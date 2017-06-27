Where To Eat Advertising Pages

In every issue of Welsh Country magazine, we have a very successful food section that consists of: the paid-for Best of Welsh & Borders food directory, which is the largest sustainable food directory of its kind in Wales; our recipe feature, Welsh Kitchen, which showcases seasonal dishes; and our Welsh Food Larder editorial page, dedicated to sharing the latest news from Welsh Country food members. We also have a Where To Eat advertising feature, which is designed to showcase the wonderful and varied eateries that Wales has to offer, from coffee shops and tea rooms, to Michelin Star restaurants, gastro pubs and restaurants with rooms. We are convinced that we have the best food section of any Welsh magazine.

Within Welsh Country magazine there are two advertising and marketing opportunities for eateries based in Wales: the Best of Welsh & Borders food directory, and the Where to Eat advertising feature.

How much does it cost?

Where to Eat

The total cost for a 12 month listing within the food directory is £250 plus VAT or you can pay via Standing Order at £26.00 per month inclusive.

Best of Welsh and Borders

The total cost for a 12 month listing within the food directory is £150 plus VAT, or you can pay via Standing Order at £16.00 per month inclusive.

What do I get for my money?

Where to Eat

A house-style advert in six issues of Welsh Country; each issue is read by well over 60,000 people.

Your advert would be 45mm x 80mm, including a thumbnail picture together with company name, contact details, web address and 50 words of description. This can be altered every issue should you wish, or remain a constant throughout the twelve months – the choice is yours.

Best of Welsh & Borders

A listing in the Best of Welsh & Borders directory in six issues of Welsh Country, comprising company name, location, telephone number and web address and 30 words of description. The description can be changed each issue, if required, the choice is yours.

A listing in the directory in six issues of Welsh Country, comprising company name, location, telephone number and web address and 30 words of description. The description can be changed each issue, if required, the choice is yours. You can send in high resolution product images for possible inclusion within the Best of Welsh & Borders directory pages. In every issue, different product images are featured and those selected are captioned with company names.

In addition, both food features offer the following benefits:

Your own area within our website. (This can be updated and added to at any stage giving a company/product/s description, new launches/offers/awards.)

The opportunity to submit recipes for the regular magazine recipe feature Welsh Kitchen. This recipe does need to fit certain criteria for the magazine, basically a high resolution photograph and 200 words.

Cross selling. Helping to raise awareness of what foods you use or sell by connecting brands across our media.

Constant updating of any relevant news that we come across as media that you may not get to hear about – so most weeks, about 2 emails, but around periods such as the Royal Welsh Show, it could be more.

Editorial opportunity within Welsh Country magazine on our Food Larder page. This is limited to 200 words plus an image (the image on a first come first served basis and always dependent on space).

Lobbying. Welsh Country magazine is in constant contact with representatives of the Westminster Government and the Welsh Assembly and the Welsh Food marketing department. We have successfully taken up many issues on behalf of companies, who may or may not want to be identified and with considerable success.

A voucher copy of Welsh Country magazine sent to your door each issue.

The advert is for a year and during that period we would include your business description and contact details etc., in the magazine and on our website. Any press releases you send to us will go onto our website also being shared across Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Linkedin and be considered for the magazine in our Food Larder page.

We maintain an on-going dialogue with both the Best of Welsh & Borders and Where to Eat members about any foodie news we hear on the circuit that may be relevant to you.

Basically, the more you can send to us, the more we’ll be able to do for you promotionally. We also include company profiles on the website so you’d have a detailed description of your business and background there too. In addition to that, any press releases you send to us will go onto our website also being shared across Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Linkedin and be considered for the magazine, in

Part of our mission statement provides:

Welsh Country will create a good and vibrant market for all clients who need advertising, promotion and marketing. In creating this market, the philosophy of sharing and co operating together with those that work with Welsh Country, is paramount to each other’s mutual benefit of developing enthusiastically, satisfied customers.

We are so confident about our work with our Best of Welsh & Borders and Where to Eat advertisers that we ask you to contact any of them to get their opinion of Welsh Country magazine.