsh beech, for distinctive smoked aroma.1Bodnant Welsh Food
Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***HerbShroom CroutonsCroutons cooked with proprietary seasoning1The Mushroom Garden
Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***Umami CroutonsCroutons cooked with Mushrom Garden Umami seasoning1The Mushroom Garden
Quiche, any variety *Perl Las and Broccoli QuicheA wholesome quiche using some of Wales' finest ingredients - hand crafted and full of flavour.1Siwgr a Sbeis
Chocolate bars containing added ingredients eg chilli, orange, nuts etcYour new favourite !! - Mint Crunch Bar54% dark chocolate hand swirled with a blend of 100% natural peppermint oil 28% white chocolate & a gold toasted biscuit crumb1The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
Filled chocolatesPassion Fruit Vicar ?A sweet & creamy white chocolate & passionfruit puree ganache hand piped into a shell of bold 40% Ghanaian milk hints of caramel and biscuit ABV 40%1The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
Filled chocolatesMoreish Milk Chocolate Cream LiqueurA good glug of 17% cream liqueur in a 34% milk chocolate ganache emblazoned with a 34% milk chocolate Welsh dragon- hints of caramel and vanilla1The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
Filled chocolatesGinger and Pepper ParcelA bold peppery blend of stem ginger 14% ginger wine 56% dark chocolate & black pepper all wrapped up in a sharp & fruity 65% Peruvian plantation dark1The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
TrufflesOrange MarmaladeA bitter orange marmalade & 56% dark chocolate ganache hand-rolled in a 65% Madagascan plantation dark- hints of tamarind citrus liquorice.1The Wickedly Welsh Chocolate Company
Traybakes, flapjacks, browniesDark Chocolate BrowniesRich, gooey dark chocolate brownie made with premium dark chocolate1Jayne's Bakes
Flours, all typesBlack Mountains Bread KitEverything needed to make a delicious wholemeal loaf from flour milled at our water mill using locally grown wheat1Felin Talgarth Mill Ltd
Fish pâté/terrine inc. TaramasalataMandy's mackerel pateSmooth mackerel pate made in small batches using fresh chives and spring onion,soft cheese great served on crackers.1Cardigan bay fish
Honey, plainMel CilgwenynPure Carmarthenshire wildflower honey foraged by our own bees from the surrounding hedgerows and meadows, slow cold filtered keeping it pure and raw.1Cilgwenyn Bee Farm
Regional & traditional cakeHoney & Orange GriddlesA moist cake filled with tangy orange pieces and sweet honey to give a citrus burst to a traditional welsh cake1Tan Y Castell Foods Ltd
Bottled beerBoss BlackA 5.0% stout brewed with lactose for a silky mouthfeel and with coffee, vanilla, chocolate and black treacle aromas and flavours.1Boss Brewing Company
Fruit cakeCelebration fruit cake with Brandy and PortRich fruit cake, slow baked in wooden boxes, aged and fed with Port and Brandy.1Orchard Pigs (WALES) limited t/a Nicolettes
Traybakes, flapjacks, browniesGranola baroat bar with toasted oats packed with fruit and seeds1Orchard Pigs (WALES) limited t/a Nicolettes
Cheese, cows' milkVintage Cavern Aged CheddarThis 24 month old cheddar is made at a dairy on the Llyn Peninsula then matured 500ft underground in a slate mine - giving it great depth of flavour.1South Caernarfon Creameries
Espresso coffee, beansNo3Smooth and full bodied coffee with great depth of flavour – As espresso, intense chocolate and caramel with a hint of orange.1Coaltown Coffee Roasters
Coffee for filter/cafetière, beansRocko MountainClean sweet coffee with a bright acidity. Notes of boozy fruit with hints of limes and strawberry with a jasmine finish.1Coaltown Coffee Roasters
Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jamChilli JamA Sweet and sticky Chilli Jam containing Home grown Peppers and Chillies. It is great with Cheese, in a stir fry, on a Burger or in a bacon roll.1Farmers Food At Home
Any other soft drink inc. cordials & non-dairyHeartsease Farm Strawberry & MintPresse using our own spring water, Strawberry juice and Garden Mint1Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company Ltd
Traybakes, flapjacks, browniesSt. Davids Honeycomb BrownieRich dark chocolate fudge brownie, velvety in texture topped with crunchy homemade honeycomb, from local honey.1Grocery Box
Whole cakes for cutting eg Victoria sandwich, for chocolate cake enter in 805Coedcanlas Olive oil, Rosemary and Lemon cake.Olive oil, Rosemary and Lemon cake. Organic ingredients,fragrant Welsh rosemary, Sicilian avola almonds,olive oil and lemons. Welsh eggs + honey.1Coedcanlas
Other cold desserts, inc. meringues *Passionfruit DeliceA fresh Passionfruit Mousse laying on a Madiera sponge base finished with a Passionfruit Glaze1Terry's Patisserie
Bottled beerWhoosh pale aleVery pale, light gold colour. 4 hops used in brew/conditioning. Fresh fruit/spice on nose. Zesty, citrus flavours with a refreshing finish. 4.2%1The Untapped Brewing Company Ltd
Fudge or TabletChristmas FudgeA smooth, soft luxury Fudge with mixed Nuts, Vine Fruits and Christmas Spices.1Sarah Bunton Chocolates
Any other meat product requiring cooking *, exact cut to be statedBeef steak chilli stir fry5 week matured steak, chilli sauce, onions and peppers stir-fry, serve with rice.1N S JAMES
Regional & traditional cakeTraditional Bara Brith Fruit CakeWelsh Bara Brith Fruit Cake traditionaly made to a 100 year old family recipe in the foothills of Snowdonia. Lavish with butter.1Popty Bakery Ltd
Regional & traditional cakeWelsh CakeWelsh Cake - a circular piece of moist, buttery goodness filled with lots of currants1The Bake Shed
Traybakes, flapjacks, browniesGluten Free Belgian Chocolate Chunk BrownieA super moist and chocolaty brownie made with 3 different types of chocolate to give it a big chocolaty punch1The Bake Shed
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholChocolate Peanut crunch and Chocolate & Hazelnut ganacheChocolate Ice cream rippled with a peanut crunch paste and a chocolate & Hazelnut sauce1Forte's Ice Cream
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholGoats Cheese,Ginger snaps and Amarena CherriesGoats' cheese Ice cream with ginger snap biscuits rippled with Amarena cherries.1Forte's Ice Cream
Any other spread inc. chocolate, nut butters etcDylan's Salted Butterscotch SauceSalted Butterscotch Sauce1Dylan's Reataurant
Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jamDylan's Thai Sweet Chilli Dipping SauceTHai Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce1Dylan's Reataurant
Sauces for pouring/cold eg plum sauceDylan's BBQ SauceBBQ Sauce1Dylan's Reataurant
Bottled ciderOld Monty Kingston Black CiderNatural cider, sulphite free. Our own 100% freshly pressed Kingston Black apple juice.7% ABV. Trad. still cider from draught.1Old Monty Cider
Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***Halen Mon Vanilla Sea SaltFlakes of pure sea salt blended with vanilla1The Anglesey Sea Salt Company
Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***Halen Mon Umami Sea SaltA rich blend of sea salt with seaweed and shitake powder giving a vegetarian umami seasoning1The Anglesey Sea Salt Company
Other sweet sauces inc. brandy butter, maple syrupThe Original Brownie ButterBrownie Butter evokes memories of scraping out the cake mixing bowl as a child. An artisan chocolate brownie spread in a jar, served hot or cold1Gower Cottage Brownies
Hot sauce eg chilliParva Spices Sweet Chilli Sauce - MediumSlow cooked sweet chilli sauce producing a latent heat. Sweetness followed by ginger and garlic and then a chilli kick in the region of 8,000SHU1Parva Spices
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholTraditional Dairy Ice CreamA traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce.1Conti's Ice Cream
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholSalted Caramel Ice CreamSalted Caramel flavour ice cream. A traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce.1Conti's Ice Cream
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholElderflower Ice CreamElderflower Ice Cream. Organic Elderflower cordial is added to traditional Italian style dairy ice cream base, made using local organic Welsh produce.1Conti's Ice Cream
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholCaramel and Honeycomb Ice CreamCrunchy honeycomb pieces and a caramel sauce are added to a traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce.1Conti's Ice Cream
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholStrawberry Ice CreamStrawberry Ice Cream. Frozen whole strawberries added to traditional Italian style dairy ice cream base, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce1Conti's Ice Cream
Sorbet, any varietyRaspberry sorbetRaspberry sorbet made using real fruit and organic sugar.1Conti's Ice Cream
Biscuits & cookiesMama Zo's Cookies Apple and Cinnamon CookieA buttery oat cookie flavoured with soft chunks of dried apple and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Hand baked in small batches on the North Wales Coast.1Mama Zo's Cookies
Bottled beerCrystal Ruby American Red AleAmerican Style Red Ale, rich malty flavours, a touch of caramelised grain and a lively quantity of American and British hops. 4.2%1Bluestone Brewing Company
Bottled beerPierre Bleu Belgian SaisonBelgian saison style ale with coriander like flavours, a little peppery tartness followed by a spicy hop aroma. 6.5%1Bluestone Brewing Company
Bottled beerElderflower BlondeStraw coloured Blonde Ale with creamy soft and malt flavours, delicately hopped with Czech and German hops, finished with a hint of Elderflower. 4%1Bluestone Brewing Company
Smoked salmonTraditional Oak Smoked SalmonSuperior grade salmon, sustainably sourced from Shetland, dry cured with salt and gently cold smoked over Welsh oak; handsliced1Black Mountains Smokery
Frozen YoghurtChuckleberry Frozen YogurtChuckleberries, a new fruit variety of redcurrants, gooseberries and blackcurrants, are full of goodness and make a colourful and tasty frozen yogurt1Roath Park Dairy Company Ltd t/a Green & Jenks
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholCafe Latte GelatoHandmade in our cafe, a smooth and silky delicious gelato using freshly ground Fairtrade Organic coffee beans locally roasted in the Forest of Dean1Roath Park Dairy Company Ltd t/a Green & Jenks
Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be statedWest Country Choice PGI Tomahawk RibWest Country Beef PGI well marbled juicy Tomahawk Steak ideal for sharing, bone enhances flavour.1Dawn Meats
Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be statedCaledonia Crown Scotch PGI Ribeye, Matured on the Bone for 28 daysScotch Beef PGI Ribeye matured 28 days on the bone, extremely tender, very well marbled.1Dawn Meats
Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be statedCaledonia Crown Matured Aberdeen Angus Flat Iron SteakAberdeen Angus matured Flat Iron steak, deep flavour, very short grain, nicely marbled.1Dawn Meats
Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be statedRidings Reserve 28 Day Matured Club SteakEnglish Club Steak also known as Bone In Strip Matured 28Days on the Bone for Extra Tenderness Cooking on the Bone Imparts Distinct Rich Beefy Flavour1Dawn Meats
Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be statedMeadow Meats Extra Matured StriploinExtra Matured Striploin with Rich Depth of Flavour Juicy and Succulent Ideal for Pan Frying a Steak / Roasting as a Joint Suitable for any occasion1Dawn Meats
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedSwaledale Lamb Rack French TrimmedSwaledale Lamb Rack, French Trimmed, Elegant Centrepiece, Tender Texture.1Dawn Meats
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedSwaledale Lamb Shoulder JointSwaledale Lamb Shoulder Joint, Suited for Long Slow Cooking, Fat Melts Imparts Sweetness, Fall Apart Tender, Packed Full of Flavour.1Dawn Meats
Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserveStrawberry ConserveStrawberry Extra Jam using the whole fruit and as little else as possible.1Welsh Speciality Foods
Savoury jellies & sauces inc. chilli jamScotch Bonnet Chilli JamScotch Bonnet Chilli Jam Great for spicing up sandwiches and with cheese and crackers. It’s hot but survivable!1Welsh Speciality Foods
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedRhug Estate Organic Lamb Leg Bone In 14 Days Dry AgedOrganic Lamb Leg Bone In 14 Days Dry Aged1Rhug Estate Organic Farm
Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***Dulse (Sea Herbs Range)dried flaked dulse seaweed.1The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company
Beef, fresh *, exact cut to be statedOffmyland Beef BrisketWe don't rush raising our Angus beef brisket, slow roasted, thickly sliced melt in the mouth wonderful beef taste, it's simple but not plain.1Offmyland
Espresso coffee, beansAur/GoldHigh quality 100% Arabica, Central/South America, pear & hazelnut dark chocolate notes sweet finish1Welsh coffee roasters
Bottled beerLlandogo Trow AleA triple hopped, ruby red ale that gives a crisp fruity finish. Made with water from our own bore hole. 4.2% ABV.1Kingstone Brewery
Luxury yoghurt, any milkLlaeth Y Llan Bio-Live Natural Yogurt with HoneyBio-Live Natural Yogurt, using whole cow's milk and Bio-Live Cultures Lactobasillus Acidophilus and Bifidobacterium with added blossom Honey.1Llaeth Y Llan Cyf (t/a Village Dairy)
Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe ginDyfi Original Gin45%Vol. 200-bottle per batch precision-distilled classic gin incorporating native wild-foraged botanicals from a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Wales.1Dyfi Distillery
Bottled beerChocolate MooseA smooth, rich, chocolate and vanilla stout with a balanced subtle bitterness. Brewed to 4.5% ABV.1Purple Moose Brewery Ltd
Other meat products to be cooked inc. faggots, burgers, haggis, sausagemeat *Homemade Venison FaggotsHomemade Venison Faggots. Made from our own farmed, red deer within the Brecon Beacons national park. our own recipe. Handmade1Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop
Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***Spread SensationPlant Based spreadable mature cheddar cheese alternative, Made with grounds cashews and white miso. Great on crackers.1Charlannah LTD T/A Good Carma Foods
Any other confectioneryHoney Edible Flower LollipopA hard candy lollipop containing an edible flower inside using natural honey colours and flavours1Eat My Flowers
Any other confectioneryCrystallised Edible FlowersEdible (Real) flower coated in pasturised egg white and dusted in sugar to be used as edible decoration1Eat My Flowers
Bottled beerSA GoldA full-flavoured golden ale. Hops are added late in the brewing process giving it complex and refreshing citrus aromas and flavours. ABV 4.7%1SA Brain and Co Ltd
Bottled beerThe Rev James OriginalRich and well-balanced with a mellow malty flavour that gives way to a clean, refreshing finish. 4.5%1SA Brain and Co Ltd
Pork sausages *Pork & Caramelised Red Onion SausagesMade with British (Red Tractor) shoulder of pork, sautéed red onions and a rich onion chutney to add a sticky sweetness.1The Traditional Welsh Sausage Co(Edwards of Conwy)
Bottled ciderRhubarb cider100% juice cider made from single variety Michelin bittersweet apples, infused with pure fresh pressed rhubarb juice, lightly sparkling. 4.0%1Apple County Cider Co
Any other spread inc. chocolate, nut butters etcDark Chocolate Sauce (70% cocoa) (dairy free)Rich dark chocolate with a pinch of Anglesey Sea Salt - eat from the jar, spread on bread, warm to pour, or blend with cream for a milk choc sauce1Cathryn Cariad Chocolates
Cooked pie, to be re-heated, fish and any other based *Mediterranean Vegetables and goats cheeseRoasted peppers and onions, with goats' cheese in a shortcrust pastry pie.1Farm Fresh Fillings Ltd
ShortbreadLemon Aberffraw BiscuitsAll-butter shortbread with lemon zest: giving a lemon mousse flavour. An ancient Welsh biscuit pressed with a scallop shell1Aberffraw Biscuit Co
Chocolate bars - dark, milk & whiteMadagascan Sambirano Bean to Bar Chocolate with CoffeeMicro batch bean to bar, cocoa beans from Sambirano Valley, Madagascar. Ground with Ethiopian Mocha Limu coffee beans, unrefined sugar, milk powder.1Baravelli's
Meat based soup *Pork & Chorizo SoupChunks of Pork and Chorizo balanced with a vegetable, chickpea, tomato, and cider based broth.1Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
Meat based soup *Pea & Ham SoupA thick, fresh pea soup with coarsely cut home-cooked ham.1Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
Traybakes, flapjacks, browniesChocolate BrownieA couverture chocolate brownie enhanced with molasses undertones, almost fudge like in texture.1Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
Whole cakes for cutting eg Victoria sandwich, for chocolate cake enter in 805Banana and Cranberry Loaf CakeBanana Cake, filled with pieces of cranberries, dense and flavoursome.1Clam's Handmade Cakes
Pie/tart/torte, cold *Cherry Bakewell TartAll butter pastry base , cherry jam, frangipanie,cherries, apricot glaze and water icing1Anne's Patisserie
Filled chocolatesSweet Fennel Botanic ChocolateFlavoured with an infusion of homegrown green fennel seeds in anise liqueur. Handmade with Single Origin chocolate. Decoration: our Fennel Pollen1Firstleaf Produce
Cheese, cows' milkBouncing BerryMature white Cheddar with juicy cranberries.1Snowdonia Cheese Company
Salami, continental style sausages ready to eat ****Laverbread SalamiHand Crafted Cured Salami with laverbread, made with our very own Farm Reared Rare Breed Saddleback Pork & laverbread sourced within 15 miles.1Cwm Farm Charcuterie Products
Other vinegarAmanda Jane's of Anglesey Tomato & Sweet Chilli VinegarTomato & Sweet Chilli Vinegar1Amanda Jane's of Anglesey
Any other alcoholic drink inc. mead, liqueurs & sloe ginLone Stag Spirit RaspberryOld family recipe,wholly produced by hand small batch, razored lime zest infused with sugar, late season rspberries & gin, infused 12wks abv19%1Sloane Home
Bottled beerMonty's Sunshine4.2% Alc. Golden ale with subtle floral and citrus hop characteristic. Bottle conditioned beer may have sediment. Pour gently1Monty's Brewery Ltd
Any single fruit jam/conserve/preserveBlackcurrant & Vanilla PreserveBlackcurrant & Vanilla Preserve1Radnor Preserves
Mixed fruit or vegetable chutney/relishFig ChutneyA fruity Fig Chutney Great addition to a cheese board, or partnered with a creamy cheese inside a pancetta parcel.1Penylan Preserves
Hot sauce eg chilliASAKE ROASTED CHILLI WITH BALSAMIC SAUCEAfrican inspired table ready hot sauce that is great in cooking suitable for vegans vegetarians1Maggie's Exotic foods
Red winePinot Noir Précoce 2015Welsh Pinot Noir Précoce 2015 12% Vol1White Castle vineyard
Poultry, any farmyard or game bird, fresh *, exact cut to be statedTRADITIONALLY REARED TURKEYTurkey traditionally reared in pole barns, killed and dressed on farm, hung to improve flavour & tenderness for the Christmas market1MGW TRUMPER
Pasta sauce inc. pesto **Wild Garlic Leaf PestoWild Garlic Leaf Pesto Wild garlic grown naturally in the North Welsh valleys with 100% natural ingredients.1The Bridge Lodge
Any other ingredient ie salt, pollen, stock, herbs ***Wild Garlic Leaf SaltWild garlic grown naturally in the North Welsh valleys dried with Anglesey’s purest sea salt. A pungent smoky aroma with a moreish garlicky taste.1The Bridge Lodge
Bottled beerRock Steady3.8% abv dry & bitter golden ale, single hopped with a classic British hop and brewed with our unique Brewer's yeast1Mantle Brewery Limited
Smoked baconHawarden Estate dry cured smoked back baconMade using free range pork loins which are then cured for 10 days in smoked dry cure salts.1Hawarden Estate Farm Shop
MarmaladeOrange & Grapefruit MarmaladeHandmade in small batches in open pans in home kitchen. Seville orange, Pink grapefruit thin/med cut 50/50. Over 50% fruit content1Miranda's Preserves Ltd
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedLeg of Towy Valley Torwen Badger faced Mountain LambTowy Valley Torwen badger face Mountain Lamb naturally home bred butchered. 100% Pasture fed FR “CLEAN” Meat Slow 2 grow 7 day aged sweet tender lean1Sam's Wild & Rare Breeds Butchery
Ice cream, any other inc. nuts, fruit & alcoholWild Saucy StrawberryFresh wild strawberries, Jersey milk and cream ice cream.1Mon ar Lwy- Taste of Anglesey
Sorbet, any varietyPerfect Passionfruit ProseccoA light distinctive rich sorbet rippled with fresh passionfruit embedded in a Prosecco base.1Mon ar Lwy- Taste of Anglesey
Drinks, dairy basedDaioni Organic Chocolate Flavoured Organic MilkThe only British organic milk drink of its kind, schools approved, nothing artificial & flavoured with only the best natural vanilla & organic cocoa.1Daioni Organic
Lamb, fresh *, exact cut to be statedShoulder of Gower Salt Marsh LambShoulder of Salt Marsh Lamb1Gower Salt Marsh Lamb
Brown breadMultiseed LoafMultiseed Loaf using a sour dough starter1PJ & RP Best Ltd
Cream, fromage frais, crème fraîche & mascarponeTy Tanglwyst Dairy Double CreamFresh pasteurised Double Cream bottled by hand in an 'on farm' dairy.1TY TANGLWYST DAIRY
Bottled ciderSerious Scrumpy Vale CiderBittersweet heritage apple varieties from our Glamorgan family farm hand-crafted into a lightly sparkling medium traditional cider, 6.3% ABV.1Vale Cider
Bottled ciderDry Vale CiderBittersweet heritage apple varieties from our Glamorgan family farm hand-crafted into a lightly sparkling dry traditional cider, 6.3%ABV.1Vale Cider
Prepared vegetable dish, hot *Tandoori Chickpea & Lentil Mash-UpSpicy chickpeas & lentils with fresh coriander & carrot. Can be baked, turned into burgers, used as pate or as a soup or curry base (vegan).1The Parsnipship Ltd
Vegetarian pâté/terrinePuy Lentil and Wild Mushroom PâtéA blend of wild and white mushrooms, Puy lentils and herbs1The Parsnipship Ltd
Cheese, cows' milkMon las Anglesey BlueOur creamy blue artisan cheese is made using our own cows milk on our family farm in Anglesey1caws rhydydelyn
Any other oils, plain and flavouredBOUOLi Coconut OilRaw, cold-pressed & certified organic coconut oil, extracted without use of extreme heat or chemicals. Use as an alternative to butter & other oils.1JCFJ LTD
Sorbet, any varietyMmmmm MojitoAll the ingredients of a classic Mojito but made as a sorbet!1the sweet shop
Meat pâté/terrineMags & Jen's Original Smooth Chicken Liver PâtéA smooth Chicken Liver Pate not super smooth just palatably smooth with a little texture1The Patchwork Traditional Food Company
Meat pâté/terrineMags & Jen's Chilli Smooth Chicken Liver PâtéA smooth Chicken Liver pâté with a kick of chilli heat. Not super smooth just palatably smooth with a little texture.1The Patchwork Traditional Food Company
