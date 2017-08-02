Great Taste Awards 2017

Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink. It has been described as the ‘Oscars’ of the food world and the ‘epicurean equivalent of the Booker prize’. Quite simply the Great Taste logo is the sign you can trust when buying food and drink in your local, quality retailer.
Great Taste is the largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for fine food and drink. Established in 1994, it encourages and mentors artisan food producers, offering a unique benchmarking and product evaluation service leading to an independent accreditation that enables small food and drink businesses to compete against supermarket premium own label brands. Since 1994 over 110,000 products have been assessed. During 2016, 10,000 products were blind-tasted by panels of specialists: top chefs, cookery writers, food critics, restaurateurs and fine food retailers.
How does it all work?
In 2017 over 500 judges, including specially trained food writers inputting judges’ comments, came together at 62 judging days from March through to early July. This year the Great Taste judging roadshow took a turn at the impressive Llandrillo College, north Wales, as guests of the Welsh Government. As ever we have judged at specialist test centres for tea, filter coffee and espresso with the remainder of the judging days at Guild HQ in Dorset and our new venue and permanent home close to Borough Market, London. The judges, from all corners of the food world, blind-taste in teams of 3 or 4 ensuring we get a balance of expertise, age and gender. Read more about Great Taste and what the stars mean.
What should buyers look for?
The logo. This is their guarantee a product has been through a rigorous and independent judging process. It’s not about smart packaging or clever marketing – it’s all about taste
Here is a selection of the excellent great taste award winners:
|Product Description
|Rating
|Company Name
|Rack of Welsh lamb from our own farm in the Brecon Beacons National Park
|3
|Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop
|5.6% Full bodied oatmeal stout. Crafted to remove gluten to less than 20PPM. Certified by Coeliac UK. Bottle conditioned.
|3
|Monty's Brewery Ltd
|A spicy, dry carrot chutney that's flavoured with Nigella seeds, Turmeric and Star Anise. Great with curries, poppadoms and cold meat platters.
|3
|Miss Daisy's Kitchen
|Wholemeal Spelt flour made from organic British grain. Stoneground with No additives and nothing taken away
|2
|Felin Talgarth Mill Ltd
|This is made in small batches using the freshest brown crab from cardigan bay and is 100% brown and white crab meat with no additives.
|2
|Cardigan bay fish
|Made in small batches using hand picked fresh brown crab meat a delicious tasting (not too crabby).
|2
|Cardigan bay fish
|Mild soured cream made with Welsh cream
|2
|Daffodil Foods Ltd.
|At 5.2% ABV, this amber IPA has a twist of tangerine and citrus from US and New Zealand hops, balanced on a slightly sweet, malty body.
|2
|Purple Moose Brewery Ltd
|Venison haunch steak cooked medium-rare, lean, low in fat, healthy from our own farm in the Brecon Beacons National Park.
|2
|Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop
|100% juice cider made from single variety Yarlington Mill bittersweet apples, lightly sparkling, cold fermentation using winemakers yeast. 6.0%
|2
|Apple County Cider Co
|Organic botanical gin.
|2
|Da Mhile Distillery
|3.9% Alc. A chestnut coloured traditional style malty bitter. Bottle conditioned beer may have sediment. Pour gently
|2
|Monty's Brewery Ltd
|Raspberry preserve with crushed cardamom seeds
|2
|Radnor Preserves
|5.0% abv. A complex red-hued IPA - Crystal and Rye malts provide the canvas for an array of US hops
|2
|Brecon Brewing
|Raw milk washed-rind cheese.
|2
|Caws Teifi Cheese
|Organic spread made with crunchy tigernuts, real coconut, roasted cashew nuts and sea salt. For toast, sandwiches or cooking.
|1
|Bim's Kitchen
|A sweet, savoury syrup made with Welsh Denbigh plums, baobab and a hint of cinnamon. For toast, ice cream, pancakes, fruit or baking
|1
|Bim's Kitchen
|A fiery, aromatic relish\stir-fry ingredient for seafood, meat & vegetables made with coconut, chillies and spices.
|1
|Bim's Kitchen
|A dark red chutney with pieces of crushed chillies and chopped tomatoes.Sweet apples blend with the spice for a chutney of medium heat.
|1
|Welsh Lady Preserves
|Artisan gluten free hand made bread with a moist texture having sunflower and other seeds added giving a slight nutty taste
|1
|Welsh Gluten Free Bakery Products
|Everything needed to make a delicious wholemeal loaf from flour milled at our water mill using locally grown wheat
|1
|Felin Talgarth Mill Ltd
|Smooth mackerel pate made in small batches using fresh chives and spring onion,soft cheese great served on crackers.
|1
|Cardigan bay fish
|A moist cake filled with tangy orange pieces and sweet honey to give a citrus burst to a traditional welsh cake
|1
|Tan Y Castell Foods Ltd
|This 24 month old cheddar is made at a dairy on the Llyn Peninsula then matured 500ft underground in a slate mine - giving it great depth of flavour.
|1
|South Caernarfon Creameries
|A smooth, soft luxury Fudge with mixed Nuts, Vine Fruits and Christmas Spices.
|1
|Sarah Bunton Chocolates
|Chocolate Ice cream rippled with a peanut crunch paste and a chocolate & Hazelnut sauce
|1
|Forte's Ice Cream
|Goats' cheese Ice cream with ginger snap biscuits rippled with Amarena cherries.
|1
|Forte's Ice Cream
|A traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Salted Caramel flavour ice cream. A traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Elderflower Ice Cream. Organic Elderflower cordial is added to traditional Italian style dairy ice cream base, made using local organic Welsh produce.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Crunchy honeycomb pieces and a caramel sauce are added to a traditional Italian style dairy ice cream, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Strawberry Ice Cream. Frozen whole strawberries added to traditional Italian style dairy ice cream base, made using local organic Welsh dairy produce
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Raspberry sorbet made using real fruit and organic sugar.
|1
|Conti's Ice Cream
|Bio-Live Natural Yogurt, using whole cow's milk and Bio-Live Cultures Lactobasillus Acidophilus and Bifidobacterium with added blossom Honey.
|1
|Llaeth Y Llan Cyf (t/a Village Dairy)
|A smooth, rich, chocolate and vanilla stout with a balanced subtle bitterness. Brewed to 4.5% ABV.
|1
|Purple Moose Brewery Ltd
|Homemade Venison Faggots. Made from our own farmed, red deer within the Brecon Beacons national park. our own recipe. Handmade
|1
|Welsh Venison Centre & Beacons Farm Shop
|100% juice cider made from single variety Michelin bittersweet apples, infused with pure fresh pressed rhubarb juice, lightly sparkling. 4.0%
|1
|Apple County Cider Co
|Chunks of Pork and Chorizo balanced with a vegetable, chickpea, tomato, and cider based broth.
|1
|Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
|A thick, fresh pea soup with coarsely cut home-cooked ham.
|1
|Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
|A couverture chocolate brownie enhanced with molasses undertones, almost fudge like in texture.
|1
|Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
|Banana Cake, filled with pieces of cranberries, dense and flavoursome.
|1
|Clam's Handmade Cakes
|4.2% Alc. Golden ale with subtle floral and citrus hop characteristic. Bottle conditioned beer may have sediment. Pour gently
|1
|Monty's Brewery Ltd
|Blackcurrant & Vanilla Preserve
|1
|Radnor Preserves
|Welsh Pinot Noir Précoce 2015 12% Vol
|1
|White Castle vineyard
|3.8% abv dry & bitter golden ale, single hopped with a classic British hop and brewed with our unique Brewer's yeast
|1
|Mantle Brewery Limited
|The only British organic milk drink of its kind, schools approved, nothing artificial & flavoured with only the best natural vanilla & organic cocoa.
|1
|Daioni Organic
