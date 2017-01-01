Fishing – Welsh Canals

Anthony Rees gets an insight from John Ellis about canals In Wales

The canals that run through Wales offer the angler some excellent fishing and with this in mind I asked John Ellis, National Fisheries & Angling Manager, to write this article for this issue. It covers not only angling but shows that the canals can offer much for all. They are an ideal destination where families may have competing interests.

An Introduction To Canal & River Trust

Canal & River Trust (Glandwr Cymu in Wales) is the largest navigation authority in England & Wales with around 2,000 miles of canals and rivers under its management. There are around 70 miles of Trust owned canal within Wales. The Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal and Swansea canals run wholly within Wales whilst the Llangollen & Montgomery Canals traverse the national boundary. The Trust is perhaps best known for boating activity and indeed boats are at the heart of what the canal network is about and are an integral part of the waterways. But there is much more to the nations canals than boats alone.

The full story appears on page 9 of our magazine.