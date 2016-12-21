Delightful semi-detached bungalow in peaceful wooded location 4 miles inland from Aberaeron. 2 dogs welcome & stay for free (3rd by arrangement). Double bed in pretty room, with cosy, attractive living room with satellite TV, DVD. Fully fitted kitchen & bathroom. Easy electric heating. Fenced decking to front (sun-trap) & open lawns with access to communal lawned gardens. Linen & electricity incl.

£240 LS; £300 MS, £360 HS (Inc VAT). Available 1 Mar – 31 Dec.

Address: Ciliua Aeron, Ceredigion, SA48 8DD

Tel: +44(0)1544 340474

Email: kayatstores@btinternet.com

December 2016 Update

Glascoed, a chalet situated 4 miles inland from the stunning seaside town of Aberaeron is a bookworm’s paradise

Ciliau Aeron is about 4 miles inland from the seaside town of Aberaeronon the West Wales coast. The chalet, Glascoed is in a quiet, wooded area where red kites often fly overhead. A short distance away is Ty Glyn Walled Garden which offers an attractive riverside walk, mainly on level ground. The garden is beautiful. The National Trust Georgian house of Llanerchaeron is about a mile away and this is next to lovely woodland walks by the River Aeron. This is also excellent cycling country and there is a comprehensive cycle shop at Cilcennin about 2 miles away.

Ty Glyn Aeron hotel is within 100 yards of the chalet and has a super restuarant and public bar.

Aberaeron is a charming Georgian seaside town, famed for its multi-coloured houses. It has a range of interesting craft shops, a second-hand bookshop and many cafes and pubs. There is an annual food fair held in the high summer, and several other annual events for children and adults. Aberaeron is also on the superb coastal path network which runs south of Aberyswyth (there is a particularly lovely section above Llanrhystud). At Newquay there is a long sandy beach which includes Cei Bach. This is a vibrant place (of Dylan Thomas fame) and houses the Marine Wildlife Centre. There are dolphin-watching boat trips and sea-fishing trips from Newquay harbour. There are a number of inns, restaurants and cafes.

The university town of Lampeter, with its range of interesting independent shops, is about 9 miles from Ty Glyn. The university town of Aberystwyth is about 16 miles away and houses the magnificant National Library of Wales. This is an unspoilt part of West Wales most worthy of exploration.