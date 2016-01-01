Festivals & Events Calendar

|When
|What
|Venue
|8th to 23rd April
|Anglesey Arts Forum
|Various around Anglesey
|19th to 23rd April
|Chepstow Walking Festival
|Lower Wye Valley
|7th to 9th April
|Laugharne Weekend Festival
|Laugharne
|8th April
|Bargoed Spring Fair
|Bargoed Town Centre
|7th to 9th April
|RHS Flower Show Cardiff
|Bute Park, Cardiff
|22nd April
|Gregynog Young Musician Competition
|Gregynog Hall , Newtown
|22nd to 23rd April
|Wonderwool Wales 2017
|Royal Welsh Showground
|28th - 30th April
|Machynlleth Comedy Festival
|Machynlleth
|28th April - 1st May
|Talgarth Walking Festival
|Festival Hub Talgarth Mill
|29th April to 1st May
|Llandudno Transport Festival
|Llandudno
|29th April - 1st May
|Llangollen Walking Festival
|Llangollen within the Clwydian Range & Dee Vally AONB and Pontcysyllte UNESCO World Heritage Site
|30th April to 1st May
|Big Apple Weekend
|Gower Heritage Centre, Parkmill, Swansea
|1st May
|Nefyn Agricultural Show
|Botacho Wyn, Nefyn, Pwllheli, Gwynedd LL53 6HB
|1st to 4th May
|Celtic Fayre
|Conwy Harbour
|6th May
|The Big Welsh Walk Hinterland Challenge
|Devil's Bridge, Ceredigion
|6th May
|Haverfoodfest
|Picton Centre, Haverfordwest
|6th May
|Caerphilly Food Festival
|Caerphilly Town Centre
|6th to 7th May
|Cheese & Cider Weekend
|Gower Heritage Centre, Parkmill, Swansea
|13th to 14th may
|Ludlow Spring Festival
|Ludlow Castle and Market Sqaure
|19 to 26th May
|Vale of Glamorgan Festival of Music
|across the Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff
|19th to 21st May
|Prestatyn & Clwydian Range Walking Festival
|Prestatyn and the surrounding area including Clwydian Range AONB
|19th to 21st May
|Trefriw Walking Festival
|Around Trefriw, Snowdonia
|20th - 21st May
|Colwyn Bay 40's Festival
|Colwyn Bay Town Centre
|20th May
|St Clears YFC Agricultural Show
|The United Counties Show Ground, Carmarthen
|20th to 21st May
|Monmouthshire Food Festival
|Caldicot Castle Caldicot
|20th to 21st May
|Royal Welsh Spring Fair
|Llanelwedd, Builth Wells
|22nd to 28th May
|Merthyr Rising
|Merthyr Town Centre
|23rd - 30th May
|Beaumaris Arts Festival
|Canolfan Hamdden, Rating Row, Beaumaris
|25th May to 4th June
|Hay Festival of Literature & the Arts
|Hay on Wye Various Venues
|27th May
|Cothi Bridge Show
|Cothi Bridge
|27th to 29th May
|Fishguard Folk Festival
|Various around Fishguard
|26th to 29th May
|Welsh Perry Cider Festival
|Caldicot Castle
|26th May to 4th June
|St Davids Cathedral Festival
|St Davids Cathedral
|28th - 29th May
|Gower Good Food Festival
|Gower Heritage Centre, Parkmill, Swansea
|28th - 29th May
|Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival
|Cowbridge Town
|28th - 29th May
|Ceredigion Garden and Craft Festival
|Aberaeron
|29th May to 3rd June
|The Urdd National Eisteddfod
|Llancaiach Fawr, Nelson
|9th to 11th June
|All Wales Boat Show
|Conwy & Deganwy Quay Marinas
|10th June
|Newcastle Emlyn Food Festival/Gwyl Fwyd Castell Newydd Emlyn
|Newcastle Emlyn
|16th to 17th June
|Coracle Weekend
|Gower Heritage Centre, Parkmill, Swansea
|24th June
|Family Fun Day
|Hailey Park, Llandaff North
|24th to 25th June
|Shrewsbury Food Festival
|The Quarry Park, Shrewsbury
|10th June
|Aberystwyth & Ceredigion County Show
|Gelli Angharad Fields, Lovesgrove, nr Aberystwyth. Ceredigion. SY23 3LL
|30th June
|International Ceramics Festival
|Aberystwyth Arts Centre
|1st to 15th July
|Gower Festival
|Various around Gower
|1st to 2nd July
|Shobdon Food and Flying Festival
|Shodon Airfield, Shobdon Herefordshire
|1st July
|Monmouthshire Show
|Redbrook Road, Monmouth, NP25 4LG
|1st July
|Sioe Caernarfon Show
|Caernarfon
|1st July
|Machen Agricultural Show
|Machen Showground
|1st July
|South Wales Shire Horse Society - Shire & MIniature Horse Show
|Bailey Park, Abergavenny
|1st July
|Brecon Food Festival
|Market Hall, Brecon
|3rd to 9th July
|Llangollen International Eisteddfod
|Royal International Pavilion, Llangollen
|7th to 9th July
|Bridgend County Show
|Pencoed College
|9th July
|Velothon Wales
|Newport and Cardiff City Centres
|14th to 16th July
|Cardiff International Food & Drink Festival
|Roald Dahl Plass Cardiff Bay
|15th July
|Risca Summer Festival
|Risca
|15th to 16th July
|Oswestry Food & Drink Festival
|Oswestry town centre
|22nd July
|Merthyr Food Festival
|Penderyn Square, Merthyr Tydfil
|22nd to 23rd July
|Gower Chilli Festival with Chilli Cookoff
|South Gower Sports Club, Scurlage, SA3 1BA
|24th to 27th July
|The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show
|Llanelwedd, Builth Wells
|29th July
|Caerphilly Big Cheese
|Caerphilly
|29th to 30th July
|Woodfest
|Caerwys
|29th July
|Lampeter Food Festival
|Trinity Saint David University Lampeter
|2nd August
|Cardigan County Agricultural Show
|Just South of Cardigan
|3rd to 6th August
|Green Gathering
|Chepstow
|5th August
|Capel Bangor & District Show
|Maesbangor Field, Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth
|5th August
|Brecon County Show
|Watton Villa, Brecon
|5th August
|Oswestry Show
|Oswestry Showground, Park Hall
|5th August
|Llanthony Show
|Near Llanthony Abbey
|5th to 6th August
|Big Welsh Bite
|Ynysangharad War
|6th August
|Gower Show
|Penrice Castle Park, Reynoldston, Swansea SA3 1LA
|6th August
|Herefordshire Country Fair
|Caradoc, Sellack
|9th August
|Vale of Glamorgan Show
|Fonmon Castle
|10th to 12th August
|Welsh National Sheep Dog Trials
|Tyn Rhyd, Selattyn, Oswestry
|10th August
|Guilsfield Show
|Guilsfield Nr Welshpool
|11th August
|Lampeter Agricultural Society Show
|Pontfaen Fields, Lampeter
|11th to 13th August
|Gwatkin Cider Down On The Farm Cider and Music Festival
|Herefordshire
|11th to 12th August
|Shrewsbury Flower Show
|The Quarry Park, Shrewsbury
|12th August
|Chepstow Show
|Chepstow Racecourse
|12th August
|Sioe Llanfyllin Show
|Llanfyllin
|12th August
|Cardigan River & Food Festival
|Cardigan
|13th August
|Aberystwyth Seashore Festival
|Aberystwyth Sea Front
|15th to 16th August
|Anglesey Show
|The Showground Gwalchmai
Holyhead, LL65 4RW
|15th to 17th August
|Pembrokeshire County Show
|County Showground, Withybush, Haverfordwest, SA62 4BW
|17th to 20th August
|Green Man Festival
|Crickhowell
|17th August
|Denbigh & Flint Show
|The Green, Denbigh, LL16 4UB
|19th to 26th August
|Conwy River Festival
|Conwy
|19th August
|Llanrwst Rural Show
|White House Black and Berth Llasnrwst
|19th to 28th August
|Art at Waunifor
|Waunifor Centre, Llandysul
|20th to 27th August
|Moma Machynlleth Arts Festival
|The Tabernacle
|24th to 29th August
|Presteigne Festival
|Various in and around Presteigne
|26th August
|Clunderwen & District YF Show
|Clunderwen
|27th August
|Llangynidr Show
|Llangynidr
|2nd September
|Crymych Food Festival
|Crymych
|2nd to 3rd September
|Ruthin Open Doors Event
|Ruthin Town
|2nd to 3rd September
|Beaumaris Food Festival
|Beaumaris Town Centre
|2nd September
|Cerrig-y-Drudion Show
|Cerrigydrudion
|2nd September
|The Llandysul & District Agricultural Show
|Caeau Hengau Fields, Saron
|7th to 10th September
|Festival No. 6
|Portmeirion
|8th to 10th September
|Ludlow Food Festival
|Ludlow Castle and Market Sqaure
|9th September
|Usk Show
|Usk Showground, Monmouthshire NP15 1DD
|9th September
|Kington Show
|The Ovals Farm, Kington
|13th September
|Conwy Honey Fair
|High Street, Conwy LL32 8DB
|15th to 17th September
|The Good Life Experience
|Hawarden Estate Hawarden
|16th to 25th September
|Barmouth Festival of Walking
|Mawddach Estuary and Southern Snowdonia.
|16th to 17th 2017
|Mold Food & Drink Festival
|New Street Car Park, Mold.
|16th 30th September
|North Wales International Music Festival
|St Asaph
|16th to 17th September
|Abergavenny Food Festival
|Abergavenny
|23rd and 24th Septmember
|Llandovery Sheep Festival
|Llandovery Market Square and Castle Fields
|23rd to 24th Septmember
|Narberth Food Festival
|Town Moor, Narberth
|29th September to 1st October
|Neath Food and Drink Festival
|Neath
|14th to 15 October
|Hamper Llangollen Food & Drink Festival
|Llangollen Pavilion
|27th to 29th October
|Gwledd Conwy Feast
|Conwy
|27th October to 9th November
|Dylan Thomas Festival 2014
|Dylan Thomas Centre, Swansea
|28th October
|Coeliac UK Wales Gluten Free Food Show
|Radisson Blu, Cardiff
|3rd to 5th November
|Made by Hand Contemporary Craft Fair
|City Hall, Cardiff
|9th November to 23rd December
|Cardiff Christmas Market
|Cardiff City Centre
|11th to 12th November
|Anglesey Winter Show
|Gwalchmai Holyhead
|16th to 19th November
|Llandudno Christmas Fayre
|Madoc Street, Llandudno
|18th November
|Ystrad Mynach Festive Fayre
|Ystrad Mynach
|25th November
|Bargoed Christmas Market
|Bargoed Town Centre
|25th November
|Beaumaris Victorian Christmas
|Beaumaris Town Centre
|25th November
|Risca Christmas Market
|Risca Town Centre
|28th to 29th November
|Royal Welsh Winter Fair
|Llanelwedd, Builth Wells
|2nd December
|Blackwood Christmas Market
|Blackwood High Street