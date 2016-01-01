Festivals & Events Calendar

Welsh Country

WhenWhatVenue
8th to 23rd AprilAnglesey Arts ForumVarious around Anglesey
19th to 23rd AprilChepstow Walking Festival Lower Wye Valley
7th to 9th AprilLaugharne Weekend FestivalLaugharne
8th AprilBargoed Spring Fair Bargoed Town Centre
7th to 9th AprilRHS Flower Show Cardiff Bute Park, Cardiff
22nd AprilGregynog Young Musician Competition Gregynog Hall , Newtown
22nd to 23rd AprilWonderwool Wales 2017Royal Welsh Showground
28th - 30th AprilMachynlleth Comedy FestivalMachynlleth
28th April - 1st MayTalgarth Walking FestivalFestival Hub Talgarth Mill
29th April to 1st MayLlandudno Transport FestivalLlandudno
29th April - 1st MayLlangollen Walking Festival Llangollen within the Clwydian Range & Dee Vally AONB and Pontcysyllte UNESCO World Heritage Site
30th April to 1st MayBig Apple Weekend Gower Heritage Centre, Parkmill, Swansea
1st MayNefyn Agricultural ShowBotacho Wyn, Nefyn, Pwllheli, Gwynedd LL53 6HB
1st to 4th MayCeltic Fayre Conwy Harbour
6th MayThe Big Welsh Walk Hinterland ChallengeDevil's Bridge, Ceredigion
6th MayHaverfoodfestPicton Centre, Haverfordwest
6th MayCaerphilly Food FestivalCaerphilly Town Centre
6th to 7th MayCheese & Cider Weekend Gower Heritage Centre, Parkmill, Swansea
13th to 14th mayLudlow Spring FestivalLudlow Castle and Market Sqaure
19 to 26th MayVale of Glamorgan Festival of Musicacross the Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff
19th to 21st MayPrestatyn & Clwydian Range Walking FestivalPrestatyn and the surrounding area including Clwydian Range AONB
19th to 21st MayTrefriw Walking FestivalAround Trefriw, Snowdonia
20th - 21st MayColwyn Bay 40's Festival Colwyn Bay Town Centre
20th MaySt Clears YFC Agricultural ShowThe United Counties Show Ground, Carmarthen
20th to 21st May Monmouthshire Food FestivalCaldicot Castle Caldicot
20th to 21st May Royal Welsh Spring FairLlanelwedd, Builth Wells
22nd to 28th MayMerthyr Rising Merthyr Town Centre
23rd - 30th MayBeaumaris Arts FestivalCanolfan Hamdden, Rating Row, Beaumaris
25th May to 4th JuneHay Festival of Literature & the ArtsHay on Wye Various Venues
27th MayCothi Bridge ShowCothi Bridge
27th to 29th MayFishguard Folk FestivalVarious around Fishguard
26th to 29th MayWelsh Perry Cider FestivalCaldicot Castle
26th May to 4th JuneSt Davids Cathedral FestivalSt Davids Cathedral
28th - 29th MayGower Good Food Festival Gower Heritage Centre, Parkmill, Swansea
28th - 29th MayCowbridge Food & Drink FestivalCowbridge Town
28th - 29th MayCeredigion Garden and Craft FestivalAberaeron
29th May to 3rd JuneThe Urdd National EisteddfodLlancaiach Fawr, Nelson
9th to 11th JuneAll Wales Boat ShowConwy & Deganwy Quay Marinas
10th JuneNewcastle Emlyn Food Festival/Gwyl Fwyd Castell Newydd EmlynNewcastle Emlyn
16th to 17th JuneCoracle Weekend Gower Heritage Centre, Parkmill, Swansea
24th June Family Fun DayHailey Park, Llandaff North
24th to 25th JuneShrewsbury Food Festival The Quarry Park, Shrewsbury
10th JuneAberystwyth & Ceredigion County ShowGelli Angharad Fields, Lovesgrove, nr Aberystwyth. Ceredigion. SY23 3LL
30th JuneInternational Ceramics FestivalAberystwyth Arts Centre
1st to 15th JulyGower FestivalVarious around Gower
1st to 2nd JulyShobdon Food and Flying Festival Shodon Airfield, Shobdon Herefordshire
1st JulyMonmouthshire ShowRedbrook Road, Monmouth, NP25 4LG
1st July Sioe Caernarfon ShowCaernarfon
1st JulyMachen Agricultural ShowMachen Showground
1st JulySouth Wales Shire Horse Society - Shire & MIniature Horse ShowBailey Park, Abergavenny
1st July
Brecon Food FestivalMarket Hall, Brecon
3rd to 9th JulyLlangollen International EisteddfodRoyal International Pavilion, Llangollen
7th to 9th JulyBridgend County ShowPencoed College
9th JulyVelothon Wales Newport and Cardiff City Centres
14th to 16th JulyCardiff International Food & Drink FestivalRoald Dahl Plass Cardiff Bay
15th JulyRisca Summer Festival Risca
15th to 16th JulyOswestry Food & Drink FestivalOswestry town centre
22nd JulyMerthyr Food FestivalPenderyn Square, Merthyr Tydfil
22nd to 23rd JulyGower Chilli Festival with Chilli CookoffSouth Gower Sports Club, Scurlage, SA3 1BA
24th to 27th JulyThe Royal Welsh Agricultural ShowLlanelwedd, Builth Wells
29th JulyCaerphilly Big CheeseCaerphilly
29th to 30th JulyWoodfest Caerwys
29th JulyLampeter Food FestivalTrinity Saint David University Lampeter
2nd AugustCardigan County Agricultural ShowJust South of Cardigan
3rd to 6th AugustGreen Gathering Chepstow
5th AugustCapel Bangor & District ShowMaesbangor Field, Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth
5th AugustBrecon County ShowWatton Villa, Brecon
5th AugustOswestry Show Oswestry Showground, Park Hall
5th AugustLlanthony ShowNear Llanthony Abbey
5th to 6th AugustBig Welsh BiteYnysangharad War
6th AugustGower ShowPenrice Castle Park, Reynoldston, Swansea SA3 1LA
6th AugustHerefordshire Country Fair Caradoc, Sellack
9th August Vale of Glamorgan Show Fonmon Castle
10th to 12th AugustWelsh National Sheep Dog Trials Tyn Rhyd, Selattyn, Oswestry
10th AugustGuilsfield ShowGuilsfield Nr Welshpool
11th AugustLampeter Agricultural Society ShowPontfaen Fields, Lampeter
11th to 13th AugustGwatkin Cider Down On The Farm Cider and Music FestivalHerefordshire
11th to 12th AugustShrewsbury Flower ShowThe Quarry Park, Shrewsbury
12th AugustChepstow ShowChepstow Racecourse
12th AugustSioe Llanfyllin ShowLlanfyllin
12th AugustCardigan River & Food FestivalCardigan
13th AugustAberystwyth Seashore Festival Aberystwyth Sea Front
15th to 16th AugustAnglesey ShowThe Showground Gwalchmai
Holyhead, LL65 4RW
15th to 17th AugustPembrokeshire County ShowCounty Showground, Withybush, Haverfordwest, SA62 4BW
17th to 20th AugustGreen Man FestivalCrickhowell
17th AugustDenbigh & Flint ShowThe Green, Denbigh, LL16 4UB
19th to 26th AugustConwy River FestivalConwy
19th AugustLlanrwst Rural ShowWhite House Black and Berth Llasnrwst
19th to 28th August Art at WauniforWaunifor Centre, Llandysul
20th to 27th AugustMoma Machynlleth Arts FestivalThe Tabernacle
24th to 29th AugustPresteigne FestivalVarious in and around Presteigne
26th AugustClunderwen & District YF ShowClunderwen
27th AugustLlangynidr ShowLlangynidr
2nd SeptemberCrymych Food FestivalCrymych
2nd to 3rd SeptemberRuthin Open Doors EventRuthin Town
2nd to 3rd SeptemberBeaumaris Food Festival Beaumaris Town Centre
2nd SeptemberCerrig-y-Drudion ShowCerrigydrudion
2nd SeptemberThe Llandysul & District Agricultural ShowCaeau Hengau Fields, Saron
7th to 10th SeptemberFestival No. 6Portmeirion
8th to 10th SeptemberLudlow Food FestivalLudlow Castle and Market Sqaure
9th SeptemberUsk ShowUsk Showground, Monmouthshire NP15 1DD
9th SeptemberKington ShowThe Ovals Farm, Kington
13th SeptemberConwy Honey FairHigh Street, Conwy LL32 8DB
15th to 17th SeptemberThe Good Life ExperienceHawarden Estate Hawarden
16th to 25th SeptemberBarmouth Festival of WalkingMawddach Estuary and Southern Snowdonia.
16th to 17th 2017Mold Food & Drink FestivalNew Street Car Park, Mold.
16th 30th SeptemberNorth Wales International Music FestivalSt Asaph
16th to 17th SeptemberAbergavenny Food FestivalAbergavenny
23rd and 24th SeptmemberLlandovery Sheep Festival Llandovery Market Square and Castle Fields
23rd to 24th SeptmemberNarberth Food FestivalTown Moor, Narberth
29th September to 1st OctoberNeath Food and Drink FestivalNeath
14th to 15 October Hamper Llangollen Food & Drink FestivalLlangollen Pavilion
27th to 29th OctoberGwledd Conwy FeastConwy
27th October to 9th NovemberDylan Thomas Festival 2014Dylan Thomas Centre, Swansea
28th October
Coeliac UK Wales Gluten Free Food ShowRadisson Blu, Cardiff
3rd to 5th NovemberMade by Hand Contemporary Craft FairCity Hall, Cardiff
9th November to 23rd DecemberCardiff Christmas Market Cardiff City Centre
11th to 12th NovemberAnglesey Winter ShowGwalchmai Holyhead
16th to 19th NovemberLlandudno Christmas FayreMadoc Street, Llandudno
18th NovemberYstrad Mynach Festive FayreYstrad Mynach
25th NovemberBargoed Christmas Market Bargoed Town Centre
25th NovemberBeaumaris Victorian ChristmasBeaumaris Town Centre
25th NovemberRisca Christmas Market Risca Town Centre
28th to 29th NovemberRoyal Welsh Winter FairLlanelwedd, Builth Wells
2nd DecemberBlackwood Christmas Market Blackwood High Street
