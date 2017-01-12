Welsh Country

The Great British Bake Off – Apply Now

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off are pleased to announce that applications are now open for the eighth series.

The Great British Bake Off are looking for the UK’s best home bakers to enter the tent.

If you are a nifty kneader, perfect piper or fab with flavours then why not apply?

If you or someone you know thinks they have what it takes to bake in the tent, then please do encourage them to fill in an online application form at applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is Sunday 22nd  January 2017.

We look forward to hearing from you!

The Great British Bake Off Team

For more information about The Great British Bake Off and how to apply please visit: thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk

