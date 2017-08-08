Evolved HR Limited – Tribunal Reforms, SO WHAT !!!!!

Evolved HR – EMPLOYMENT TRIBUNAL REFORMS…… And… So what !! Surely it does not affect me! Does it?

What an open question, Evolved Hr explores.

Nobody really knows the immediate impact on businesses this may have, but let me share a few thoughts that have been going through my head (Evolved HR).

From 2013, anyone wishing to raise a claim HAD to pay a fee of between £350 and £1200 – from the introduction of this fee, claims dropped by 70% (Some experts say they can't guarantee it was a result of the fee introduction … Really !)

There are now NO fees and all fees that have been paid will be refunded – and so in my estimation, the flood gates are open and there will be a huge up rise in claims – There is also talk of allowing 'out of time' claims to be put forward (Out of time means claims more than 3 months from the date of termination/specific event).

fees and all fees that have been paid will be refunded – and so in my estimation, the flood gates are open and there will be a huge up rise in claims – There is also talk of allowing ‘out of time’ claims to be put forward (Out of time means claims more than 3 months from the date of termination/specific event). This NOW opens up claims for simple things such as a breach of contract (Do you have contracts in place, legally every employee must have a contract within 8 weeks of starting), unlawful deduction of wages to the higher cost impacts of unfair/constructive dismissal, discrimination (A whole range of employment issues that may have been ‘overlooked’)

I’m not telling you this to worry you or to tell you as a business what you should and should not do. I hope I am providing you with relevant and timely information on a number of major changes that may affect you now or in the future and therefore giving you the opportunity to ensure your are legally compliant. If you have a HR on board or are aligned to an outsourced specialist, I suggest you contact them ASAP and confirm that you are up to date with your contracts and terms & conditions.

