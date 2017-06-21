Free concert Tuesday June 27 at Bangor University – Prichard Jones Hall

Tuesday 27th of June, at 07.30, a very special concert will take place in the Prichard Jones Hall at Bangor University. A Californian College Choir will sing together with a typical Welsh Male Voice Choir.

The Californian Choir, “Cal Poly State University Tour Choir”, will sing works from Fauré, Beethoven, Debussy, Rutter, Elgar, Duruflé, Brammeir, Hable, and more. The Male Voice choir will sing A programme of traditional male voice choir pieces. The big finale of the concert will be when the 2 choirs will sing together at once.

The Cal Poly Choir is comprised of students from throughout the Cal Poly choral program. The 38-member ensemble, directed by Dr Thomas Davies, has representatives from many different majors offered at the university. In addition to the 38, this tour choir will include a few members who are alumni of the Cal Poly choral program. The concert at Bangor University will be one of their last concerts in their tour through the UK.

This concert is to be shared with the Hogia’r Ddwylan Male Voice Choir from Anglesey, which members come from villages and towns next to the Menai Strait, on the fringes of Snowdonia. The choir was established over 48 years ago and have entertained audiences throughout Wales, Britain and Europe through their powerful yet enchanting music. The director of the Hogia’r Ddwylan Male Voice Choir is Iwan Williams.

The 1 hour concert will take place in the Prichard Jones Hall at Bangor University. This hall was designed as part of the university’s main building by London architect Henry Hare. Little of the hall’s interior has changed since its opening in 1911. The electroliers (electrified chandeliers) continue to hang from the ceiling, and the walls are lined with the original wainscot panelling. To be short, a beautiful Hall with great history for a unique concert.

The concert is free. No reservation required, but if attendees want to be sure of a seat, they should send an e-mail to concert@wenstravel.com