Penny Davies of Powys NGS talks us through the early spring garden

“In the spring a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of” – well, we know the answer to that one, but perhaps gardening fills the gap for those not in the first flush of youth! I really believe that the signs of growth and regeneration in the natural world evoke a primitive response in us too. Somehow or other we absorb the signs, from lambs in the fields to the bulbs shooting at our feet and, especially, as we move towards the vernal equinox, the growing of the light. Seasoned gardeners will have had itchy feet for weeks, dashing out in mild weather to clear up the last of the leaves and remove decaying stems to let in the light and air and peering here and there to spot early treasures – the first hellebore flower or the scarlet blossom on the quince. By March the carpets of crocuses and aconites are fading and the daffodils are springing up everywhere as the true heralds of spring. You might not have the ten thousand that inspired Wordsworth but most of us have a few and it’s well worth finding out more about them.

Gardening – The Early Spring Garden, the full story appears from page 61 of our magazine.